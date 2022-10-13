Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Suspect fired 80 rounds at Bristol officers
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
VIDEO: Body camera footage released of Bristol police shooting
VIDEO: Officers return to patrol in Bristol
VIDEO: Funeral for Bristol officers to be held at Rentschler Field
Eyewitness News Monday morning
State Police provides officers as Bristol grieves
The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report saying Officer Iaruto was justified in shooting the man Bristol police say killed two of its own. Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break.
Bristol Police Officer speaks out about fallen officers
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - An officer with Bristol Police is speaking out for the first time. Most of the department went back to work on Monday while trying to mourn and remember their fallen brothers. Channel 3 spoke with one of those officers, one-on-one. Conor Hogan is K-9 Patrol officer...
Nardelli's in Farmington
How often police officers are targeted in the line of duty
(WFSB) - A violent week across the United States resulted in around 11 police officers injured or in some cases killed while on the job, including Connecticut’s own heroes in Bristol. Eyewitness News is learning more on how often this is happening, and what could be done, if anything,...
Bodycam shows wounded Connecticut cop shoot ambush suspect
BRISTOL, Conn. — (AP) — In agony due to a gunshot wound from an ambush that had just killed two comrades, a Connecticut police officer's bodycam shows him hobbling back behind a police cruiser and firing a single bullet at the suspect. Investigators say the shot was fatal.
FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!
Bristol officers return to patrols as community support continues
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - As Bristol officers return to patrolling their city streets, the outpouring of support is ongoing. The memorial outside Bristol’s police department continues to grow, as Monday people dropped off flowers and paid their respects in the rain. “We have a big customer base, the Bristol...
VIDEO: K9 duo from Brown University Police
BODY CAM VIDEO: Office of the Inspector General releases video from Bristol Officer Iurato
Suspect accused of hitting Bloomfield officer during traffic stop
(WFSB) – A Bloomfield police officer was struck by a suspect who fled a traffic stop Monday morning, authorities said. Police said the incident happened around 10:57 a.m. in the area of Mountain Avenue and Regency Drive in Bloomfield. An officer pulled over the driver of a 2006 black...
Police agencies step up to help Bristol police as department grieves
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Law enforcement agencies from around Connecticut stepped up to help the Bristol Police Department in the wake of last week’s deadly ambush on officers. Connecticut State Police cruisers became a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as troopers went in to give some Bristol officers a break.
Old middle school building fire in Hamden under investigation
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A fire at an old building in Hamden remained under investigation on Monday morning. The Hamden Fire Department said it responded on Sunday night to a report of smoke coming from the roof of the old Middle School building at 550 Newhall St. Firefighters arrived around...
Funeral arrangements made for fallen Bristol officers
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Funeral arrangements have been made for Officer Alex Hamzy and Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, two Bristol officers killed in the line of duty last week. Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano revealed some details over social media on Monday morning. He asked for people to support first responders by...
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Rent climbs, A.I. make fake social media accounts, tracking people with dementia
