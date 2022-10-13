Read full article on original website
Breaking: Indiana QB Jack Tuttle Enters Transfer Portal for 2023, Will Stay at IU Through Season
Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle is entering the transfer portal so he can play elsewhere in 2023, but unlike many transfers, the redshirt-senior captain is staying with the Hoosiers throughout this season ''because I love my guys too much.''
Home Team Friday: Jasper vs. Vincennes Lincoln
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) Vincennes Lincoln – 13 Jasper – 43
Indiana No. 12 in First Kenpom Rankings of Season, Only Big Ten Team in Top 20
Indiana seems to be the consensus pick as the best basketball team in the Big Ten this season, and that's been validated again with the first release of the 2022-23 Kenpom rankings. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 12, best in the conference, with Iowa next way down at No. 23. Here are the complete rankings for all Big Ten teams, plus Indiana's 11 nonconference foes as well.
MyWabashValley.com
Union Health Today – Hip and Knee Joint Replacement Seminar
Union Healthy Orthopedics and the Indiana Joint Replacement Institute want to eliminate your hip and knee pain. Get the information you need at an upcoming free seminar in Terre Haute. Mike King has more in this weeks Union Health Today.
College Football Program Becomes First To Lose 700 Games
Indiana's football program made history on Saturday - but not in a good way. The Hoosiers fell to Maryland on Saturday, 38-33, dropping to 3-4 on the season. With that loss, the Indiana football program has now lost 700 games in its history. The Hoosiers are the first program in...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, Indiana, is a great place to visit, including all the beautiful restaurants. We did our research from Google rankings and what customers had to say! So, use this guide to help you fill your belly as you explore Terre Haute. We love eating out, but we also know...
Vevay Newspapers
Ariel Oeffinger is ‘Homecoming Royalty’ at Indiana University
Ariel Oeffinger is ‘Homecoming Royalty’ at Indiana University. Indiana University in Bloomington held its Homecoming festivities on Saturday — and those with Switzerland County ties saw a familiar face honored during halftime ceremonies. Ariel Oeffinger, a Switzerland County graduate who is now a senior at Indiana University,...
WTHI
Lane restrictions to begin on I-70 between Terre Haute and Indy - here's where
PUTNAM, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced upcoming lane restrictions for I-70 in Putnam County. It's in preparation for phase two of a box culvert installation. Lane restrictions on the interstate near Little Point start Tuesday. Restrictions will be between County Road South 650 and County Road...
vincennespbs.org
Memorial Bridge to close in January
The Lincoln Memorial Bridge will be closed for the first 4 months of 2023. The announcement was made Thursday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the bridge, linking downtown Vincennes across the Wabash into Illinois, is set to shut down January 9th. The US National Parks Service will be doing...
MyWabashValley.com
The Growth and Generations of Covered Bridge Festival
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Folks from all over come to enjoy the experiences the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival has to offer. Many people come to check-out the local artists selling their work or all the local shops around the towns. With as much popularity as the festival brings the town of Rockville, the community finds themselves preparing far in advance for the crowds.
New trail connects Parke and Vermillion counties
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new trail will connect Parke and Vermillion Counties. This is the first walking trail that has ever connected the two. It sits in between Hillsdale and Montezuma. Originally, the trail was an abandoned railroad bridge owned by the Department of Natural Resources. The DNR was looking to scrap the […]
Fox 59
Covered Bridge Festival crosses historic milestone
ROCKVILLE — Friday Oct. 14, one of Indiana’s largest festivals begins in Parke County – the 65th annual Covered Bridge Festival!. What began in 1956 was only halted once, in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, marking this year’s rendition of the event, the festivals 65th running.
bloomingtonian.com
Car crashes into water at Monroe Dam Friday morning before being spotted by UPS driver
A UPS driver spotted a sedan in the water of Lake Monroe near Monroe Dam Friday morning, according to the Monroe Fire Protection District. The driver of the sedan was still in the vehicle, and had to be helped out of the vehicle by firefighters. “If not noticed by the...
Effingham Radio
Alex W. Alsbury, 31
Alex W. Alsbury, 31, of Charleston, IL, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
wamwamfm.com
Area Arrest Reports – October 15, 2022
Friday, Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant and arrested 36 year old Ryan Tweedy of Bowling Green, Kentucky for Failure to Appear. Tweedy was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Also on Friday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31 year...
IU professor found dead in parking garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old professor, whose body was found in a parking garage Monday morning. Police responded to a report of a body found on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 10.
Farming equipment stolen, quickly found
SIDELL, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Sidell are breathing a sigh of relief. Their stolen items were found and a suspect is in custody. It comes after one farmer said his farming equipment was stolen on Tuesday and another neighbor’s vehicle was stolen. The Clark County jail confirmed the suspect’s name, Dakota Conroy. He’s now […]
Lebanon man arrested after Boone County chase; police say he drove through yards, ditched car in field
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a man they say led them on a chase Friday night, driving through yards and a field before being caught. According to the Jamestown Police Department, 19-year-old Wyatt Saunders nearly crashed in front of a deputy near U.S. 136 and CR 1025 West around 5 p.m. Friday. The deputy […]
WISH-TV
Indiana prison looking for missing inmate
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
