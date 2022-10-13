Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Body camera footage released of Bristol police shooting
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 5 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspect fired 80 rounds at Bristol officers
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 12 minutes ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
Eyewitness News
State Police provides officers as Bristol grieves
The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report saying Officer Iaruto was justified in shooting the man Bristol police say killed two of its own. Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break.
Eyewitness News
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 12 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
NewsTimes
Video captures Brutchers outside Bleachers bar before deadly Bristol police ambush
BRISTOL — Security footage from a local business captured Nicholas and Nathan Brutcher outside a bar in the hours before they were involved in a deadly ambush that killed two city police officers and wounded a third last week. The video is from a business located in the same...
Eyewitness News
Suspect accused of hitting Bloomfield officer during traffic stop
(WFSB) – A Bloomfield police officer was struck by a suspect who fled a traffic stop Monday morning, authorities said. Police said the incident happened around 10:57 a.m. in the area of Mountain Avenue and Regency Drive in Bloomfield. An officer pulled over the driver of a 2006 black...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Officers return to patrol in Bristol
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting. Updated: 36 minutes ago. The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Funeral for Bristol officers to be held at Rentschler Field
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting. Updated: 35 minutes ago. The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report...
Eyewitness News
BODY CAM VIDEO: Office of the Inspector General releases video from Bristol Officer Iurato
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 11 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
Woman charged with OUI after crashing into Springfield police cruiser, gun seized from vehicle
A woman from Adams was arrested after crashing into a Springfield police cruiser early Saturday morning.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: K9 duo from Brown University Police
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting. Updated: 13 minutes ago. The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report...
Eyewitness News
Police agencies step up to help Bristol police as department grieves
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Law enforcement agencies from around Connecticut stepped up to help the Bristol Police Department in the wake of last week’s deadly ambush on officers. Connecticut State Police cruisers became a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as troopers went in to give some Bristol officers a break.
Bodycam shows wounded Connecticut cop shoot ambush suspect
BRISTOL, Conn. — (AP) — In agony due to a gunshot wound from an ambush that had just killed two comrades, a Connecticut police officer's bodycam shows him hobbling back behind a police cruiser and firing a single bullet at the suspect. Investigators say the shot was fatal.
zip06.com
Police: Northford Resident Victim in Fatal Crash
NORTH BRANFORD: On Sunday, Oct. 16, North Branford Police Department (NBPD) shared the identity of Northford resident Jeffrey Defranseco, 40, who died as a result of a three-vehicle accident in town on Saturday, Oct. 15. “Our heart goes out to Jeffrey’s family, friends and loved ones,” NBPD posted, in an...
Eyewitness News
FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report saying Officer Iaruto was justified in shooting the man Bristol police say killed two of its own.
Newington PD Searches For Missing 12-Year-Old Girl
Police issued an alert about a 12-year-old girl from Connecticut who went missing over the weekend. Maekaeli Barnes left her home at some point on the night of Sunday, Oct. 16, the Newington Police Department in Hartford County reported. Police did not provide any information about her possible destination. Authorities...
Who is the man who killed Bristol police officers
BRISTOL, Conn. — FOX61 has uncovered new information about the suspected Bristol shooter Nick Brutcher. The story jumped off the pages of the 04’-05’ Bristol Central High School yearbook that we obtained from the Bristol Public Library. Nick Brutcher, Aaron Hernandez and Alex Ryng were photographed standing...
Wounded CT officer shot, killed suspect who killed 2 colleagues
A Connecticut police officer who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, police said.
Connecticut State Police respond to victim with gunshot wound in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Connecticut — A victim in Brooklyn was found to have a gunshot wound in the stomach after reports of a suspicious incident in Brooklyn. Police said that at approximately 3:02 p.m., Connecticut State Police Troop D responded to 177 South Main St. in Brooklyn for reports of a suspicious incident. When Troopers got there, they met with an individual who sustained what looked to be a gunshot wound to the stomach. The incident is alleged to be isolated.
CT authorities looking into suspect's background after deadly shooting of officers
BRISTOL, Conn. -- Investigators looking into the deadly ambush of two Bristol police officers are piecing together the gunman's background and the sequence of events leading up to the shooting. As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, they were the first police officers killed in the line of duty in Bristol since the 1940s. Friday, people stopped at the crime scene to see for themselves the dozens of bullet holes at the home rented by suspect Nick Brutcher. They pockmark the garage, the siding and a cooler left on the porch at 310 Redstone Hill Road. Neighbor Lance Stevens came running outside Wednesday night when...
Comments / 0