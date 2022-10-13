Read full article on original website
Lakefield Standard
BSC meet is Tuesday in Fairmont
The Jackson County Central boys’ and girls’ cross country teams will run in the Big South Conference meet Tuesday at Cedar Creek Park in Fairmont — the same spot they ran in the I-90 Invitational last week. Twelve teams will compete (New Ulm does not have a...
Lakefield Standard
Huskies hang on to stay unbeaten
The Jackson County Central football team stayed unbeaten on the season with a 12-7 win over Pipestone Friday night in a battle of state-ranked teams. The fourth-ranked Huskies scored a pair of first-half touchdowns and held on late to beat the ninth-ranked Arrows. Travis Rogotzke got the Huskies on the...
Lakefield Standard
October 15, 2022
The Jackson County Central volleyball team went 2-3 in the Todd Bachman Invitational Friday and Saturday in Lakeville. The Huskies lost to Rochester Century (26-24, 25-4), Eastridge (25-15, 25-17) and Prior Lake (25-13, 25-20) in pool play before beating Caledonia (25-14, 25-18) and Roosevelt (25-19, 25-23) in bracket play. The Huskies are now 17-11 on the season and finish the […]
Lakefield Standard
Ruby Bennett, 93
A Celebration of Life Service for Ruby Bennett, age 93, of Lakefield, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 17th at the First United Methodist Church in Lakefield, with Pastor Russ Steele officiating. Burial will follow at Lakefield Cemetery in Lakefield. A time of visitation and gathering will...
