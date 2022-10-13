Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook's Lakers bench debut ends quickly as he leaves game after five minutes with hamstring injury
For the first time since he was a rookie, Russell Westbrook came off the bench Friday with the Los Angeles Lakers wrapping up their preseason schedule in Sacramento. Westbrook entered the game at the 7:30 mark of the first quarter, and five minutes later he was done for the night with a hamstring injury. During those five minutes, Westbrook was held scoreless, missing a couple 3-pointers and committing two turnovers. It was interesting that Westbrook entered the game to play alongside LeBron James.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Jordan Poole addresses Draymond Green incident: 'He apologized... we're here to win a championship'
For the first time since being punched in the face by Draymond Green during training camp, Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole took questions from the media and addressed the situation which has put the defending champions front and center for all the wrong reasons. "[Draymond] apologized," Poole said. "[It...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Should be good for Opening Night
Murray (hamstring) is expected to suit up for the Nuggets' season opener against the Jazz, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray could have suited up in the Nuggets' preseason finale against Golden State, but coach Mike Malone decided to play it safe so that he'll be fully ready to go against Utah. After missing all of last season to an ACL injury, erring on the side of caution may be the smart move. Expect Murray to play a key role for Denver this season as the second offensive option alongside Nikola Jokic. Given the long layoff, it's quite possible Murray's minutes could be limited early in the season.
CBS Sports
Andrew Wiggins agrees to four-year, $109 million extension with Warriors, per report
Andrew Wiggins has agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension with the Golden State Warriors, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Wiggins, who was entering the final year of his contract, is now set to stay in the Bay Area through the 2026-27 season. Wiggins shined in the playoffs last season, particularly...
CBS Sports
Warriors extending Poole, Wiggins was no-brainer, but the Draymond Green decision next summer won't be so easy
Jordan Poole is a budding star. He's 23 years old, and in what was, effectively, his first NBA season of record, he put up 18.5 points and four assists a night and led the league in free-throw percentage. Poole's defense remains a postseason question mark, same as Tyler Herro's in Miami, but hyper-creators and deadeye shooters like this don't grow on trees.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Goes 6-for-6 in preseason loss
Gobert finished Friday's loss to the Nets with 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and four steals over 30 minutes. Gobert was perfect from the field in the defeat but went just 4-for-10 from the charity stripe. He didn't register any blocks but still made an impact on the defensive end with four steals. Efficiency is a big part of Gobert's offensive game -- he's a career 65.3 percent shooter -- which helps make up for the fact that he's not a big-time scorer and isn't a good free-throw shooter. Despite the holes in his game, he's a valuable fantasy asset due to his elite rebounding and shot-blocking prowess.
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook in-season trade guide: What a deal could look like now that opening night is at hand
It's really going to happen. After an entire offseason of trade negotiations and awkward press conferences and shots through the media, Russell Westbrook is really going to start the 2022-23 season as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Putting aside your confidence in Westbrook's ability to succeed as a Laker, we can say with relative certainty that both sides would still prefer that he not end the season as a member of the Lakers.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Goes through practice
Beasley (ankle) took part in portions of Sunday's practice, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Though he's not yet practicing in full while he manages the sprained left ankle, Beasley has a few more days to get healthier before the Jazz open their season Wednesday against the Nuggets. If Beasley doesn't start in the backcourt alongside Mike Conley and Collin Sexton, he should serve as one of Utah's primary scorers off the bench alongside 2020-21 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Jones: Few mistakes in win
Jones completed 19 of 27 passes for 173 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Ravens. Jones threw multiple touchdowns for the first time since Week 1, finding the end zone from five and eight yards away. He remained a game manager but did so effectively by distributing the ball accurately and largely avoiding miscues -- though he did lose an inconsequential fumble just before halftime. Jones will have capped volume until the Giants are forced to take to the air more, limiting his fantasy intrigue.
