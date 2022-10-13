Read full article on original website
Dothan intersection closed for drainage structure work
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An intersection in Dothan will be closed beginning Monday as major construction continues as part of the Ross Clark Circle Phase 3 project. According to an early morning release from the city by way of Public Works Director Tommy Wright, the closure will affect the intersection of Meadowbrook Drive and Cornell Avenue, which sits just outside of the northwest portion of the circle near Olive Garden.
Couple visits the Boll Weevil Fall Festival for the first time
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprise held its annual Boll Weevil fall festival Saturday. Hundreds of people, if not more, spent the day in downtown Enterprise enjoying the nice fall weather. At the festival, it was a happy family friendly environment with music that you can groove to, over 100...
Miss Slocomb named Miss National Peanut Festival 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After two days of competition, a new Miss National Peanut Festival has been crowned for 2022. This year’s Miss Slocomb Jakia Pearson won the crown. She competed against 42 young ladies from throughout the Wiregrass for the prestigious honor. Each contestant showed off their...
Enterprise street remains closed after fire
An intersection in Dothan will be closed beginning Monday as major construction continues as part of the Ross Clark Circle Phase 3 project. Spark Theater Company actors, Jai LePrince and Weezie Brand, talk about taking on challenging lead roles and passionate storytelling in 'I and You' running this weekend in Dothan!
UPDATE: New Details on Fire that Destroyed Businesses in Downtown Enterprise
Three downtown businesses in Enterprise and one residential building were destroyed by fire early Sunday morning. City leaders say a passerby called 9-1-1 around 5:40AM to report smoke at the corner of College Street and Main Street. “Units arrived on scene and quickly assessed it,” Enterprise Fire Department Chief Christopher...
Dothan police investigating shots fired call near Robbins Street
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are investigating a report of shots fired near Robbins Street and 6th Avenue. It happened around 7 p.m. Officers found several shell casings along with a home and vehicle that had been shot into. People were in the home and told police they didn’t know who was responsible.
Enterprise streets closing for Boll Weevil Fall Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several streets in downtown Enterprise will be closed to traffic on Saturday as the city celebrates the Boll Weevil Fall Festival. According to information provided by the city’s Chamber of Commerce, the closures will affect the following roadways from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow:
NEW: Drone video shows damage from early morning fire in downtown Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - New video from the News4 drone shows damage caused by Sunday morning’s fire in downtown Enterprise. All About Art, She Shed, and Coffee Corner all received significant damage from the blaze that was reported just before 6 a.m. Fire crews have remained on the scene...
Downtown Enterprise Fire - Drone Video
Fall is in full swing and the city of progress is celebrating. Jakia Pearson is the new Miss National Peanut Festival. Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall.
Royale’s Special Heart Foundation receives huge donation from fraternity
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Royale’s Special Heart Foundation in Dothan received a generous donation from the local chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Every year, during the fraternity’s state meeting they make a donation to a non profit 501-c3 organization. With the Dothan chapter —...
Major fire in downtown Enterprise engulfs small businesses
A fire that broke out Sunday morning in downtown Enterprise is affecting small businesses, according to firefighters on the scene of the blaze. Images on social media show a large plume of smoke rising from buildings located near the historic Boll Weevil Monument downtown. According to a post from the Battens Volunteer Fire Department, the fire affected All About Art, a paint-your-own pottery studio.
Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are investigating reports of shots fired at Wiregrass Commons Mall. No one was reportedly injured. An investigator on the scene says approximately 5 shell casings have been found so far. A heavy police presence can be seen along Highway 231 between Wiregrass Commons Mall...
WATCH: Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new Miss National Peanut Festival will be crowned on Saturday, October 15 at the Dothan Civic Center. News 4 will carry the pageant live starting at 4 p.m. You can watch right here, on the News 4 app for your phone, Roku, Amazon, or Apple streaming devices. It will also be available on ME-TV.
Houston County Sheriff’s Office on threat of rainbow fentanyl to Halloween
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s colorful and looks like candy, but it could have deadly consequences for your children. There are concerns of rainbow fentanyl winding up in Halloween candy buckets. Every year we hear of new dangers posed to children while they’re trick or treating, this year it’s...
Geneva homes to benefit from $500,000 grant from state
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -A Wiregrass city will get a major makeover thanks to Governor Ivey. Geneva was the recipient of a $500,000 grant for home rehabilitation. They were one of 49 Alabama communities to receive the community development block grant. Geneva Mayor David Hayes said, “When I took office, our...
Former Opp Fire Department captain remembered at Alabama Firefighters Memorial
Captain Jonathan Wayne Burgess of the Opp Fire Department and South Alabama Regional Airport Fire was remembered Saturday, Oct. 1, as his name was placed at the Alabama Firefighters Memorial in Tuscaloosa. The firefighter memorial ceremony at the Alabama Fire College campus, where Burgess was remembered, was held for the...
Police asking for the public's assistance in drug store burglary
A young man wounded in a shooting alleges that a Cottonwood woman, who allowed underaged drinking at her home, is among those responsible for his serious injuries. Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama talks ways to beat the high gas prices. GOTN Preview: Wicksburg head coach Josh Cox interview.
Level Plains clean-up days
Level Plains is holding its annual fall clean-up through tomorrow. It is a time for Dale County city to provide its residents a chance to spruce up around their homes “free” of charge. Large dumpsters have been located behind the Level Plains Volunteer Fire Department. The town’s mayor,...
Lawsuit: Cottonwood woman allowed drunken shooting at her home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A young man wounded in a shooting alleges that a Cottonwood woman, who allowed underaged drinking at her home, is among those responsible for his serious injuries. Jonathan Tyler Welch filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming that Savanah Rickrode permitted 20-year-old David Townsend, who police say...
Runaway teen found, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Jada Butler, 16, of Dothan has been found after being reported as a runaway on October 11. According to DPD, she was found within Dothan City limits. Butler had not been heard from by friends since October 10 and was last seen by her mother on October 8, at her residence.
