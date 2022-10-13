ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

fox4news.com

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Southlake

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - There is a heavy police presence after police shot one person in Southlake. It happened Monday afternoon around the EB Highway 114 Service Road and Carroll. Crews on scene say a car is seen inside a roped-off crime scene. Police have not released any other information about...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Man with gunshot wound to the head found outside in The Colony Police Department parking lot

The Colony Police Department is investigating a shooting after a male subject was found to be outside of the police department building with a gunshot wound to the head. At approximately 2:02 p.m. Monday, October 17, officers with The Colony Police Department responded to a report of a male subject who was outside of the department headquarters with a gunshot wound to the head.
THE COLONY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine takes over Persimmons Bar & Grill; Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate and more top DFW news

The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 7-13. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of the restaurant’s operations at its Oct. 4 meeting. McKinney. Charley’s Philly Steaks will open a location inside of Walmart...
GRAPEVINE, TX
thecolonytx.gov

Police Respond to Shooting Victim in Parking Lot

At approximately 2:02 pm on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, Officers with The Colony Police Department responded to a report of a male subject who was outside of the Police Department with a gunshot wound to the head. UPDATE, 3:50 P.M. 10/17/22. The police scene located in front of the Recreation...
THE COLONY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Carrollton Police investigate reports of shots fired along Eisenhower

The Carrollton Police Department reported late Sunday night that they were responding to several reports of shots fired along Eisenhower near Blue Mesa Road. Two suspects were seen running north on Eisenhower, at least one of them with a gun, the police reported via its social media channels. The department...
CARROLLTON, TX
WFAA

Police: Man arrested in Fort Worth after chase with stolen car

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth said a man was arrested late Sunday night for stealing a vehicle in Dallas and leading officers on a chase. The Fort Worth officers were told about the stolen vehicle right before 11 p.m. Sunday. At that point, the suspect was driving westbound on the East Freeway toward the intersection to Camp Bowie Boulevard.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

The State Fair Of Texas Closed After False Shooting Scare

The State Fair of Texas closed early on October 14 after a false shooting scare. Fair-goers left in a panic and many were running for cover. WFAA reported that Dallas Police Department officers responded at around 9 p.m. after a large group ran out of the Fair Park gate attempting to “create chaos.” They succeeded. Videos on social media were filled with screaming crowds running toward the exit in fear of an active shooter after the rambunctious group first began running. The individuals who are to blame for the mass panic have not been identified and no arrests were made.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth mother mourns losing her son after officer-involved shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth mother is mourning the loss of her son after calling police for help when things quickly escalated Saturday night. "I knew what the outcome was going to be, and I had already lost two sons and I didn't want to lose another one."Tijuana Bryant is still trying to wrap her around losing her son, 29-year-old Taylor Grimes. "It's tough losing a child, but I mean I tried to help him."Grimes was shot and killed by Fort Worth police after a stand-off with SWAT and hostage negotiators. Bryant said her son started to break her car's taillights...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lewisville police seeking help identifying hit-and-run driver

The Lewisville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a car and driver that allegedly struck an elderly pedestrian and fled the scene last week. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 73-year-old man was pushing a wheelchair while crossing the street in the 300 block of Lake Park Road when he was struck by two vehicles, according to Lewisville PD. He remains in the hospital on Monday.
LEWISVILLE, TX

