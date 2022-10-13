ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

HoosiersNow

Indiana No. 12 in First Kenpom Rankings of Season, Only Big Ten Team in Top 20

Indiana seems to be the consensus pick as the best basketball team in the Big Ten this season, and that's been validated again with the first release of the 2022-23 Kenpom rankings. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 12, best in the conference, with Iowa next way down at No. 23. Here are the complete rankings for all Big Ten teams, plus Indiana's 11 nonconference foes as well.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
16 Best Restaurants in Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute, Indiana, is a great place to visit, including all the beautiful restaurants. We did our research from Google rankings and what customers had to say! So, use this guide to help you fill your belly as you explore Terre Haute. We love eating out, but we also know...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Vevay Newspapers

Ariel Oeffinger is ‘Homecoming Royalty’ at Indiana University

Ariel Oeffinger is ‘Homecoming Royalty’ at Indiana University. Indiana University in Bloomington held its Homecoming festivities on Saturday — and those with Switzerland County ties saw a familiar face honored during halftime ceremonies. Ariel Oeffinger, a Switzerland County graduate who is now a senior at Indiana University,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Memorial Bridge to close in January

The Lincoln Memorial Bridge will be closed for the first 4 months of 2023. The announcement was made Thursday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the bridge, linking downtown Vincennes across the Wabash into Illinois, is set to shut down January 9th. The US National Parks Service will be doing...
VINCENNES, IN
The Growth and Generations of Covered Bridge Festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Folks from all over come to enjoy the experiences the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival has to offer. Many people come to check-out the local artists selling their work or all the local shops around the towns. With as much popularity as the festival brings the town of Rockville, the community finds themselves preparing far in advance for the crowds.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
New trail connects Parke and Vermillion counties

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new trail will connect Parke and Vermillion Counties. This is the first walking trail that has ever connected the two. It sits in between Hillsdale and Montezuma. Originally, the trail was an abandoned railroad bridge owned by the Department of Natural Resources. The DNR was looking to scrap the […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
Covered Bridge Festival crosses historic milestone

ROCKVILLE — Friday Oct. 14, one of Indiana’s largest festivals begins in Parke County – the 65th annual Covered Bridge Festival!. What began in 1956 was only halted once, in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, marking this year’s rendition of the event, the festivals 65th running.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
Alex W. Alsbury, 31

Alex W. Alsbury, 31, of Charleston, IL, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
CHARLESTON, IL
Area Arrest Reports – October 15, 2022

Friday, Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant and arrested 36 year old Ryan Tweedy of Bowling Green, Kentucky for Failure to Appear. Tweedy was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Also on Friday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31 year...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
IU professor found dead in parking garage

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old professor, whose body was found in a parking garage Monday morning. Police responded to a report of a body found on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 10.
Farming equipment stolen, quickly found

SIDELL, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Sidell are breathing a sigh of relief. Their stolen items were found and a suspect is in custody.  It comes after one farmer said his farming equipment was stolen on Tuesday and another neighbor’s vehicle was stolen.  The Clark County jail confirmed the suspect’s name, Dakota Conroy. He’s now […]
SIDELL, IL
Indiana prison looking for missing inmate

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
WESTVILLE, IN

