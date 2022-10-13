ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Comments / 2

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Rockford man charged after exposing himself

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly exposing himself. The Rockford Police Department received reports of a man exposing himself in the 1400 block of East State Street back on September 14, according to the department. The Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation. Officers were able to identify […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect found guilty of 2019 Rockford murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was convicted of murder on Monday in a 2019 shooting death. Quinton Smith, 27, chased Joseph Hernandez onto State Street in front of Swedish American Hospital in June 2019, according to Winnebago State’s Attorney J. Hanley. Smith shot a firearm twice during the chase, missing Hernandez both times and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man pleads guilty to killing ex-girlfriend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man plead guilty to First Degree Murder on Wednesday in the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Ashley Hardin was reported missing in the early morning hours of July 23. Hardin and her child smelled gasoline and went outside to investigate. She never returned to the residence. Officers learned during an […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Beloit Police investigating string of car thefts

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is investigating three incidents of car thefts that occurred this weekend. A Hyundai Elantra was stolen from Rockford and was found in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue in Beloit Saturday night with significant damage. 3 masked suspects were seen running from the car at around 9 p.m., Beloit PD said.
BELOIT, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockfrd PD Arrest A Man On 2 Counts Of Public Indecency, After Exposing Himself Near E State st

Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Crime is Out Of Control, Suspects Set A Vehicle On Fire in Winnebago County. Police Need The Publics Help…But Remain Encrypted and SILENT

Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man shot in arm in Auburn Street shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is recovering from being shot in the arm Sunday night. It happened in the 2400 block of Auburn Street around 9:45 p.m., near N. Rockton Avenue. Police said that the 43-year-old male victim is expected to survive, but there are no details yet on any suspects involved. He was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired On The East Side, Possible Shooting Victim…

Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect at large after ‘substantial battery’ suffered during incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a disturbance between family members early Sunday morning in which victims suffered “substantial battery.”. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a fight between family members that injured two victims in the 100 block of E. Main St. During...
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Semi driver pleads to reduced number of charges in death of tow truck driver

RACINE — The man whose semi struck and killed a tow truck driver on Interstate 94 pleaded guilty to a reduced number of charges on the eve of trial. Jeremy John Phelps, 40, of Amboy, Illinois, pleaded guilty to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle on Monday, Oct. 10, in Racine County Circuit Court. The additional charge of hit & run was dismissed outright.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim On the East Side

Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At Motel In Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide entertainment, informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans/sources who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Department Release information On A Recent Shooting, 19 Year Old Female Shot While On The Porch

Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy