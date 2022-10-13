Warren Police: Officers encountered 'extreme dangers' from Detroit teen they are accused of assaulting

The Warren police officer who punched a teen repeatedly in the head after a chase in June was suspended, but other force seen in bodycam video was appropriate for the situation, the department said Thursday in response to a federal lawsuit from the Detroit youth.

In the lawsuit, Tyler Wade said he was punched, kicked and stomped by Warren police after a pursuit that started in Warren and ended in Ferndale.

In a statement, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer described the events of June 2, saying officers faced “extreme dangers” after the stolen car the teen was driving crashed. "(U)se of reasonable force was certainly warranted” in pulling Wade from the car, Dwyer said.

Officers used 'distraction techniques to major muscle masses'

“Force was also proper in taking Wade to the ground and using muscling techniques to acquire his arms, which the bodycam footage you already saw confirms he had tensed and balled up so he could not be handcuffed,” Dwyer said in the release. “Distraction techniques to major muscle masses were used instead of a Taser, pepper spray or deadly force.”

Dwyer said an internal investigation confirmed multiple strikes from one officer to Wade’s head — “an area of the body specifically and separately addressed by our internal policies — violated the department’s use of force policy.”

He said the officer, whom Dwyer did not name, was issued “a severe discipline that included a lengthy unpaid suspension." Dwyer did not provide details on how long the suspension lasted.

He added that the officer has “an otherwise impeccable record of service at multiple local police agencies” and that he took steps to make sure Wade was taken to the hospital promptly “to ensure he sustained only minor injury while being apprehended.”

How bad were the teen's injuries?

He said Wade was discharged from the hospital within a couple of hours “after the non-critical, non-permanent nature of his injuries was confirmed.”

However, Wade’s attorney, James King, told the Free Press on Wednesday that Wade, now 17, was hit so hard that one of his braces came out of his mouth. He says Wade has blurred vision in one eye and may lose sight in that eye and need surgery, and has permanent scarring on his face, among other injuries.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court against the city of Warren, its police department and six officers, states Wade suffers from severe and persistent headaches, the threat of a permanent loss of vision and facial cuts.

King said emergency medical technicians asked what happened to Wade for the purposes of treatment, and one of the officers “was not being completely candid” about how the teen's injuries occurred.

Attorney: Video 'is sickening'

King released police body camera footage. A civilian also recorded the incident. He said the video “is sickening.”

King said the incident occurred after a pursuit that began in Warren. The officers approached the teen’s car, which stopped in Ferndale, with their weapons drawn and pointed at him. When they reached the car “without announcement or stating any reason,” they reached into the car and used “unreasonably excessive force to physically remove” Wade from the car, according to the federal complaint.

It asserts that officers walked to the front passenger door and “aggressively yanked” on Wade's arms until they were able to drag him out of the car and onto the cement before “proceeding to brutally assault” him, “repeatedly by punching, kicking, stomping and kneeing continuously.” Video of the incident appears to corroborate that.

According to King, police alleged Wade was driving a stolen car, and that he tried to evade them by speeding away after they ordered him to stop in Warren. He said allegations include that Wade had marijuana in the car and threw a gun out of the car. King said: “We do not admit to any of these things at all.”

The pursuit went into Ferndale, where the car hit a corner and a stop sign, bringing it to a stop, King said. That’s when police pulled Wade out of the car, handcuffed him and arrested him.

Police commissioner outlines dangers to public, officers

Dwyer said Thursday that the city has not yet been served with the lawsuit but he wanted to “enlighten the public” about Wade, the stolen car, the run from police and concealed firearm charge, “all of which you did not hear about” from the law firm.

“The reality is that this young man put the involved officers and the public in serious danger” until he was apprehended. He said Wade was in a “freshly stolen Hyundai, just reported by Detroit Police, in the area of 9 Mile and Mound in Warren."

“This young man certainly knew why officers activated lights and sirens to effect a traffic stop on the Hyundai, but instead of stopping, Tyler Wade fled,” Dwyer said in the release.

“This young man took officers on a pursuit that ended all the way in Ferndale. Wade traveled at dangerous speeds trying to lose officers and, importantly, his vehicle never became ‘idle’ like you heard yesterday. In fact, Tyler Wade was only apprehended because he crashed that stolen Hyundai into a road sign in a residential neighborhood.”

Dwyer said ammunition and “significant evidence that Wade was selling marijuana illegally” was recovered from the car. He said Hazel Park police also found a handgun in the road near 9 Mile and John R that Wade “apparently discarded” during the chase. He said video recovered from a nearby business shows when Wade threw “that size object out of the driver’s side window.”

Dwyer said Wade was charged with fleeing and eluding, carrying a concealed weapon and delivery/manufacture of marijuana.

King said the criminal case against Wade was resolved in Macomb County Juvenile Court. He said Wade pleaded no contest to receiving a stolen vehicle and fleeing police and was sentenced to a term of probation.

Police: 'Extreme dangers;' Attorney: Punches, kicks

Dwyer said Wade “had no intention of being apprehended by police if he could avoid it in a stolen car that was still running and could be used to further flee or run officers over in a split second.”

King said Wade complied with every order. He said one officer, without a word, punched Wade nine times in the face and then again after another officer tried to intervene. He said that another officer also punched Wade several times and that his client also was kicked twice and stomped at least three times.

Dwyer said “out-of-policy use of force incidents” at Warren police are rare, but officers who violate policy are and will continue to be disciplined “swiftly and severely.”

He did not say whether any other officers faced discipline in the incident, saying “the prompt, thorough investigation and severe discipline for the one officer acting out of policy speaks to the Warren Police Department’s commitment to self-reviewing use of force incidents and ensuring that our officers are held to the highest standards.”

Expert: Officers appear 'very excited and concerned'

Keith Taylor, adjunct assistant professor in the Department of Law, Police Science and Criminal Justice Administration at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York and a public safety professional for 26 years, reviewed the bodycam video posted on the Free Press website and the release from police.

From that limited information, he said it’s hard to tell the level of resistance from Wade and whether he was compliant with attempts to get his hands behind his back. He said Wade’s actions, including the chase, were “directly related to the officers’ response.”

Taylor said his initial impression of the officers is that they were “very excited and concerned because of the individual and the past experience they had,” adding there was most likely an expectation that Wade would not comply. He said officers may have been concerned that they or their fellow officers would have gotten hurt or that they didn’t want Wade to commit any additional crimes.

Regarding the type of force used, Taylor said it appears “it’s not one where they are going to give the individual they are trying to control any ability to commit further acts of violence.”

But he said the officers being “excited and concerned” may have caused “a bit of a blind spot” in the types of force they were using and how they were using it.

Taylor said striking an individual in the head is “fraught with danger to the individual being subdued” and can cause “very serious injury, permanent injury.” Taylor said “kicks can also result in unintended, serious injuries to the suspects.”

Kicks to Wade’s body were not addressed in Dwyer’s release and Dwyer could not be reached for additional comment Thursday. Taylor said it “begs the question, how are officers trained to use physical force when restraining arrestees, especially ones who are resisting?”

Taylor said while physical injuries may not be serious — as Dwyer said, but which King disputes — “the trauma of being arrested in a very physical way is going to be something not shortly forgotten.”

Contact Christina Hall: chall@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter: @challreporter

