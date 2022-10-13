Berkeley has been one of South Carolina's fastest growing counties for years, and voters there soon will decide whether to extend a 1% sales tax to try to keep pace with that growth by investing more to upgrade and maintain an increasingly burdened road network. We urge them to do so for several reasons — and not just because the money will widen some highways and give some intersections a smoother traffic flow, as important as that work is.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO