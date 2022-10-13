ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brendan Fraser Apologizes to San Francisco for ‘George of the Jungle’ Traffic Jam, 25 Years Later: ‘My Bad. It Won’t Happen Again’

Brendan Fraser’s awards season with “The Whale” continued over the weekend at the Mill Valley Film Festival, where he was on hand for a screening of the film and to accept the annual event’s lifetime achievement award. Speaking to SFGATE on the red carpet (via Entertainment Weekly), Fraser issued a humorous apology to the city of San Francisco due to a traffic jam the “George of the Jungle” production caused over 25 years ago. Mill Valley is about 14 miles north of San Francisco.
‘Dancing With The Stars’: A Beloved Competitor Makes The Shocking Decision to Drop Out

It’s most memorable year night on Dancing with the Stars! It’s also the halfway point of season 31, which means if you haven’t subscribed yet to Disney+ to watch your favorite pros, then you probably never will. And that’s okay! We watch so you don’t have to. Bring on those unforgettable moments from the past! Selma Blair and Sasha Farber. Once she was finally diagnosed with MS in 2018, Blair felt the “beginning of my recovery as a person.” But like a record scratch, Blair followed up her most memorable year with very sad news. After undergoing a recent MRI,...
Florence + the Machine Soldier Through Rain and Power Outages to Close Out ‘Dance Fever’ Tour at Hollywood Bowl: Concert Review

The crowd’s anxiety mounted as many wondered whether the show would still happen — until the stage’s two display screens suddenly rebooted and the Bowl’s lights blared back on. Fans, many wearing flower crowns to match Welch’s mystical aesthetic, roared in thunderous applause at the sight of a Windows login screen — as if Florence herself had stepped onto center stage, and Welch and the group masterfully channeled the chaos into a night to remember.
Spit Take: Yungblud Just Dropped a Necklace Collection Made From His Chewed-Up Gum

Yungblud is no stranger to a fashion moment, but for his latest collaboration, the British singer may have bit off more than he can chew… literally. Yungblud and 5 Gum have teamed up to launch an exclusive collection of necklaces made from pieces of gum chewed by the artist (no, really). Dubbed the “Masterpieces” collection, the necklaces were custom-made by New York City jeweler Greg Yuna using pieces of Cobalt Peppermint 5 gum that were chewed up and spit out by Yungblud during his album release tour last month.
