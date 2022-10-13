ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KTAR.com

Arizona veterans honored through flights to visit their memorials

WASHINGTON – Arizona veteran James Byram Price stood at attention and stared straight ahead at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the names of fallen soldiers etched onto the black marble of the wall, his reflection staring back. He stood rigid, silent, before the wall. His eyes were hidden behind a...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Special Olympics Arizona’s 2022 Fall Games coming to West Valley

PHOENIX — More than 1,000 athletes will show off their skills at the Special Olympics Arizona’s 2022 Fall Games in the West Valley. Participants will compete in swimming at the Surprise Aquatic Center and softball and bocce events at Pioneer Community Park in Peoria Friday and Saturday. The...
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

Scattered storms bring heavy rainfall across the Valley, thousands without power

PHOENIX — As scattered storms made their way across the Valley throughout Saturday, numerous areas saw heavy rainfall, leaving thousands of residents without power. In the West Valley, Goodyear was hit with the most amount of rainfall in 24 hours, recording nearly two inches of rain near Estrella Mountain Regional Park, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

