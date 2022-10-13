Read full article on original website
Police: Rockford man charged after exposing himself
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly exposing himself. The Rockford Police Department received reports of a man exposing himself in the 1400 block of East State Street back on September 14, according to the department. The Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation. Officers were able to identify […]
Suspect found guilty of 2019 Rockford murder
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was convicted of murder on Monday in a 2019 shooting death. Quinton Smith, 27, chased Joseph Hernandez onto State Street in front of Swedish American Hospital in June 2019, according to Winnebago State’s Attorney J. Hanley. Smith shot a firearm twice during the chase, missing Hernandez both times and […]
WIFR
29-year-old man out on bond after being accused of exposing himself in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is out on bond this week after being arrested on public indecency charges. Justin Cooley, 29, was arrested Tuesday, October 11 after an investigation of a flashing incident. Police say they were contacted on Wednesday, September 14 with a report of an adult...
Police: Freeport house hit by suspected gang gunfire
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport house was hit by gunfire Saturday morning, and police believe that it was gang related. Officers responded to the 500 block of E. Shawnee Street around 2 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Freeport Police Department. They learned upon arrival that a house was hit by […]
Rockford man pleads guilty to killing ex-girlfriend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man plead guilty to First Degree Murder on Wednesday in the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Ashley Hardin was reported missing in the early morning hours of July 23. Hardin and her child smelled gasoline and went outside to investigate. She never returned to the residence. Officers learned during an […]
nbc15.com
Beloit Police investigating string of car thefts
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is investigating three incidents of car thefts that occurred this weekend. A Hyundai Elantra was stolen from Rockford and was found in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue in Beloit Saturday night with significant damage. 3 masked suspects were seen running from the car at around 9 p.m., Beloit PD said.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockfrd PD Arrest A Man On 2 Counts Of Public Indecency, After Exposing Himself Near E State st
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!.
rockfordscanner.com
Crime is Out Of Control, Suspects Set A Vehicle On Fire in Winnebago County. Police Need The Publics Help…But Remain Encrypted and SILENT
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!.
Freeport man arrested, police find 950 grams of marijuana
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Darren Miller, 33, after an investigation into illegal cannabis sales in the 500 block of W. Cottonwood Street. Freeport Police said officers conducted a search of Miller’s residence on Wednesday at 6:20 p.m. During the search, police said 950 grams of cannabis was seized. Miller was charged with […]
Man shot in arm in Auburn Street shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is recovering from being shot in the arm Sunday night. It happened in the 2400 block of Auburn Street around 9:45 p.m., near N. Rockton Avenue. Police said that the 43-year-old male victim is expected to survive, but there are no details yet on any suspects involved. He was […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired On The East Side, Possible Shooting Victim…
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!.
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect at large after ‘substantial battery’ suffered during incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a disturbance between family members early Sunday morning in which victims suffered “substantial battery.”. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a fight between family members that injured two victims in the 100 block of E. Main St. During...
DeKalb deputies on the lookout for Halloween drunk drivers
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — With Halloween just a few weeks away, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is warning that they will be on the lookout for drunk and drugged drivers. The office is urging extra caution while kids and families are walking through neighborhoods in the dark. Residents should make a plan to get home […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Semi driver pleads to reduced number of charges in death of tow truck driver
RACINE — The man whose semi struck and killed a tow truck driver on Interstate 94 pleaded guilty to a reduced number of charges on the eve of trial. Jeremy John Phelps, 40, of Amboy, Illinois, pleaded guilty to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle on Monday, Oct. 10, in Racine County Circuit Court. The additional charge of hit & run was dismissed outright.
Man walks into Rockford hospital with gunshot found to foot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man walked into a Rockford hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot Sunday. Officers responded to the hospital around 12:35 a.m. for reports of the victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers met with the 34-year-old man when they arrived. His wound was considered to be non-life threatening. […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim On the East Side
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At Motel In Rockford
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us.
Police: South Beloit drug dealer arrested, charged with child endangerment
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested a man said to be the source of drug trafficking in a South Beloit neighborhood. According to the South Beloit Police Department, officials received multiple complaints of drug dealing going on at an apartment building in the 5100 block of Cheney Drive. Police investigated the issue and […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Department Release information On A Recent Shooting, 19 Year Old Female Shot While On The Porch
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating Another Home Invasion in Winnebago County
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!.
