Union County, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant is accused of assault on a female. Authorities say, police were called to Sgt. Sean Dunne’s home around 1:23 a.m. on Sunday regarding a domestic violence incident. Officers arrived at the home but did not take Dunn into custody. An arrest warrant was issued later and Dunne was taken into custody for assault charges and served with a domestic violence protective order.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
fortmillsun.com

Bojangles Suspect in Car-Breaking Incident Gives Statement

A Fort Mill man charged last Sunday night with breaking into a customer’s car outside the Bojangles on Highway 21 has issued a statement, authorities said. Dustin Bouchard, 34, says he had been drinking at the Panthers game and ended up mixing up his car with one that looked exactly the same.
FORT MILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Rock Hill, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Dave Lyle Boulevard near John Ross Parkway, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said that just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was making a right turn when it struck a woman in the crosswalk on Dave Lyle Boulevard.
ROCK HILL, SC
Charlotte Stories

3 People Arrested After Stabbing Around South Charlotte Shopping Center

CMPD has just arrested 3 people after a stabbing incident this morning around the Whitehall Commons Shopping Center. According to police, the stabbing took place at roughly 9:30am near the intersection of South Tryon and 485. When police arrived to the scene, they found 1 victim with a stab wound,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Large container stolen from York County construction company

QUEEN CITY NEWS – Gastonia Police are investigating a report that was filed with them of a stolen freight-like container from a construction company site out of York County. Officers said the incident occurred around midnight Wednesday at Purcell Construction. The police report lists the business as being located in Clover, however, the business lists […]
YORK COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

Homicide investigation underway in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in south Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers in the Steele Creek Division responded to calls regarding the incident Sunday morning near 7900 Shady Oak Trail. One victim was found suffering from injuries and transported to an area medical center where they were later pronounced dead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Union County targets site for wastewater treatment facility

MONROE – The Union County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing today for 100 acres at 3124 Ridge Road, Indian Trail. The rezoning will allow Union County to build a wastewater treatment facility on 85 acres and allow Lucas Lands to add greenhouses and a nursery to its landscaping business.
UNION COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Multiple Shots Fired Into Rock Hill Apartment Complex

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department says that they found seventeen shell casings after the shooting early Monday morning. On October 17th, just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting into an apartment on Riverview Road. Four people in the apartment said that they...
ROCK HILL, SC

