Friday night's high school football preview capsules for Polk County

Lake Wales (6-0) at Gateway (2-4)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Gateway H.S., Kissimmee

Outlook: Corey Harris Jr. is getting healthy and will add depth to the backfield that includes Jordan Henderson and Xavier Marlow. Quarterback Trent Grotjan has thrown for 425 yards in the past two games. For the season, he has completed 49 of 92 passes for 897 yards with seven touchdowns. Receiver Carlos Mitchell is averaging 31.8 yards on 10 receptions. Lake Wales is averaging 37 points offensively and 5.6 points on defense. This is a 3S-8 district game.

Lakeland Christian (5-0) at Victory Christian (4-2)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Victory Field at Southeastern

Outlook: This is the first meeting between the two schools. The game likely will decide the 1S-5 district champion. One of LCS's five wins in a forfeit victory over Bishop McLaughlin. Parker St. John (390 yards passing), Jacob Allen (302 yards rushing) and Dre Hughes (114 receiving yards) lead the Vikings' offense. Mac Estrada has 6.5 sacks in four games. Victory Christian is led offensively by Jackson Benton (820 yards passing), Rashad Orr (491 yards rushing and 276 yards receiving).

Lakeland (6-0) at George Jenkins (4-2)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Veterans Stadium.

Outlook: D'marius Rucker has rushed for 519 yards in five games. Zach Pleuss has thrown for 660 yards on 39-of-64 passing. Daidren Zipperer has 11 receptions for 220 yards and Tyler Williams has 10 catches for 215 yards. After playing Lakeland, George Jenkins' final three opponents have a combined record of 4-13.

Auburndale (2-2) at Liberty (0-6)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Liberty H.S.

Outlook: Auburndale quarterback Brycen Levidiotis has thrown for 609 yards. Dayrel Glover has rushed for 335 yards and Jatavious Scaife has 12 catches for 313 yards. Auburndale needs to win to keep pace with Lake Wales in the district. Liberty has been shut out five times in six games and has scored just six points all season.

Mulberry (2-3) at Frostproof (5-1)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Faris Brannen Stadium, downtown Frostproof

Outlook: After losing its first three games by a combined score of 110-30, Mulberry has won its last two by a combined score of 64-23. Frostproof junior running back Donavan Solomon needs 117 yards to reach 1,000 yards. Frostproof is averaging 222.5 yards rushing and 66.5 yards passing. This is a 2S-13 district game. A Frostproof victory will set up a Frostproof-Fort Meade matchup for the district title in two weeks.

All Saints (6-0) at Ava Maria Donahue Catholic (5-0)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Donahue Catholic, 4955 Seton Way, Ave Maria

Outlook: Donahue Catholic is averaging 249.6 yards rushing. All Saints is averaging 245.8 yards rushing and 101.8 yards rushing. Quarterback Daunte Giles is averaging 221.8 yards of total offense.

West Oaks (1-4-1) at Jordan Christian (1-3)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Feltram Athletic Complex

Outlook: Mulberry's Dedrick Dodge, a former head coach in Polk County and Super Bowl winner with the 49ers, is an assistant at West Oaks. West Oaks' only win is against Young Kids in Motion. JCP's only win is a forfeit victory.

Haines City (3-2) at Bartow (4-2)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Bartow Memorial Stadium, 1270 S. Broadway Ave., Bartow.

Outlook: Bartow is having a great season so far, but the Yellow Jackets just faced a Lakeland team last week on another level. This week, Bartow is facing Haines City, a team it hasn’t faced since 2019. Running back Trequan Jones will be leading the way for Bartow. Before last week’s shutout, Jones was averaging 137 yards a game, while compiling eight touchdowns. Haines City is also coming off a loss, this time vs. Ridge Community. In an offense that can put up some points, leading the way for the Hornets is runner Jamarius Knight with 88 yards a game.

Davenport (1-4) at Lake Region (1-3)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Lake Region High School Football Field, 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake

Outlook: Both teams have won just a single game all season, but Lake Region hasn’t played in a few weeks because its last game was postponed. Despite the lack of wins, both teams have some playmakers. For the Lake Region side, safety Alonzo Smith does a nice job in covering players down the field. And for Davenport, Aiden George leads the passing and running attack. Lake Region will be facing a Davenport team that is only in its second year as a football program.

Winter Haven (3-3) at Ridge Community (4-2)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Bolt Stadium, 500 Orchid Drive, Davenport

Outlook: Winter Haven will have its work cut out when facing Ridge Community. The Bolts are an explosive offense led by quarterback John Kostuch, running back Joe Jackson and receiver Rick Penick. Last week, they put up 56 vs. Haines City, and the trio all had themselves a day. Winter Haven is coming off a loss to Tampa Catholic. Rushing for Winter Haven is running back Joe Tarver, who is capable of taking it to the house anywhere on the field.

Discovery (0-5) at Tenoroc (0-6)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Titan Stadium, 4905 Saddle Creek Road, Lakeland

Outlook: Somebody has to win a ballgame. The only points the Titans have put up in the past three weeks are from safeties. Tenoroc’s weapon is running back Khalil Hooper, a back capable of breaking 100 yards. The Spartans, meanwhile, haven’t scored a point in the past two weeks and three out of the past four. Joben Krzeminski is a dual-threat quarterback for the Spartans.

Kathleen (2-4) at Lake Gibson (1-5)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 7007 N. Socrum Loop Road, Lakeland

Outlook: Kathleen lost a close one to George Jenkins last week, but a few weeks ago, the Red Devils won its second game of the season 21-2 over Tenoroc. In last week’s loss to George Jenkins, the Kathleen defense intercepted the ball three times, and Kathleen was able to capitalize on two turnovers thanks to touchdowns from running back BJ Kennedy and quarterback Anthony Oldham. Lake Gibson’s only win of the season was in the first contest when the Braves won over East Lake. Running back Fentrell Graham is the team’s leading rusher.

Santa Fe Catholic (4-1) at Central Florida Christian (5-0)

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: 700 Good Homes Road #6600, Orlando

Outlook: The defending state champions are facing their hardest team of the year. Central Florida has been a hungry team all year, especially after losing the Class 2A regional championship game last year. The Eagles have won by four or more scores in every game this season except one. Eagles running back Marcus McCrimmon Jr. was averaging 267 yards rushing a game. Santa Fe Catholic enters the game having won four of five, including a shutout over Roar Prep & Vocational Academy last week. The Hawks’ rushing attack is led by Julian Franzino.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Friday night's high school football preview capsules for Polk County