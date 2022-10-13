CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first widespread frost and freeze of the season will develop this week. Tuesday morning low temperatures will be in the 20s for the mountains, and around 40 degrees in the piedmont. Tuesday high temperatures will range from the 50s in the piedmont to 30s in the mountains. Colder morning low temperatures develop for Wednesday and Thursday, with 20s and 30s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO