wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Arrested
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant is accused of assault on a female. Authorities say, police were called to Sgt. Sean Dunne’s home around 1:23 a.m. on Sunday regarding a domestic violence incident. Officers arrived at the home but did not take Dunn into custody. An arrest warrant was issued later and Dunne was taken into custody for assault charges and served with a domestic violence protective order.
I-40 115 MPH chase with infant in back; 2 arrests, drugs, guns seized: Burke Co. Sheriff
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 115 MPH chase that included an infant child in the backseat ended with two arrests and drugs and guns being seized, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding a disturbance last Thursday around 9 p.m. at the Pond View apartment complex on […]
WXII 12
Employee injured during armed robbery at Mocksville Circle K, investigation underway
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — A cashier was hurt during an armed robbery at a convenience store in Mocksville early Sunday morning, according to the Davie County Sheriff's Office. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Deputies were called to the Circle K on...
Two suspects charged in Rockingham stabbing
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged two individuals following a stabbing the night of Oct. 12.
Police: Suspects steal car after stabbing man near southwest Charlotte Walmart
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after arresting three suspects accused of stabbing a man outside a Walmart in southwest Charlotte, stealing a car and leading police on a chase. Officers responded Monday morning to the scene at the Whitehall Commons shopping center on South Tryon Street near Interstate...
Two arrested after AR-15 rifle, meth and cocaine discovered during Gastonia traffic stop: Police
A man and woman have been arrested after an AR-15 rifle and drugs were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop, according to Gastonia Police.
Man charged after chase with Randolph County deputies, sheriff’s office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges after allegedly leading Randolph County deputies on a chase on Wednesday. Deputies say they pulled over Steven Brent Barnhart, 39, of Archdale, and discovered he had multiple warrants for failure to appear. Deputies say they asked Barnhart to turn his car off and step […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Search warrant: Man said he buried body following overdose death at his home in Conover
A Conover man told police he buried a body in the backyard of his house after the deceased suffered a fatal overdose in the basement of the home. That’s according to an affidavit from a Conover police officer used to obtain a search warrant for the residence on Fourth Avenue SW.
fortmillsun.com
Bojangles Suspect in Car-Breaking Incident Gives Statement
A Fort Mill man charged last Sunday night with breaking into a customer’s car outside the Bojangles on Highway 21 has issued a statement, authorities said. Dustin Bouchard, 34, says he had been drinking at the Panthers game and ended up mixing up his car with one that looked exactly the same.
17 shell casings found after shots fired into Rock Hill apartment, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officers found 17 shell casings after gunshots were fired into an apartment in Rock Hill early Monday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired around 2:40 a.m. at an apartment on Riverview Road. Four adults on the […]
3 men arrested after drug deal gone wrong ends in shooting in Mooresville, deputies say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people are facing charges after a man was shot after threatening two Gastonia men with a knife during a drug deal in Mooresville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the investigation began on September 14 after deputies were called to a home on Tennessee Circle […]
Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Rock Hill, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Dave Lyle Boulevard near John Ross Parkway, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said that just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was making a right turn when it struck a woman in the crosswalk on Dave Lyle Boulevard.
Charlotte Stories
3 People Arrested After Stabbing Around South Charlotte Shopping Center
CMPD has just arrested 3 people after a stabbing incident this morning around the Whitehall Commons Shopping Center. According to police, the stabbing took place at roughly 9:30am near the intersection of South Tryon and 485. When police arrived to the scene, they found 1 victim with a stab wound,...
Man killed in south Charlotte shooting identified, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A man is dead after a shooting in south Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Shady Oak Trail, which is near an apartment complex on Sharon Lakes Road. One victim, later identified as Eduardo Banegas, 21,...
Large container stolen from York County construction company
QUEEN CITY NEWS – Gastonia Police are investigating a report that was filed with them of a stolen freight-like container from a construction company site out of York County. Officers said the incident occurred around midnight Wednesday at Purcell Construction. The police report lists the business as being located in Clover, however, the business lists […]
qcnews.com
Homicide investigation underway in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in south Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers in the Steele Creek Division responded to calls regarding the incident Sunday morning near 7900 Shady Oak Trail. One victim was found suffering from injuries and transported to an area medical center where they were later pronounced dead.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County targets site for wastewater treatment facility
MONROE – The Union County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing today for 100 acres at 3124 Ridge Road, Indian Trail. The rezoning will allow Union County to build a wastewater treatment facility on 85 acres and allow Lucas Lands to add greenhouses and a nursery to its landscaping business.
wccbcharlotte.com
Multiple Shots Fired Into Rock Hill Apartment Complex
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department says that they found seventeen shell casings after the shooting early Monday morning. On October 17th, just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting into an apartment on Riverview Road. Four people in the apartment said that they...
2 brothers found dead after ‘murder-suicide’ in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says
At about 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Huff Road in Archdale, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Rockingham Police charge teen in shooting, 2 others sought
ROCKINGHAM — Police took a teenager into custody Wednesday on charges related to a shooting late last month. The juvenile, whose name is not being released due to his age, is one of several people allegedly involved in a shooting on Armstead Street on Sept. 22. Investigators with the...
