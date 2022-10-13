ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Migrant encounters higher since Abbott’s border mission started

For the past year and a half, Gov. Greg Abbott has made border security his priority and the centerpiece of his reelection campaign. He’s put $4 billion on the line to do so, initiating construction of a border wall and sending thousands of National Guard service members and state police to patrol the border with Mexico for months on end in his highly touted Operation Lone Star.
Mayor Nirenberg: Until Congress acts on immigration, ‘we’re going to need’ a migrant resource center

The City of San Antonio’s best efforts to help the growing number of migrants seeking asylum from places like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua faced obstacles from the start. First, federal agents working at the border flooded the city with more migrants than it could handle, forcing Mayor Ron Nirenberg to write the Department of Homeland Security seeking help. Next, the city’s decision to open a resource center in July to prevent migrants from crowding the city’s transit hubs faced backlash from residents who say they were blindsided by its unexpected opening in a residential community.
DeBerry battles to break through in Bexar County judge race roiled by dark-money ads

Trish DeBerry’s alarm was going off. Home late after a campaign event the previous night, she had planned to get up early and work out. “I was kind of coherent, meaning I could hear the TV, and then I hear, ‘Trish DeBerry would walk across hot coals. She’s so desperate to be county judge.’ I was like, ‘Am I dreaming? Or did I hear that?'” said DeBerry, who flipped on the light and hit rewind.
Wolff breaks silence on Bexar County judge race, endorsing Sakai

In the final stretch of the Bexar County judge race, Democrat Peter Sakai and Republican Trish DeBerry each picked up endorsements from key members of their parties. Speaking to reporters after his final State of the County address Wednesday, retiring Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff formally threw his support behind Sakai, for whom he hosted a fundraiser with other Democrats on the commissioners court earlier this month.
GOP hits South Texas with attack ads in three congressional races

Democrats are confronting a blitz of attack ads in South Texas as Republicans make good on their promise to seriously contest three congressional seats there. Since Labor Day, outside GOP groups have blasted the Democratic nominees on multiple fronts, criticizing them all as weak on border issues and then zeroing in on candidate-specific vulnerabilities. Democratic groups are countering in two of the races, though for now, it is Republicans who appear to be in a more offensive posture.
Activists seek 20K signatures for justice and police reform initiative for 2023 ballot

San Antonio and statewide activists will launch a citywide petition campaign on Tuesday that, if enough signatures are collected, will give voters in May 2023 the opportunity to decriminalize marijuana and abortion, ban police from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds as well as expand the city’s cite-and-release policy for low-level, nonviolent crimes.
UTSA professor seeking local honey to rival overseas medicinal varieties

Students and staff from the University of Texas at San Antonio are buzzing about some pretty sweet research happening at their campus on the healing properties of local honey. That research is being performed by Ferhat Ozturk, an assistant professor in the UTSA College of Sciences’ Department of Integrative Biology. He is studying the antibacterial properties of Texas honey samples.
