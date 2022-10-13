ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After some pretty good weather this weekend, a deep trough of low pressure will rotate across Western New York. This is a slow moving weather system that will have a major impact on the temperature, wind and precipitation for a significant portion of the week. In addition, it will cold enough for a response from the Great Lakes. This will be the first real lake effect event off Lake Erie with the concentration of precipitation west and southwest of Rochester.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO