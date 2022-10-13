ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parrish, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Parrish woman dies in one-car crash

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A 47-year-old Parrish woman was killed Sunday when her car went off the roadway on Old Tampa Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the woman was traveling west, approaching a left curve, west of Chin Road at about 5:15 p.m. Her sedan went off...
PARRISH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County Fire dispatches unit to hard-hit Ft. Myers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ft. Myers was hit incredibly hard by Hurricane Ian. The death toll in Lee County was over 50 as of last week. The Sarasota County Fire Department was tasked by the state of Florida to deploy a Special Operations team to deal with Hazardous Materials in the Ft. Myers region.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Woman charged in Skyway DUI crash ruled competent to proceed with case

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota woman accused of seriously injuring a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in an alleged DUI crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in March has been found competent to proceed with the case. In court documents filed Oct. 10, Judge Lon Arend accepted a court-appointed doctor’s...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Port Charlotte hospital damaged by Ian reopens operating rooms, other services

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte hospital badly damaged by Hurricane Ian has cleared another hurdle in it’s own road to recovery, the hospital announced Monday. HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital reopened several key services Monday, including the operating rooms, cardiac catheterization laboratories, interventional radiology, endoscopy and select...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Watch: Manatee car theft suspect slashes K-9 with knife

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County K-9 is recovering from injuries after a suspected car thief slashed it with a knife before being apprehended, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies say at about 4 p.m. Oct. 14, Christopher Darlington, 36, was spotted in a stolen car in the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast Blood Center reopens in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Blood Center has reopened its Venice blood center following Hurricane Ian. Both the Venice and Port Charlotte locations were severely damaged by the storm. Nearly 3 weeks later after making repairs, the Venice center has reopened. The Port Charlotte center remains closed as it...
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hurricane Ian relief in Myaka City

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka City Community Center continues to offer aid to those in need. Representatives from FEMA are still at the Myakka City Community Center ready to assist anyone affected by Hurricane Ian. Due to the storm, many people lost power at their homes, places of employment, and...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
amisun.com

Injured gator captured near Rod & Reel Pier

ANNA MARIA – An injured alligator came ashore near the Rod & Reel Pier on Oct. 8. After being trapped and removed, the gator was later euthanized due to its broken leg. Dep. Patrick Manning of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Anna Maria Unit was among those to respond that day.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

