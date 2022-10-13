Dunkirk man charged in connection to shooting of two juveniles in July

A Dunkirk man has been formally charged in connection to the shooting of two juveniles in July.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office announced that 34-year-old Javier Cruz-Corraliza was arraigned on a four-count indictment in Chautauqua County Court on Thursday. He faces one count of first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree attempted assault and one count of second-degree assault. The judge set bail at $25,000 cash or $50,000 property bond.

According to the district attorney's office, two children, ages 8 and 12, were injured in the shooting that occurred on July 18, 2022 in Dunkirk. He is due back in court on November 28 for a discovery conference.

"The investigation and subsequent Grant Jury indictment and arrest of Javier Cruz-Corraliza was the result of our Detective and Patrol Division working very closely with DA Jason Schmidt and the DA’s office Investigators.” The Chief would like to personally thank them for their hard work on the investigation and also thank the Fredonia Police Department and the NYS Police for the assistance in the investigation, and the US Marshal’s office for their assistance in located the defendant."

- Dunkirk Police Chief Dave Ortolano