Opal Imogene Jacobs, 93, Fenton
Opal Imogene Jacobs, 93, of Fenton died Oct. 13, 2022, in Fenton. Mrs. Jacobs was a homemaker who attended Fellowship Baptist Church in High Ridge. Born Sept. 11, 1929, in Gladden, she was the daughter of the late Dolly (Sullivan) and Cleveland Lewis. She was preceded in death by her...
George Harold Mund, 98, Bourbon
George Harold Mund, 98, of Bourbon died Oct. 13, 2022, in Sullivan. Mr. Mund served during World War II. He enjoyed woodcarving and silverwork. He and his late wife traveled out west during the winter for 45 years. Born Oct. 15, 1923, in Farmington, he was the son of the late Lillian (Eaves) and George M. Mund.
County clerk asks for patience during Nov. 8 election
For Jefferson County Clerk Ken Waller, the upcoming Tuesday, Nov. 8, election may come down to one word: Patience. “What I would really like to see is patience on the part of everyone involved, the voters and the poll workers. This election isn’t going to be easy, but if we all work together, we will be successful,” he said.
