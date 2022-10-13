Read full article on original website
Arizona veterans honored through flights to visit their memorials
WASHINGTON – Arizona veteran James Byram Price stood at attention and stared straight ahead at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the names of fallen soldiers etched onto the black marble of the wall, his reflection staring back. He stood rigid, silent, before the wall. His eyes were hidden behind a...
Special Olympics Arizona’s 2022 Fall Games coming to West Valley
PHOENIX — More than 1,000 athletes will show off their skills at the Special Olympics Arizona’s 2022 Fall Games in the West Valley. Participants will compete in swimming at the Surprise Aquatic Center and softball and bocce events at Pioneer Community Park in Peoria Friday and Saturday. The...
Storm systems strike metro Phoenix early Saturday, expected to continue
PHOENIX — Special storm warnings were issued in Glendale, Peoria and Surprise early on Saturday as rain, wind and some instances of hail hit the Valley. Hail was seen in Peoria at around 9:30 a.m., just inside the Loop 101 and rain dampened roads in Glendale just prior. Some...
Scattered storms bring heavy rainfall across the Valley, thousands without power
PHOENIX — As scattered storms made their way across the Valley throughout Saturday, numerous areas saw heavy rainfall, leaving thousands of residents without power. In the West Valley, Goodyear was hit with the most amount of rainfall in 24 hours, recording nearly two inches of rain near Estrella Mountain Regional Park, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
