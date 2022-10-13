CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant is accused of assault on a female. Authorities say, police were called to Sgt. Sean Dunne’s home around 1:23 a.m. on Sunday regarding a domestic violence incident. Officers arrived at the home but did not take Dunn into custody. An arrest warrant was issued later and Dunne was taken into custody for assault charges and served with a domestic violence protective order.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO