Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue football: Devin Mockobee changes the way the Boilermakers play
Jeff Brohm wants to throw, throw and throw some more. Ideally in his offensive system, he likes to generate big plays in the passing game that can put points on the scoreboard as quickly and frequently as possible. And that’s often why he’s treated the running game like it’s a second-rate option. But what happens if he finds a running back who can not only churn out critical yards in short-yardage situations, but is occasionally capable of hitting a home run as well?
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm updates status of King Doerue, Devin Mockobee following Week 7
Jeff Brohm got another win in Week 7 against Nebraska. Purdue won a game that had a lot of offense 43-37. Devin Mockobee has been on fire ever since the upset win over Minnesota. Mockobee had another great performance on Saturday with 178 yards rushing and 1 touchdown. King Doerue...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football midseason grades: How the Huskers stack up across the board
Tis the season for midterm evaluations. We’ve reached the approximate midway point of the college football season. It’s time to take a glance at how things are going in Lincoln. Has it really been less than a month since Scott Frost was fired? Seems like ages ago. Interim...
Nebraska-Illinois Set for Afternoon Kickoff
The Huskers hope to snap a two-game losing streak to the Illini
Nebraska Football: Husker fans calling for more changes after latest loss
After Nebraska football’s loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, there are some Husker fans that are out for blood. Having already seen the Cornhuskers head coach and defensive coordinator get dismissed this season, it’s unlikely that there are going to be any more staff members getting the boot. That...
saturdaytradition.com
Trey Palmer snubbed? Huskers react to star WRs absence from weekly B1G awards
Trey Palmer’s name was not seen on the Players of the Week awards for Week 7. This was even after he had a 237 yards receiving performance against Purdue. Palmer also had a 60 yard rushing touchdown as well, which gave him more total yards than Illinois RB Chase Brown, who had 233 total yards.
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announced
Mickey Joseph during a gameSteven Branscombe / Contributor Photo/Getty. The time for the Nebraska football-Illinois game has been set. The October 29 contest will take place at 2:30 PM CT, as noted by the Big Ten.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers hope Keyshawn Blackstock could change game
Mickey Joseph has Nebraska football recruiting rolling quite hard these days. Back when he took over the Huskers’ head coaching job, he made it clear that he and what was left of the staff were not going to let recruiting fall by the wayside. He’s certainly held to that...
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm praises Purdue for 4th straight win: 'They've got guts'
Jeff Brohm has nothing but appreciation for his Purdue Boilermakers after their fourth consecutive win. In Week 7, Purdue held off Nebraska for a 43-37 win at home despite several comeback attempts from the Cornhuskers. After Nebraska scored in 3-plays to get within one possession, the offense of Purdue grinded...
saturdaytradition.com
Charlie Jones becomes first player in over 20 years for Purdue to accomplish home touchdown pace
Charlie Jones continues to be a human cheat code for Purdue and its passing game. In Week 7, Jones became the first player for Purdue to account for 4 consecutive home games since Vinny Sutherland in 2000. In Purdue’s 43-37 win over Nebraska, Jones caught 12 receptions for 132 yards...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts B1G West winner following Week 7
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the race in the B1G West. Coming out of Week 7, two teams have separated themselves from the pack a little bit. Those two teams are Purdue and Illinois, two teams that won over the weekend. Both teams also have identical 3-1 conference records and have yet to face one another.
KETV.com
Mickey Joseph talks Huskers' loss on the road against Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In Mickey Joseph's fourth round as interim head coach for the Huskers, Purdue came out on top in a close game: 43-47. Nebraska is now 3-4 for the season after their loss on the road. Mickey Joseph shares his thoughts on Nebraska's execution against Purdue,...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska will be without key defender for matchup with Purdue
Nebraska will be without their leading tackler Luke Reimer when the Huskers take on Purdue in Week 7. Reimer, who leads the team with 49 tackles, will miss the game with a reported upper-body injury. The star linebacker will be a big loss for the pivotal conference matchup. Nebraska and Purdue are both 2-1 in B1G play this season.
Purdue Basketball No. 25 in First KenPom Rankings of Season
Purdue is ranked No. 25 in the first Kenpom.com rankings of the 2022-23 season, and they are the third Big Ten team in the pecking order, behind Indiana (No. 12) and Iowa (No. 23). Here are all the Big Ten rankings, plus where all of the Boilermakers' nonconference opponents fall in the ranking.
saturdaytradition.com
Trey Palmer, Nebraska WR, becomes first player in century to record mind-boggling stat
Trey Palmer was nothing short of unstoppable for Nebraska against Purdue Saturday night. Despite a loss, Palmer put up some of the best numbers the college game has ever seen. His 237 receiving yards and 60 rushing yards saw him become the first player with 225+ receiving yards and 50 rushing yards in a single game in well over a century.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue marching band produces incredible halftime show honoring farmers during visit from Nebraska
Purdue’s “All-American” Marching Band produced a brilliant halftime show in Week 7. With Nebraska in West Lafayette for a key B1G West battle, the Boilermaker marching band dialed up a halftime show honoring farmers. Teaming up with Land O’Lakes, Purdue’s band spelled out “FARMERS” on the field....
kmaland.com
College Volleyball Scoreboard (10/16): Huskers grab sweep, Creighton wins in 5
(KMAland) -- Nebraska swept Northwestern, Creighton won in five, Missouri grabbed an SEC win and Iowa took Penn State to a fifth set in regional college volleyball on Sunday.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
waynedailynews.com
Class D1, D2 Playoff Brackets Released
LINCOLN – A field of 32 eight-man football teams have qualified for both the Class D1 and Class D2 playoffs. According to a release from the NSAA, each class will be placed in two, 16-team brackets. The 16 winners from each Class will then be re-seeded 1 through 16 in their respective statewide bracket to be used moving into the second round.
GoCreighton.com
Trio Inducted Into Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame
OMAHA, Neb. —Carol Ketcham, Renae Sinkler-O'Gorman and Megan (Bober) Varasteh were inducted into the Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 15 at a ceremony held at Hilton Omaha. The selections continued Creighton's celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX and marked just the fourth all-female Creighton...