CBS Sports
Orioles' John Means: Starts throwing again
Means (elbow) announced Monday via his personal Twitter account that he has begun a throwing program. Means played light catch Monday, marking the first noteworthy step forward in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in late April. The southpaw isn't far along enough in the rehab process for the Orioles to pinpoint a precise timeline for his return for pitching in games, but he'll most likely open the 2023 campaign on the 60-day injured list, which would sideline him for at least the first two months of the season.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Role decreasing
Barton posted two tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Cardinals. Barton played just 39 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 6. His role has been in flux recently, as he played 57 percent in Week 4 and 78 percent in Week 5. When he's on the field full-time, Barton is a stud. He posted 46 tackles (26 solo) and a sack through the first five games. However, his steep drop in usage recently is a serious concern, and fantasy managers should manage their expectations in Week 7 against the Chargers.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Won't play at Cleveland
Jones (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Browns. Jones was forced out of New England's win versus Detroit in Week 5 early with an ankle injury, and he'll now have to miss his first game this season. Until he's ready to play again, rookie fourth-rounder Jack Jones should see more reps on the boundaries.
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Comes up big against KC
Diggs caught 10 of 13 targets for 148 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 win over Kansas City. For the second straight game and the fourth time this season, Diggs piled up more than 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, with his 17-yard TD grab midway through the third quarter Sunday giving the Bills a 17-10 lead. The 28-year-old will head into Buffalo's Week 7 bye as one of only four wideouts in the league with more than 600 receiving yards through six games alongside Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill and Cooper Kupp.
CBS Sports
Rams' Tutu Atwell: Scant usage Sunday
Atwell rushed once for nine yards in Sunday's 24-10 victory against the Panthers. One game removed from his first career catch, Atwell reverted back to his typical usage, with just two snaps on offense. The speedy second-year wideout made the most of his time on the field, ending the first quarter with a nine-yard rush, but Atwell's limited snap share may be completely erased with the impending return of Van Jefferson (knee) after the Rams return from their bye week.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Earns two helpers
Killorn was credited with a pair of assists during the Lightning's 5-2 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday. Killorn, who has yet to score in 42 shifts this season, earned his first two assists of the season Friday. The 33-year-old left winger has proven to be a consistent scorer, collecting at least 14 goals each season since his sophomore campaign (2013-14). Killorn's 25 goals last season were one off the career mark he established during 2019-20. If Killorn remains on the second line with Steven Stamkos, he could provide fantasy managers with offensive depth.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Potentially out for season
Brown suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks and will undergo further testing Monday to determine the severity of the issue, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Brown's X-rays came back negative, but he had a walking boot on his left foot following Sunday's loss. The...
CBS Sports
Phillies vs. Braves: TV channel, time, prediction, starting pitchers for NLDS Game 4, live stream, odds
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves in blowout fashion on Friday, extending their lead to 2-1 in the best-of-five National League Division Series. Another win will see the Phillies advance onward to play for the NL pennant against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Diego Padres. Likewise, another loss will derail the Braves' hopes of repeating as World Series champions.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Centering second line Saturday
Kuznetsov has been moved down to the second line in practice Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Kuznetsov and the Capitals are both off to slow starts as the Russian has yet to pick up a point in two contests, while the Capitals have started the season 0-2-0. Kuznetsov is centering T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha at practice as coach Peter Laviolette is shuffling his top two lines.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Makes long catch
Davis caught two of four targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Davis contributed New York's longest offensive play of the day, making a double move before hauling in a 41-yard pass during the second half. Thanks to that reception, the veteran led the Jets in yards through the air, as quarterback Zach Wilson managed only 110 overall. While the team's passing attack still lacks consistency, Davis at least helps move the chains and has been more impactful lately than purported top wideout Elijah Moore, who boasts merely 11 yards over the last two weeks and wasn't targeted Sunday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Marcus Johnson: Suiting up vs. Baltimore
The Giants elevated Johnson from the practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Ravens, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. It will be the third consecutive week Johnson is active for the Giants and the last time he's eligible to be elevated from the practice squad before he would have to be signed to the team's 53-man roster in order to suit up. The 28-year-old receiver has three receptions for 35 yards on three targets through two games this season.
Comments / 0