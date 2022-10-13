ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Body camera footage released of Bristol police shooting

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 5 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Suspect fired 80 rounds at Bristol officers

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 12 minutes ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

State Police provides officers as Bristol grieves

The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report saying Officer Iaruto was justified in shooting the man Bristol police say killed two of its own. Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 12 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspect accused of hitting Bloomfield officer during traffic stop

(WFSB) – A Bloomfield police officer was struck by a suspect who fled a traffic stop Monday morning, authorities said. Police said the incident happened around 10:57 a.m. in the area of Mountain Avenue and Regency Drive in Bloomfield. An officer pulled over the driver of a 2006 black...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Officers return to patrol in Bristol

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting. Updated: 36 minutes ago. The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Funeral for Bristol officers to be held at Rentschler Field

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting. Updated: 35 minutes ago. The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: K9 duo from Brown University Police

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting. Updated: 13 minutes ago. The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Police agencies step up to help Bristol police as department grieves

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Law enforcement agencies from around Connecticut stepped up to help the Bristol Police Department in the wake of last week’s deadly ambush on officers. Connecticut State Police cruisers became a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as troopers went in to give some Bristol officers a break.
BRISTOL, CT
zip06.com

Police: Northford Resident Victim in Fatal Crash

NORTH BRANFORD: On Sunday, Oct. 16, North Branford Police Department (NBPD) shared the identity of Northford resident Jeffrey Defranseco, 40, who died as a result of a three-vehicle accident in town on Saturday, Oct. 15. “Our heart goes out to Jeffrey’s family, friends and loved ones,” NBPD posted, in an...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report saying Officer Iaruto was justified in shooting the man Bristol police say killed two of its own.
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Newington PD Searches For Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

Police issued an alert about a 12-year-old girl from Connecticut who went missing over the weekend. Maekaeli Barnes left her home at some point on the night of Sunday, Oct. 16, the Newington Police Department in Hartford County reported. Police did not provide any information about her possible destination. Authorities...
NEWINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Who is the man who killed Bristol police officers

BRISTOL, Conn. — FOX61 has uncovered new information about the suspected Bristol shooter Nick Brutcher. The story jumped off the pages of the 04’-05’ Bristol Central High School yearbook that we obtained from the Bristol Public Library. Nick Brutcher, Aaron Hernandez and Alex Ryng were photographed standing...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut State Police respond to victim with gunshot wound in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Connecticut — A victim in Brooklyn was found to have a gunshot wound in the stomach after reports of a suspicious incident in Brooklyn. Police said that at approximately 3:02 p.m., Connecticut State Police Troop D responded to 177 South Main St. in Brooklyn for reports of a suspicious incident. When Troopers got there, they met with an individual who sustained what looked to be a gunshot wound to the stomach. The incident is alleged to be isolated.
BROOKLYN, CT
CBS New York

CT authorities looking into suspect's background after deadly shooting of officers

BRISTOL, Conn. -- Investigators looking into the deadly ambush of two Bristol police officers are piecing together the gunman's background and the sequence of events leading up to the shooting. As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, they were the first police officers killed in the line of duty in Bristol since the 1940s. Friday, people stopped at the crime scene to see for themselves the dozens of bullet holes at the home rented by suspect Nick Brutcher. They pockmark the garage, the siding and a cooler left on the porch at 310 Redstone Hill Road. Neighbor Lance Stevens came running outside Wednesday night when...
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy