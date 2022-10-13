ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Goodwill to host job fair with positions starting at $15 per hour

SAN ANTONIO - Goodwill San Antonio is hosting a career fair over at TriPoint event center. More than fifty employers will be there, including Goodwill Industries, Christus Health System, Via Transit, and Whataburger. They're ready to hire for more than 2,000 open positions. Interviews will be conducted on-site, and most...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Fire department creates calendar to fund equipment

Often times fire departments put on fundraisers with a BBQ sale or event, usually those profits go to a charity or organization. But, sometimes fire departments, especially volunteer departments, seek fundraisers as a way to make money for department resources. The Bulverde - Spring Branch Fire Department receives funding from...
BULVERDE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Free eye exams and glasses available for San Antonio residents

SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of San Antonio adults and children are seeing more clearly, thanks to free eye exams. VSP Eyes of Hope and Visionworks have teamed up with the San Antonio Food Bank to hold a mobile eye clinic this week. Patients who may not otherwise be able to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Minimizing traffic concerns on Bandera Rd.

"It's a high speed kind of street," says business owner Zaid Nawayseh, who has a CBD shop off of Bandera Rd. He says in front of where his shop is, near Westchase Dr., there's been several accidents. One business owner who did not want to interview said he had counted close to nine accidents right at this intersection of Bandera Rd.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Heated argument between couple leads to stabbing

SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed by his partner Sunday afternoon after a heated argument between the couple escalated, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials were dispatched to the 100 block of Brookshire St., at around 11:43 a.m. Upon arrival, a man had a wound to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Investigation underway following West Side blaze

SAN ANTONIO - A structure fire on the Northwest Side of town caused some moderate damage to a house. The San Antonio Fire Department was called out to a home at the corner of Candle Bend and South Bend right before 2 p.m. It took firefighters less than an hour...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Legendary 80s rockers Journey, Toto coming to San Antonio in 2023

SAN ANTONIO - Don't' stop believin' San Antonio. Journey is finally returning to the Alamo City. The legendary rock band from the San Francisco Bay area announced Monday morning that they're bringing their highly successful "50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023” to the AT&T Center on Apr. 4, along with special guest Toto.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Missions reveal new Marvel-inspired logo

SAN ANTONIO - Ballapeno to the rescue. The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club revealed their new Marvel-inspired Missions logo featuring Ballapeno, who is among the 96 new minor league baseball logos featured in Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond initiative. In 2021, San Antonio wore custom Thor jerseys on July 9th...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

October 16th is Global Cat Day!

SAN ANTONIO – Give an extra hug to a furry feline friend-- it's Global Cat Day!. Sunday is an international movement aimed at bringing awareness to humane and non-lethal programs for cats. Cats and kittens face euthanization at a much higher rate than any other shelter animal. But programs...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Over 60 rounds fired during hookah lounge brawl, leaving one dead, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after a fight broke out outside a hookah lounge where over 60 rounds were fired, according to the San Antonio police. At around 4 a.m. officers were in the area of Babcock Rd and Sunset Haven when they heard numerous gunshots. When police arrived at the scene, they found two people shot in a vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The San Antonio Photography Tournament at the Dominion Country Club

SAN ANTONIO - It was the tenth annual San Antonio Photography Tournament!. The Instant Gratification Photographers' Challenge was open to photographers of all skill levels, ages 12 and up. There were 15 categories, with five of the eight tournaments being won by amateurs. Winners were determined by a panel of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Public Art Garden Along the River Walk Open for All

The City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture has a new public art garden located along the River Walk for all to enjoy. Tourists and residents alike can enjoy 11 art pieces along the river between the Shops at Rivercenter and the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Krystal Jones tells viewers how these pieces bring beauty, history, and culture to the city.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

