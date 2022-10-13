Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Family Decorates House with Unique Halloween Scene Each Day of OctoberLarry LeaseSan Antonio, TX
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsi
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Migrant encounters higher since Abbott’s border mission started
For the past year and a half, Gov. Greg Abbott has made border security his priority and the centerpiece of his reelection campaign. He’s put $4 billion on the line to do so, initiating construction of a border wall and sending thousands of National Guard service members and state police to patrol the border with Mexico for months on end in his highly touted Operation Lone Star.
Venezuelans and Cubans are coming to Texas in record numbers. Here’s why.
This story has been updated. When Reineldys Romero crossed the Rio Grande by foot in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, a Mexican law enforcement officer commanded him to return to the other side of the river. Because Romero was already in the water, he was out of the officer’s jurisdiction. He told...
In times of trouble, Texas leaders blame vulnerable migrants
For the last several months, since the influx of asylum-seeking migrants from the Texas-Mexico border spiked in San Antonio, I’ve been asking people here how they’ve been affected personally. The overwhelming answer has been, in various phrasing, “well, not personally.”. San Antonio, thanks to city leaders and...
Mayor Nirenberg: Until Congress acts on immigration, ‘we’re going to need’ a migrant resource center
The City of San Antonio’s best efforts to help the growing number of migrants seeking asylum from places like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua faced obstacles from the start. First, federal agents working at the border flooded the city with more migrants than it could handle, forcing Mayor Ron Nirenberg to write the Department of Homeland Security seeking help. Next, the city’s decision to open a resource center in July to prevent migrants from crowding the city’s transit hubs faced backlash from residents who say they were blindsided by its unexpected opening in a residential community.
Congressman Roy lays out conservatives’ immigration playbook
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy said Friday that his initial impression of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to bus and fly migrants to other cities was “gimmicky” — though he’s since come around. In an interview after a luncheon hosted by...
DeBerry battles to break through in Bexar County judge race roiled by dark-money ads
Trish DeBerry’s alarm was going off. Home late after a campaign event the previous night, she had planned to get up early and work out. “I was kind of coherent, meaning I could hear the TV, and then I hear, ‘Trish DeBerry would walk across hot coals. She’s so desperate to be county judge.’ I was like, ‘Am I dreaming? Or did I hear that?'” said DeBerry, who flipped on the light and hit rewind.
Moderate Republicans sidelined as Texans prepare to go to the polls
Moderate Texas Republicans have been on my mind in recent weeks, although less than 40 days from now I’ll be working my way through a lengthy midterm election ballot with very few such candidates seeking my vote. Full disclosure: I am an independent who votes both ways — or...
Wolff breaks silence on Bexar County judge race, endorsing Sakai
In the final stretch of the Bexar County judge race, Democrat Peter Sakai and Republican Trish DeBerry each picked up endorsements from key members of their parties. Speaking to reporters after his final State of the County address Wednesday, retiring Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff formally threw his support behind Sakai, for whom he hosted a fundraiser with other Democrats on the commissioners court earlier this month.
Judge Wolff reflects on five decades of public service
By my count, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff is 29-2 with voters over an unprecedented political career that spans five decades and is unlikely to be equaled by any other public official in my lifetime. Former San Antonio Mayor and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros has held public office and otherwise...
LULAC doubles reward for info that leads to arrest of woman who lured migrants onto plane
A leading Latino advocacy group is stepping up its efforts to find a woman — identified by the news media this week — who allegedly lured a group of migrants onto a plane flying from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last month. The League of United Latin...
Paxton ordered to testify in abortion lawsuit after evading subpoena
A federal judge has ordered Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to testify in an abortion rights lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman had previously quashed the subpoena, which Paxton fled his home to avoid being served. In a hearing last week, lawyers representing abortion rights nonprofits asked Pitman to reconsider...
The Big Lie still poses a threat to democracy and election integrity
We were taught as children that lying had consequences. Is that still true? The jury is still out. Events last week serve as a reminder that an epic political struggle is underway in this country between forces defending the rule of law and the integrity of elections and those who would subvert it.
Sen. Cornyn promotes new bipartisan cybersecurity law at UTSA downtown
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) made an appearance Wednesday at the University of Texas at San Antonio’s soon-to-be-complete National Security Collaboration Center downtown, where he spoke about the impact of a bipartisan cybersecurity law he co-authored, which was signed into law earlier this year. The National Cybersecurity Preparedness Consortium...
GOP hits South Texas with attack ads in three congressional races
Democrats are confronting a blitz of attack ads in South Texas as Republicans make good on their promise to seriously contest three congressional seats there. Since Labor Day, outside GOP groups have blasted the Democratic nominees on multiple fronts, criticizing them all as weak on border issues and then zeroing in on candidate-specific vulnerabilities. Democratic groups are countering in two of the races, though for now, it is Republicans who appear to be in a more offensive posture.
Activists seek 20K signatures for justice and police reform initiative for 2023 ballot
San Antonio and statewide activists will launch a citywide petition campaign on Tuesday that, if enough signatures are collected, will give voters in May 2023 the opportunity to decriminalize marijuana and abortion, ban police from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds as well as expand the city’s cite-and-release policy for low-level, nonviolent crimes.
Putin aide says Russia is not prioritizing the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner
Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia on drug smuggling charges. A close aide to Vladimir Putin said her release is not Russia's "main issue."
Elections official warns voters to update info ahead of looming registration deadline
With the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election less than a week away, Bexar County elections officials once again reminded residents to update their personal information. “The reason why we want everyone to change their address, update their address, update their name [is] because when...
Union Pacific marks crossings near Haven for Hope to warn trespassers of railway dangers
In the early hours of a Saturday morning in late August, a young man lying on railroad tracks on the West Side was struck and killed by a train. In September, a Haven for Hope client was injured by a passing train. Last week, Union Pacific officials worked with Haven...
Kinzinger says Secret Service Jan. 6 inconsistencies ‘pure incompetence’ or ‘potentially very criminal’
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a member of the House Jan. 6 select committee, told CNN on Monday that “inconsistencies” exist in Secret Service officials’ accounts surrounding the Capitol attack. During an appearance on CNN’s “The Situation Room” with host Wolf Blitzer, Kinzinger said the committee is pursuing...
UTSA professor seeking local honey to rival overseas medicinal varieties
Students and staff from the University of Texas at San Antonio are buzzing about some pretty sweet research happening at their campus on the healing properties of local honey. That research is being performed by Ferhat Ozturk, an assistant professor in the UTSA College of Sciences’ Department of Integrative Biology. He is studying the antibacterial properties of Texas honey samples.
San Antonio Report
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0