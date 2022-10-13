Read full article on original website
Suffolk County district attorney reverses course on Levy agreement
Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney is reversing course and not releasing the secret agreement that led former Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy to not seek reelection. In 2011, then District Attorney Tom Spota signed an agreement where Levy agreed to give up his $4 million campaign fund and to...
A valuable commodity
Catalytic converter thefts have increased 200% in Suffolk County this year. New research finds water quality in New England states is at serious risk this winter, advocates push for safer roads on Long Island, and crime and abortion continue to be the top issues in this years gubernatorial race in New York.
