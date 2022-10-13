Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in Upgrades
North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball Lottery
fox4news.com
Southlake police officers shoot person of interest wanted for North Richland Hills murder
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Southlake police shot and injured a man wanted for questioning in connection to a murder in North Richland Hills. Police say the man could be the shooter in a murder that happened in North Richland Hills Monday afternoon. When Southlake police tried to stop him, they say he pointed a gun at officers.
fox4news.com
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Southlake
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - There is a heavy police presence after police shot one person in Southlake. It happened Monday afternoon around the EB Highway 114 Service Road and Carroll. Crews on scene say a car is seen inside a roped-off crime scene. Police have not released any other information about...
starlocalmedia.com
Man with gunshot wound to the head found outside in The Colony Police Department parking lot
The Colony Police Department is investigating a shooting after a male subject was found to be outside of the police department building with a gunshot wound to the head. At approximately 2:02 p.m. Monday, October 17, officers with The Colony Police Department responded to a report of a male subject who was outside of the department headquarters with a gunshot wound to the head.
KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: October 17 - 23
Now Open: The I-35E & Hwy 67 Non-Tolled TEXpress Lanes are now open to traffic. These reversible lanes have managed access points and are now open in the northbound or southbound direction at prescribed times to allow for additional capacity
Grapevine takes over Persimmons Bar & Grill; Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate and more top DFW news
The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 7-13. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of the restaurant’s operations at its Oct. 4 meeting. McKinney. Charley’s Philly Steaks will open a location inside of Walmart...
thecolonytx.gov
Police Respond to Shooting Victim in Parking Lot
At approximately 2:02 pm on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, Officers with The Colony Police Department responded to a report of a male subject who was outside of the Police Department with a gunshot wound to the head. UPDATE, 3:50 P.M. 10/17/22. The police scene located in front of the Recreation...
starlocalmedia.com
Carrollton Police investigate reports of shots fired along Eisenhower
The Carrollton Police Department reported late Sunday night that they were responding to several reports of shots fired along Eisenhower near Blue Mesa Road. Two suspects were seen running north on Eisenhower, at least one of them with a gun, the police reported via its social media channels. The department...
Police: Man arrested in Fort Worth after chase with stolen car
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth said a man was arrested late Sunday night for stealing a vehicle in Dallas and leading officers on a chase. The Fort Worth officers were told about the stolen vehicle right before 11 p.m. Sunday. At that point, the suspect was driving westbound on the East Freeway toward the intersection to Camp Bowie Boulevard.
The State Fair Of Texas Closed After False Shooting Scare
The State Fair of Texas closed early on October 14 after a false shooting scare. Fair-goers left in a panic and many were running for cover. WFAA reported that Dallas Police Department officers responded at around 9 p.m. after a large group ran out of the Fair Park gate attempting to “create chaos.” They succeeded. Videos on social media were filled with screaming crowds running toward the exit in fear of an active shooter after the rambunctious group first began running. The individuals who are to blame for the mass panic have not been identified and no arrests were made.
Cleanup continues 11 days after Fort Worth hand sanitizer warehouse fire
Eleven days after a massive warehouse fire in Fort Worth, firefighters and contractors are still working the scene. The night of October 6th, flames erupted inside a warehouse on Cullen near the Jacksboro Highway bridge.
Dallas Police: Officer arrested in Plano, charged with DWI
The Dallas Police Department announced Sunday that an officer on the squad was arrested by another North Texas law enforcement agency. Officer Austin Marshall was arrested just after midnight Sunday morning in Plano.
KSAT 12
Fort Worth man called ‘Edward Scissorhands’ after secretly trimming neighbors’ trees, report says
FORT WORTH, Texas – A man in a Fort Worth neighborhood is reportedly sneaking around in the middle of the night wrecking havoc, but maybe not in a way you would expect. Neighbors told CBS DFW last week that he is secretly trimming their trees, and they’re referring to him as “Edward Scissorhands.”
Two people wounded in Fort Worth road rage shooting
Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds after being hit in what Fort Worth police call a road rage attack over the weekend. They were shot Saturday near the corner of Sylvania and Race Street
Bomb threat forces police to evacuate a sporting goods store in The Colony
A sporting goods store in The Colony has been thoroughly searched for explosives and nothing came up. A bomb threat came in just past 8 p.m. Thursday night, leading police to evacuate Scheels and Grandscape
fox4news.com
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
Fort Worth mother mourns losing her son after officer-involved shooting
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth mother is mourning the loss of her son after calling police for help when things quickly escalated Saturday night. "I knew what the outcome was going to be, and I had already lost two sons and I didn't want to lose another one."Tijuana Bryant is still trying to wrap her around losing her son, 29-year-old Taylor Grimes. "It's tough losing a child, but I mean I tried to help him."Grimes was shot and killed by Fort Worth police after a stand-off with SWAT and hostage negotiators. Bryant said her son started to break her car's taillights...
Man gunned down in east Dallas, second man also wounded
Dallas police are still looking for the killer who gunned a man down over the weekend. Police got 911 calls reporting gunfire on Graham Avenue a few blocks west of Samuell-Grand Park. They found two men badly wounded and one of them
Officer fatally shoots man after 911 call from his mother, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police say an officer shot and killed a man during a standoff late Saturday night. In a press release, police say the scene started with a 911 call at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 15 on the 4000 block of Wiman Drive. Tijuana...
Lewisville police seeking help identifying hit-and-run driver
The Lewisville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a car and driver that allegedly struck an elderly pedestrian and fled the scene last week. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 73-year-old man was pushing a wheelchair while crossing the street in the 300 block of Lake Park Road when he was struck by two vehicles, according to Lewisville PD. He remains in the hospital on Monday.
H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening date for new store in Plano
H-E-B opened its Frisco store on Sept. 21. Its Plano store will open Nov. 2. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. This is the Texas-based company's second location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Its Frisco...
