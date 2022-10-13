Read full article on original website
Carlon Mae Motsinger, 76, Hillsboro
Carlon Mae Motsinger, 76, of Hillsboro died Oct. 13, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mrs. Motsinger was a homemaker who later was executive assistant to the president of Commerce Bank in Arnold and an office manager for Right and Reasonable Appliance in Festus. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City, where she taught Parish School of Religion classes and performed as a eucharistic minister. Born Jan. 19, 1946, in Cape Girardeau, she was the daughter of the late Virginia (Cleveland) and Carl Diamond.
Robert ‘Lester’ Ratliff, 85, Arnold
Robert “Lester” Ratliff, 85, of Arnold died Oct. 15, 2022, in south St. Louis County. Mr. Ratliff worked for 35 years, from 1963 to 1999, at Pevely Dairy in St. Louis. He had strong faith and was a member of First Baptist Church of Arnold. He loved spending time with his family. Born Feb. 1, 1937, in Jefferson County, Ill., he was the son of the late Gladys Lorene (Neal) and Silas Russell Ratliff.
George Harold Mund, 98, Bourbon
George Harold Mund, 98, of Bourbon died Oct. 13, 2022, in Sullivan. Mr. Mund served during World War II. He enjoyed woodcarving and silverwork. He and his late wife traveled out west during the winter for 45 years. Born Oct. 15, 1923, in Farmington, he was the son of the late Lillian (Eaves) and George M. Mund.
Timothy Mark Gibbons, 62, High Ridge
Timothy Mark Gibbons, 62, of High Ridge died Oct. 11, 2022. Mr. Gibbons was a longtime member of the Floor Layers Union who liked dining out, golfing, fishing, barbecues and watching sports. He was born Aug. 21, 1960, in St. Louis. He is survived by his significant other: Terri Furman;...
Opal Imogene Jacobs, 93, Fenton
Opal Imogene Jacobs, 93, of Fenton died Oct. 13, 2022, in Fenton. Mrs. Jacobs was a homemaker who attended Fellowship Baptist Church in High Ridge. Born Sept. 11, 1929, in Gladden, she was the daughter of the late Dolly (Sullivan) and Cleveland Lewis. She was preceded in death by her...
Arnold Rotary Club to celebrate 50th anniversary during Oct. 19 luncheon
Arnold Rotary Club will celebrate its golden anniversary next week. The organization will commemorate its 50th anniversary during its weekly meeting at noon Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Wesley Roger’s Steak and Buffet, 3601 Jeffco Blvd., in Arnold. “That is a big milestone,” said Margie Sammons, who has been...
Arnold church and school celebrate 175th anniversary
Members of St. John’s Lutheran Church and School in Arnold have been getting ready for what is expected to be one of the biggest celebrations in the church’s history. The church and school turn 175 years old in 2023, and the parish started celebrating the milestone this fall in order to have everyone’s excitement peak for an anniversary celebration worship service scheduled for 10 a.m. May 14, 2023, at Rickman Auditorium, 747 Jeffco Blvd., in Arnold, Senior Pastor Jeremy Schultz said.
Three Injured in Head-On Collision in St. Francois County
(Bonne Terre) Three people were injured Thursday morning in a two vehicle accident in St. Francois County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound Highway 67, just north of the entrance to St. Francois State Park when a Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Megan Johnson of Bonne Terre crossed the center median and struck a Chevy Equinox driven by 58-year-old Harold Jones of Bismarck head-on.
Smoke from electric outlet brings firefighters to Rockport Heights Elementary
Rockport Heights Elementary School, 3871 Jeffco Blvd., in Arnold was evacuated this afternoon, Oct. 17, after a teacher reported that she may have seen smoke coming from either a pottery kiln or a wall outlet. There was no fire, but the school was cleared as a precaution, officials from the Fox C-6 School District and Rock Community Fire Protection District reported.
One Car Accident Injures Festus Man
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Festus, 46 year old Heath A. Keen, is recovering from moderate injuries. He was hurt in a one vehicle accident Thursday morning in St. Francois County. According to reports from the Highway Patrol the wreck took place at 7:15 while Keen was driving his SUV south on Highway 67, south of Parkwood Road. It ran off the right side of the highway and rolled over. Keen, who was wearing his seat belt, was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson.
I-70 opens near Wentzville Parkway
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An incident caused a back-up on Interstate 70 near Wentzville Parkway Friday afternoon. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the incident happened around 1 p.m. and the eastbound lanes were closed from David Hoekel Parkway to Wentzville Parkway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a...
County clerk asks for patience during Nov. 8 election
For Jefferson County Clerk Ken Waller, the upcoming Tuesday, Nov. 8, election may come down to one word: Patience. “What I would really like to see is patience on the part of everyone involved, the voters and the poll workers. This election isn’t going to be easy, but if we all work together, we will be successful,” he said.
St. Louis Mayor to Join Reparations Event This Weekend
Mayor Tishaura Jones has supported providing reparations to Black St. Louisans in the past
Body Found in Park Hills
(Park Hills, MO) The body of a 57 year old man is undergoing an autopsy to determine the cause of death after Park Hills Police found the body Monday morning in the 100 block of Watts Street. It was discovered wrapped in a rug in the back of a pick up. The body appeared to have been there for a few days. The dead man's identity isn't being released yet and an investigation is ongoing. One man has been arrested for abandonment of a corpse. His name isn't being released until formal charges have been filed. According to Park Hills Police Chief, Richard McFarland, there were no signs of trauma to the body.
St. Louis, home of The Exorcist
That’s right, it’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is back. Filling the empty void between summer and Christmas, Halloween is a time full of cheesy horror flicks, weird-tasting legumes, and awkward costumes. Some cities across the United States are brimming with tales of the supernatural, but the “Gateway to the West” we know and love doesn’t receive the same spotlight. What if I told you that one of the greatest horror movies of all time was based on a story from right here in St. Louis? The story that inspired the 1973 film, The Exorcist, took place less than 20 minutes from Priory. For the residents of the cozy, colonial Bel-Nor neighborhood, a brush with the paranormal would stake its claim in St. Louis history.
Man is shot, killed Saturday night on Cherokee Street
ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday night in south St. Louis. St. Louis police responded shortly after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Cherokee Street and Oregon Avenue and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, described...
Man dies in head-on collision with semi on US 50
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Clair man died Saturday night following a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 50 in Franklin County. The collision happened at about 8:05 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old William McMillian was driving westbound on U.S. 50 when he cross the center line of the roadway at Old Route 66, not far from the Highway 44 exit to Union, and struck an eastbound semitruck head-on.
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
Person shot in Hazelwood domestic incident
ST. LOUIS – A person was shot in the hand Saturday in Hazelwood. The shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Lynn Haven. When officers arrived at the scene, a person there admitted to being the shooter and was taken into custody. Police said they found the victim at another location with a gunshot wound to the hand. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Festus High Jazz Band hangs a "Blue Moon" over Performing Arts Center
The Festus High Jazz Band took to the stage of the Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Oct. 13, for its first public performance of the 2022-2023 school year, and dazzled the audience with a wide variety of tunes, highlighted by a vocal turn by senior trumpet player Chaz Seitz, who crooned the the Rogers & Hart classic "Blue Moon." The Jazz Band's set followed five songs by the Concert Band.
