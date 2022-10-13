The Jackson County Central volleyball team went 2-3 in the Todd Bachman Invitational Friday and Saturday in Lakeville. The Huskies lost to Rochester Century (26-24, 25-4), Eastridge (25-15, 25-17) and Prior Lake (25-13, 25-20) in pool play before beating Caledonia (25-14, 25-18) and Roosevelt (25-19, 25-23) in bracket play. The Huskies are now 17-11 on the season and finish the […]

LAKEVILLE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO