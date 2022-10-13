Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hurricane Ian's Financial Burden Impacting Florida's Real Estate MarketGayle Kurtzer-MeyersFlorida State
A drag queen dressed as a demon gives a sermon to children in a United Methodist ChurchMargaret MinnicksSaint Petersburg, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Parrish woman dies in one-car crash
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A 47-year-old Parrish woman was killed Sunday when her car went off the roadway on Old Tampa Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the woman was traveling west, approaching a left curve, west of Chin Road at about 5:15 p.m. Her sedan went off...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Fire dispatches unit to hard-hit Ft. Myers
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ft. Myers was hit incredibly hard by Hurricane Ian. The death toll in Lee County was over 50 as of last week. The Sarasota County Fire Department was tasked by the state of Florida to deploy a Special Operations team to deal with Hazardous Materials in the Ft. Myers region.
Florida woman dies after jumping out of window of moving truck, troopers say
A Florida woman died after jumping out of a moving vehicle in Highlands County Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Bicyclist killed in crash that shut down part of Dale Mabry Highway
Police said a bicyclist died in a collision on Dale Mabry Highway Monday morning.
Woman killed, another injured while crossing St. Pete Beach street
A woman was killed and another was injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Gulf Way in St. Pete Beach on Sunday evening, authorities said.
Man slices police K9 following pursuit, armed burglary in Manatee County
A police K-9 suffered several cuts across its nose and face during an intense armed burglary take-down in Manatee County Friday.
Mysuncoast.com
Woman charged in Skyway DUI crash ruled competent to proceed with case
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota woman accused of seriously injuring a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in an alleged DUI crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in March has been found competent to proceed with the case. In court documents filed Oct. 10, Judge Lon Arend accepted a court-appointed doctor’s...
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte hospital damaged by Ian reopens operating rooms, other services
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte hospital badly damaged by Hurricane Ian has cleared another hurdle in it’s own road to recovery, the hospital announced Monday. HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital reopened several key services Monday, including the operating rooms, cardiac catheterization laboratories, interventional radiology, endoscopy and select...
St. Pete family escapes condo fire, helps warn neighbors
St. Petersburg firefighters had to put out a condo fire early Sunday morning, according to a release.
Mysuncoast.com
Watch: Manatee car theft suspect slashes K-9 with knife
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County K-9 is recovering from injuries after a suspected car thief slashed it with a knife before being apprehended, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies say at about 4 p.m. Oct. 14, Christopher Darlington, 36, was spotted in a stolen car in the...
81-Year-Old Tampa Woman Killed After Car Collides With A Tree In Land O’ Lakes
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – An 81-year-old Tampa woman has died after a crash that happened around 2:10 pm on Saturday in Land O’ Lakes. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car, driven by a 79-year-old Tampa man, was traveling northbound on US-41, south of
VIDEO: Smoke billows out over Port Richey neighborhood after house catches fire
Neighbors captured video of dark smoke billowing out over a Port Richey neighborhood after a house caught fire on Saturday.
Man found dead next to car in Bartow, police say
A man was found dead next to a car in Bartow on Saturday morning.
Tampa woman, 81, killed after car hits tree in Land O’Lakes
An 81-year-old woman was killed after the car she was riding in collided with a tree in Land O'Lakes.
Father, son open fire on innocent woman they think is home intruder, Polk sheriff says
A Polk County father and son were charged with attempted murder after they opened fire on an innocent woman who they thought was trying to break into their home, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Monday.
Car bursts into flames in Publix parking lot in Brandon
A car burst into flames in a Publix parking lot on Thursday afternoon.
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast Blood Center reopens in Venice
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Blood Center has reopened its Venice blood center following Hurricane Ian. Both the Venice and Port Charlotte locations were severely damaged by the storm. Nearly 3 weeks later after making repairs, the Venice center has reopened. The Port Charlotte center remains closed as it...
Mysuncoast.com
Hurricane Ian relief in Myaka City
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka City Community Center continues to offer aid to those in need. Representatives from FEMA are still at the Myakka City Community Center ready to assist anyone affected by Hurricane Ian. Due to the storm, many people lost power at their homes, places of employment, and...
amisun.com
Injured gator captured near Rod & Reel Pier
ANNA MARIA – An injured alligator came ashore near the Rod & Reel Pier on Oct. 8. After being trapped and removed, the gator was later euthanized due to its broken leg. Dep. Patrick Manning of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Anna Maria Unit was among those to respond that day.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Suspects In Lakeland CVS Theft
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a second retail theft that occurred at CVS located at 6105 Hwy 98 N in Lakeland. The man and woman in this video entered the store around 5:00 a.m. on October 4, 2022. After
Comments / 5