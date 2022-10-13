ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

saturdaytradition.com

Purdue football: Devin Mockobee changes the way the Boilermakers play

Jeff Brohm wants to throw, throw and throw some more. Ideally in his offensive system, he likes to generate big plays in the passing game that can put points on the scoreboard as quickly and frequently as possible. And that’s often why he’s treated the running game like it’s a second-rate option. But what happens if he finds a running back who can not only churn out critical yards in short-yardage situations, but is occasionally capable of hitting a home run as well?
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Jeff Brohm praises Purdue for 4th straight win: 'They've got guts'

Jeff Brohm has nothing but appreciation for his Purdue Boilermakers after their fourth consecutive win. In Week 7, Purdue held off Nebraska for a 43-37 win at home despite several comeback attempts from the Cornhuskers. After Nebraska scored in 3-plays to get within one possession, the offense of Purdue grinded...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts B1G West winner following Week 7

ESPN’s FPI is predicting the race in the B1G West. Coming out of Week 7, two teams have separated themselves from the pack a little bit. Those two teams are Purdue and Illinois, two teams that won over the weekend. Both teams also have identical 3-1 conference records and have yet to face one another.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KETV.com

Mickey Joseph talks Huskers' loss on the road against Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In Mickey Joseph's fourth round as interim head coach for the Huskers, Purdue came out on top in a close game: 43-47. Nebraska is now 3-4 for the season after their loss on the road. Mickey Joseph shares his thoughts on Nebraska's execution against Purdue,...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska will be without key defender for matchup with Purdue

Nebraska will be without their leading tackler Luke Reimer when the Huskers take on Purdue in Week 7. Reimer, who leads the team with 49 tackles, will miss the game with a reported upper-body injury. The star linebacker will be a big loss for the pivotal conference matchup. Nebraska and Purdue are both 2-1 in B1G play this season.
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
waynedailynews.com

Class D1, D2 Playoff Brackets Released

LINCOLN – A field of 32 eight-man football teams have qualified for both the Class D1 and Class D2 playoffs. According to a release from the NSAA, each class will be placed in two, 16-team brackets. The 16 winners from each Class will then be re-seeded 1 through 16 in their respective statewide bracket to be used moving into the second round.
LINCOLN, NE
GoCreighton.com

Trio Inducted Into Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame

OMAHA, Neb. —Carol Ketcham, Renae Sinkler-O'Gorman and Megan (Bober) Varasteh were inducted into the Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 15 at a ceremony held at Hilton Omaha. The selections continued Creighton's celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX and marked just the fourth all-female Creighton...
OMAHA, NE

