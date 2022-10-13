Gabby Giffords ’93 will serve as the grand marshal for the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, the Los Angeles Times reports. The theme of the parade, which will be held on January 2, is “Turning the Corner.” “Our lives can change so quickly—mine did when I was shot, but I never gave up hope,” Giffords said. “It can be so difficult; losses hurt, setbacks are hard, but I tell myself, ‘Move ahead.’ …I’m finding joy in small things.”

