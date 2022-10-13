ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Side Mission breaks ground on new thrift store

South Side Mission broke ground Monday on a new thrift store on Garden Street in an expansion of services for residents in the 61605 zip code area. South Side Mission has contracted with a minority owned architectural firm, IDG+, as well as a female and minority owned general contractor, AFE Construction.
PEORIA, IL
South Side Mission to build new thrift shop in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new thrift store will be coming to the River City. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the South Side Mission’s former Benevolence center. Illustrations were also presented, to show the public what they can expect to see what the project is complete. South...
PEORIA, IL
City Councilman takes on new Peoria County role

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria City Council member now has a new job. District Four Council Member Andre Allen has been announced as Peoria County’s new Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, as of Monday. “This is a dream opportunity for myself and my family,” said Allen, in...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Peoria area health organizations identify community needs

The 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment identifies three major public health issues in the Tri-County area: active living, mental health and obesity. The assessment is done every three years and conducted by a partnership among Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford county health departments, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and UnityPoint Health Central Illinois.
PEORIA, IL
Ameren Illinois pays fine, makes emergency response ‘adjustments’ after fatal 2016 Canton explosion

Ameren Illinois is updating its incident response practices as part of a penalty settlement related to a fatal 2016 gas line explosion in Canton. Under terms of the February agreement with the Illinois Commerce Commission, Ameren paid a $418,000 civil fine and said it would take additional “corrective actions.” Ameren has not admitted any liability in the explosion that killed one man and injured three others.
CANTON, IL
14th annual Stand Down for Homeless Veterans returns to Peoria

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Goodwill of Central Illinois held its 14th annual “Stand Down for Homeless Veterans” event to help provide resources to homeless veterans. Hundreds of Veterans showed up Saturday where they were gifted winter survival kits with hats, gloves, scarves, jackets, and boots. Veterans also had the opportunity to attend workshops and seminars for awareness regarding PTSD, sobriety, and suicide prevention.
PEORIA, IL
Peoria house a ‘total loss’ after early morning arson

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Fire and Rescue deemed an unoccupied house a “total loss” after an morning fire Saturday caused an estimated $60,000 in damage. According to a press release, firefighters and paramedics responded to a structure fire at 1409 N Bestor just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning. The two-story house was showing fire from both floors, and it took fire crews approximately 30 minutes to control the fire.
PEORIA, IL
Day of the Dead is celebrated with a twist in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead is traditionally a Mexican-themed holiday to celebrate both life and death. However in Peoria, Nikki Romain, co-founder of ART Inc, decided to put a twist on the holiday by hosting the fourth annual Día de los Muertos: Love Never Dies event.
PEORIA, IL
Six arrested following West Peoria anti-violence detail

WEST PEORIA, Ill. – It might sound similar, but this time, police are working to crack down on crime in West Peoria. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says they worked with the mayor and city officials in West Peoria to conduct what they called a “significant saturation detail” late Friday night and early Saturday morning — similar to the Peoria Police Anti-Violence initiative details.
WEST PEORIA, IL
It’s official: ISU Board votes to rename Redbird Arena

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Redbird Arena will soon be a name of the past. The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University approved renaming Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena” at their meeting on Friday. The name will change upon the completion of a naming rights and sponsorship agreement between ISU and CEFCU.
NORMAL, IL
Arson appears to be the cause of a fire overnight in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home went up in flames just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of N. Bestor Street and W. Armstrong Avenue. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall said flames could be seen coming from the first and second floors of the home upon arrival.
PEORIA, IL
Walk For Wishes makes it way to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Make-A-Wish Illinois held its 8th annual Walk For Wishes across the state on Sunday. This year was the first year Peoria hosted the walk. Participants could receive caricatures, balloon animals and even see the Ghostbusters and Star Wars characters. Funds raised from Walk For Wishes...
PEORIA, IL
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center

PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
PRINCETON, IL

