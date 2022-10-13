DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An intersection in Dothan will be closed beginning Monday as major construction continues as part of the Ross Clark Circle Phase 3 project. According to an early morning release from the city by way of Public Works Director Tommy Wright, the closure will affect the intersection of Meadowbrook Drive and Cornell Avenue, which sits just outside of the northwest portion of the circle near Olive Garden.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO