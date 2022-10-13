Read full article on original website
Dana Gamache
4d ago
oh my goodness! the flu is back! with a verbena too! how did it disappear for 2 yrs and all of a sudden show up! 🤔 😳 😕
What is RSV, and why is it on the rise among children?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/ CBS) – COVID-19 and the flu aren’t the only viruses parents should look out for this holiday season, as more and more children across the United States are coming down with respiratory syncytial virus — RSV — a common illness that typically causes cold-like symptoms. According to health officials, RSV cases among pediatric patients […]
‘Misinformation’: URMC refutes European study on colonoscopies
The study says in the abstract: "Although colonoscopy is widely used to detect the cancer, it's effects on risks of colorectal cancer and related death is unclear."
westsidenewsny.com
More people now eligible to give blood
The American Red Cross invites those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland, or France and have never tried to give blood due to concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD) – related to mad cow disease – to give blood and help save lives. Recently, the U.S. Food...
Wayne, Ontario counties designated as high areas of COVID transmission, indoor masking recommended
The CDC recommends that people wear a mask in public places, get tested if they experienced symptoms, and stay home while sick.
FDA announces Adderall shortage: Here’s what you need to know
Although it is still possible to get Adderall here, it's not available in big quantities.
13 WHAM
Missing Perinton woman found dead in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has identified Tracy Bellanca, 35, of Perinton, as the body found Sunday on Ravine Avenue. Bellanca had been reported missing around 3 p.m. Sunday after she had not been seen for approximately two days. Police found her body about five hours...
Halloween becoming a thing of the past in schools
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Halloween is being canceled in schools throughout the nation, due to ongoing violence within schools. As violence within schools continues to rise, many school officials are deeming celebratory parades or events on school grounds unsafe. Although understanding, many parents view this as taking away the staples of fun that banned the […]
5 New York Hometowns Among ‘Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
Five places in New York State were just named some of the best places to live in the world. U.S. News & World Report recently released its list of the "Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023." Four New York hometowns cracked the top 50 and five places...
wxxinews.org
New Yorkers brace for higher winter heating costs
Energy costs, both electricity and natural gas are expected to rise this winter. But local utilities and organizations say there is help available, particularly for people with lower incomes. Just how much your utility bill might rise this winter is due to a number of factors, but recent comments by...
Body of Missing Perinton woman discovered in Rochester
35-year-old Tracy Bellanca was last seen leaving her residence on Belinda Crescent in Perinton.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Could it be the first hint of winter?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After some pretty good weather this weekend, a deep trough of low pressure will rotate across Western New York. This is a slow moving weather system that will have a major impact on the temperature, wind and precipitation for a significant portion of the week. In addition, it will cold enough for a response from the Great Lakes. This will be the first real lake effect event off Lake Erie with the concentration of precipitation west and southwest of Rochester.
newyorkalmanack.com
Who Owns A Photo Of Your Face? A Rochester Teenager & Privacy Rights
In the 1890s, Rochester teenager Abigail Roberson was surprised to learn that a portrait she had taken at a local photographic studio was being used on 25,000 lithographic posters created by the Rochester Folding-Box Company to advertise Franklin Mills flour, without her prior knowledge or consent. The poster, reading “Flour...
Kodak hiring film technicians, citing increase in demand
No, Kodachrome will not be coming back.
Meet Rochester’s first and only Housing Attorney
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bringing problematic landlords to court. That’s the priority of the City of Rochester’s first and sole Housing Attorney, who has now been on the job for a little over a month. This is also coupled with new hires to Code Enforcement, both recommendations from the new Housing Quality Task Force. “That […]
westsidenewsny.com
Halloween sails back to Chili’s Ambush Lane to benefit Dream Factory
Shiver Me Timbers! Halloween On Ambush is back again for another spooky season. The large pirate-themed display and light show will run October 20 through 22 and October 27 through 31 at 15 Ambush Lane, Churchville. Similar to a holiday light show, Halloween On Ambush is a 30-minute looping soundtrack with coordinated lights and special effects. On October 28 and 29, Captain Jack and Hector will be on-site along with Kona Ice & Macarollin’ Food Trucks.
iheart.com
Man Hospitalized in Rochester Warehouse Fire
Firefighters say a man working on his car accidentally set the huge fire last night at a storage building on Rochester's east side. It broke out last night on Leighton Avenue at Greenleaf Street. The building reportedly had storage units for cars and area businesses. RFD Lieutenant David Abdoch says...
Carbon monoxide leak in Newark senior apartments leaves 11 hospitalized
Newark public safety officials responded to a call from a senior citizens apartment complex on Saturday morning. A carbon monoxide leak at the Stephen Crane Senior Citizen building in Newark left 11 people hospitalized early Saturday, public safety officials said. [ more › ]
AdWeek
Rochester Morning Anchor Leaves WHEC to Be Full Time Dad
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WHEC morning anchor Brennan Somers signed off of the Rochester, N.Y. NBC affiliate on Friday after working at the station for five years.
Molina Healthcare and Big Daddy BBQ provided hot meals for the homeless
Both Molina Healthcare and First Genesis Baptist Church said they hope to do more events like this.
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
