South Side Mission breaks ground on new thrift store
South Side Mission broke ground Monday on a new thrift store on Garden Street in an expansion of services for residents in the 61605 zip code area. South Side Mission has contracted with a minority owned architectural firm, IDG+, as well as a female and minority owned general contractor, AFE Construction.
25newsnow.com
South Side Mission to build new thrift shop in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new thrift store will be coming to the River City. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the South Side Mission’s former Benevolence center. Illustrations were also presented, to show the public what they can expect to see what the project is complete. South...
wcbu.org
What's next for the Peoria Housing Authority's Riverwest and Harrison Homes sites?
The new Providence Pointe development replacing the Taft Homes is getting a lot of attention. But the Peoria Housing Authority also has an eye on its other properties around the city. The Peoria Housing Authority is working to fully acquire the Riverwest development from a limited partner as part of...
1470 WMBD
City Councilman takes on new Peoria County role
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria City Council member now has a new job. District Four Council Member Andre Allen has been announced as Peoria County’s new Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, as of Monday. “This is a dream opportunity for myself and my family,” said Allen, in...
wcbu.org
Peoria area health organizations identify community needs
The 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment identifies three major public health issues in the Tri-County area: active living, mental health and obesity. The assessment is done every three years and conducted by a partnership among Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford county health departments, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and UnityPoint Health Central Illinois.
wcbu.org
Ameren Illinois pays fine, makes emergency response ‘adjustments’ after fatal 2016 Canton explosion
Ameren Illinois is updating its incident response practices as part of a penalty settlement related to a fatal 2016 gas line explosion in Canton. Under terms of the February agreement with the Illinois Commerce Commission, Ameren paid a $418,000 civil fine and said it would take additional “corrective actions.” Ameren has not admitted any liability in the explosion that killed one man and injured three others.
1470 WMBD
Peoria native Warfield’s new foundation holds fundraising show in Peoria Monday
PEORIA, Ill. – A musician with Peoria roots and who had big sucess working for years with Prince is starting a foundation to help more youth and adults alike get interested and involved in the arts. LiV Warfield has launched the LenaBlu Foundation — named after her aunt.
starvedrock.media
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Opening Distribution Center In Princeton; Nearly 150 New Jobs Expected
A new distribution center is bringing jobs to Princeton. Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. will build a 600,000 square foot distribution facility that's expected to create 145 new full-time jobs over the next three years. The capital investment is near $70 million. It's expected to be up and running in 2024.
Knox County property transfers for Oct. 6-12, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Oct. 6-12, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Central Illinois Proud
14th annual Stand Down for Homeless Veterans returns to Peoria
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Goodwill of Central Illinois held its 14th annual “Stand Down for Homeless Veterans” event to help provide resources to homeless veterans. Hundreds of Veterans showed up Saturday where they were gifted winter survival kits with hats, gloves, scarves, jackets, and boots. Veterans also had the opportunity to attend workshops and seminars for awareness regarding PTSD, sobriety, and suicide prevention.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria house a ‘total loss’ after early morning arson
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Fire and Rescue deemed an unoccupied house a “total loss” after an morning fire Saturday caused an estimated $60,000 in damage. According to a press release, firefighters and paramedics responded to a structure fire at 1409 N Bestor just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning. The two-story house was showing fire from both floors, and it took fire crews approximately 30 minutes to control the fire.
Central Illinois Proud
100-ton particle accelerator on way to new OSF Cancer Institute, traffic delays expected
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There will be traffic delays in Peoria for several days in anticipation for high tech equipment for the new OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute in Peoria. Shipped from Germany to Baltimore, a police-escorted 210-foot truck is transporting a 100-ton proton particle accelerator to Peoria by Tuesday.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Costume Trunk And Steve Spain’s Disneyfication Of Peoria!
The Costume Trunk is the oldest and most unique business on West Main Street and quite possibly in the entire Peoria area!. The shop sells colorful and original kinds of costumes, masks, wigs, make-up, mascot gear and anything costume-related. Through the years I’ve done several posts on The Costume Trunk...
Central Illinois Proud
Day of the Dead is celebrated with a twist in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead is traditionally a Mexican-themed holiday to celebrate both life and death. However in Peoria, Nikki Romain, co-founder of ART Inc, decided to put a twist on the holiday by hosting the fourth annual Día de los Muertos: Love Never Dies event.
1470 WMBD
Six arrested following West Peoria anti-violence detail
WEST PEORIA, Ill. – It might sound similar, but this time, police are working to crack down on crime in West Peoria. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says they worked with the mayor and city officials in West Peoria to conduct what they called a “significant saturation detail” late Friday night and early Saturday morning — similar to the Peoria Police Anti-Violence initiative details.
Central Illinois Proud
It’s official: ISU Board votes to rename Redbird Arena
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Redbird Arena will soon be a name of the past. The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University approved renaming Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena” at their meeting on Friday. The name will change upon the completion of a naming rights and sponsorship agreement between ISU and CEFCU.
1470 WMBD
Arson appears to be the cause of a fire overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home went up in flames just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of N. Bestor Street and W. Armstrong Avenue. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall said flames could be seen coming from the first and second floors of the home upon arrival.
Central Illinois Proud
Walk For Wishes makes it way to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Make-A-Wish Illinois held its 8th annual Walk For Wishes across the state on Sunday. This year was the first year Peoria hosted the walk. Participants could receive caricatures, balloon animals and even see the Ghostbusters and Star Wars characters. Funds raised from Walk For Wishes...
wglt.org
County clerks fight back amid election disinformation at Bloomington event
McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael referenced a quote from anchorman Howard Beale in the 1976 movie “Network” when she said, “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it any longer.”. That’s how she began an election question and answer session and voting...
1027superhits.com
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
