In the Media: Lynne Thompson ’72 Hosts “Day of Poetry” in Los Angeles, KCET Reports
Lynne Thompson ’72, the current poet laureate of Los Angeles, celebrated the city’s diverse and talented poets by co-hosting a “Day of Poetry” reading at Central Library, KCET reports. The event featured poets from across the county, along with co-host Grant Hier, the poet laureate of Anaheim, California. “Poet Laureates are ambassadors with a mission to promote poetry,” writes poet Mike Sonksen, who covered the event, “and both Thompson and Hier demonstrated this with the way the reading unfolded.”
In the Media: Gabby Giffords ’93 to Serve as Rose Parade Grand Marshal, Los Angeles Times Reports
Gabby Giffords ’93 will serve as the grand marshal for the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, the Los Angeles Times reports. The theme of the parade, which will be held on January 2, is “Turning the Corner.” “Our lives can change so quickly—mine did when I was shot, but I never gave up hope,” Giffords said. “It can be so difficult; losses hurt, setbacks are hard, but I tell myself, ‘Move ahead.’ …I’m finding joy in small things.”
