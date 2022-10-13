ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Timeline From The Past: Traffic Issue At Lake Village Shopping Center On US 30

From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. October 1969 — Warsaw Mayor Paul (Mike) Hodges has launched a one-man campaign to alleviate the serious traffic problem at the entrance to the new Lake Village Shopping Center on U.S. 30 east of the city.
WARSAW, IN
Road Work Begins On Small Segment Of Main Street In Warsaw

WARSAW — Warsaw Public Works Department has begun prep work before milling Main Street, from Detroit Street to Buffalo Street, beginning Tuesday, October 18. Paving preparation work and resurfacing will continue throughout the week. The work schedule is dependent on weather. Motorists are encouraged to use Center Street or...
WARSAW, IN
Myracle Jade Manns — UPDATED

Myracle Jade Manns, 7, Argos, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her home in Argos. Myracle was born Aug. 18, 2015, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of Melissa Wirsing and Matthew Manns. She was known to be the sweetest girl, and her heart’s desire was to be a cheerleader. She...
ARGOS, IN
Mary Bernice Wiggs — PENDING

Mary Bernice Wiggs, 101, formerly of North Webster, died Oct. 16, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Owen Family Funeral Home, North Webster.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
Roger David Rice — UPDATED

Roger David Rice, 78, Osceola, formerly of Lakeville, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Elkhart Hospital, Elkhart. Roger was born Nov. 26, 1943. Roger married Pamela Sue on Nov. 26, 1988; she preceded him in death. He is survived by seven children, Cindi Michelle Rice, Osceola, Devan Levine, Kingsford Heights,...
OSCEOLA, IN
Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:21 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, on Old Road 30 and CR 350W near Warsaw. Drivers: Keith Nickerson, 44, South Main Street, Etna Green; Julie Gaines, 57, Belmont Driver, Warsaw. Nickerson said he fell asleep at the wheel. Vehicle left the roadway and then returned to the road and struck a vehicle. Damages up to $25,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Peter ‘Pete’ W. Gano — PENDING

Peter “Pete” W. Gano, 85, formerly of Warsaw, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home.
WARSAW, IN
Sharon Lee Cearbaugh

Sharon Lee Cearbaugh, 85, Columbia City, died at 4:10 a.m. Oct. 15, 2022, at Oak Pointe Assisted Living, Columbia City. She was born March 14, 1937. On Feb. 5, 1954, she married Fred Roland Cearbaugh; he preceded her in death. Surviving are three sons, Kenneth (Linda) Cearbaugh, Kevin (Paula) Cearbaugh...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Sue Harman — UPDATED

Sue Harman, 76, Warsaw, died Oct. 10, 2022, while on vacation at Hilton Head Island, S.C. Her kindness, service to others and love for her family, friends and community will be immeasurably missed by all who knew her. Born Betty Sue Cooper, most knew her as Sue. She was born...
WARSAW, IN
William ‘Bill’ Gerding

William Roger “Bill” Gerding, 79, Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Canterbury Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Fort Wayne. Bill is survived his daughter, Heidi (Jim) Spangle, Fort Wayne; son, William Braden “Brady” (Becky) Gerding, Fort Wayne; two grandsons; and three sisters, Jill Wiegman, New Albany, Jane Brass, Franklin and Elane Thomas, Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
New Pickleball Courts Open At Bixler Park

WARSAW — There’s a new spot in Warsaw for pickleball players to enjoy the sport. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of K21 Courts at Bixler Park, 503 N. Detroit St., with a ribbon-cutting on Friday, Oct. 14. People have been able to use the facility since Oct. 1.
WARSAW, IN
Ed Lynch Jr.

Ed Lynch Jr. 68, Winamac, died at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at his home. He was born on Sept. 25, 1954,. He married Terri L. Hamman on Oct. 14, 1978. She survives. Additional survivors include two daughters: Shannon (Micah) Cook of Winamac, Heather (Joell) Grisel of Westfield; three sons: Kyle (Sue) Lynch Colorado Springs, Colo., Eddie Lynch III of Winamac, Sean Lynch of Carmel; and eight grandchildren.
WINAMAC, IN
Metal Quonset Building Burns In Milford

MILFORD — Milford Firefighters along with five other departments continued to extinguish a fire at a Quonset building at Syracuse and James streets Saturday night, Oct. 15. Firefighters were alerted of the fully engulfed fire at 9:18 p.m. It was officially brought under control at 11:18 p.m. A backhoe from a local contractor was being requested to assist in extinguishing the fire.
MILFORD, IN
Rusty E. Edwards

Rusty E. Edwards, 53, Millersburg, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his home in Millersburg. He was born Sept. 13, 1969. He is survived by his mother, Cheryl (Edwards) Eash, Goshen; four children, Laramie (Tyler) James, Mishawaka, Noah Edwards, Goshen, Serena Edwards, Elkhart and Solomon Edwards, Nappanee; a granddaughter; and siblings, Chad Eash and Dawn Deal, both of Goshen.
MILLERSBURG, IN
Eugene L. ‘Sonny’ Dutoi

Eugene L. “Sonny” Dutoi, 89, Bremen, died at 3:42 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at South Bend Memorial Hospital. He was born May 3, 1933. On December 27, 1992, he married Kathryn Bandy; she survives. Additional survivors include children, Kathy Lynch, Angola, Leslie (Zacc) Hutchings, Plymouth; nine grandchildren;...
BREMEN, IN
Robert L. ‘Bob’ Wulliman — UPDATED

Robert L. “Bob” Wulliman, 86, Winona Lake, died Oct. 14, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Bob was born Sept. 20, 1936, in Berne, the son of Orten and Ruth Rohrer Wulliman. Moving to Winona Lake at the age of 4, he was a 1954 graduate of Warsaw High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. On Aug. 17, 1963, he married Carolyn R. Farley.
WINONA LAKE, IN
Jon Thomas Denney

Jon Thomas Denney, 65, Wabash, died at 6:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 4, 1957. He married Tracey Bever on Nov. 10, 1984. He is survived by his wife, Tracey Denney of Wabash; two children, Zac (Ashley) Denney and Zoe Denney, both of Fort Wayne; father, Donald Denney of Wabash; brother, Michael (Terri) Denney of Wabash; and his sister, Jane (John) DeJong of Granger.
WABASH, IN
Vernell Flower

Vernell Flower, 79, of Plymouth, IN passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at her home in Plymouth, IN. Arrangements are pending at Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Robert Joseph Tauteris Sr.

Robert Joseph Tauteris Sr., 79, Winamac, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Northwest Health Hospital in LaPorte. Robert was born Nov. 10, 1942. Robert is survived by one son Thomas William (Jennie) Tauteris, Goshen; and one daughter, Tammy Sue (Rick) Robertson, Alabama. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary in...
WINAMAC, IN
Oakwood Cemetery Requests Removal Of Temporary Decorations

WARSAW — Oakwood Cemetery is requesting that all non-adhered decorations be removed as soon as possible. Pots with flowers on foundations and monument bases as well as saddles (flower arrangements on top of monuments) do not need to be removed. Winter/Christmas decorations may be placed after Nov. 15. Please...
WARSAW, IN

