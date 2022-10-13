Read full article on original website
Steve Lacy and Bad Bunny Hold at No. 1 on Billboard Charts, While Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Gets a Big Streaming Boost
The top of the U.S. album and singles charts remain unchanged this week, with Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” keeping at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a 14th non-consecutive week and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” reigning at No. 1 on the Hot 100 for a third week in a row.
Dove Cameron’s Queer Anthem ‘Boyfriend’ Poised for Grammy Love: ‘Mind-Blowing,’ Says Singer
When Dove Cameron sat down to write “Boyfriend,” the 26-year-old singer-actor thought no one would ever hear it. “It was my first foray into trying to write for myself,” Cameron tells Variety. “I was like, ‘I just want to write a song that I know no one’s gonna hear, just for me as an experiment.’”
Jesse Williams and ‘Take Me Out’ Co-Stars Discuss Need for Hot Water in Infamous Shower Scenes
Jesse Williams and the company of “Take Me Out” are especially grateful to the plumbing on Broadway. Without hot water flowing through the pipes at the Schonfeld Theatre, the infamous locker room scenes in the Tony-winning revival would be even more daunting to the actors who bare it all on stage.
Florence + the Machine Soldier Through Rain and Power Outages to Close Out ‘Dance Fever’ Tour at Hollywood Bowl: Concert Review
The crowd’s anxiety mounted as many wondered whether the show would still happen — until the stage’s two display screens suddenly rebooted and the Bowl’s lights blared back on. Fans, many wearing flower crowns to match Welch’s mystical aesthetic, roared in thunderous applause at the sight of a Windows login screen — as if Florence herself had stepped onto center stage, and Welch and the group masterfully channeled the chaos into a night to remember.
Jennifer Garner, Terry Crews, Seth Meyers and More Celebrate National Book Month in SAG-AFTRA Foundation Video
To celebrate October being National Book Month, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation released a new promotional video for its reading initiative Storyline Online featuring actors and children’s literacy advocates Nancy Cartwright, Terry Crews, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Garner, Joel McHale and Seth Meyers. Endorsed by the American Federation of Teachers, the reading...
‘Dancing With The Stars’: A Beloved Competitor Makes The Shocking Decision to Drop Out
It’s most memorable year night on Dancing with the Stars! It’s also the halfway point of season 31, which means if you haven’t subscribed yet to Disney+ to watch your favorite pros, then you probably never will. And that’s okay! We watch so you don’t have to. Bring on those unforgettable moments from the past! Selma Blair and Sasha Farber. Once she was finally diagnosed with MS in 2018, Blair felt the “beginning of my recovery as a person.” But like a record scratch, Blair followed up her most memorable year with very sad news. After undergoing a recent MRI,...
‘Mammals’ Teaser: James Corden and Sally Hawkins Star in Prime Video Dramedy Series (TV News Roundup)
Prime Video has released the official teaser trailer for the upcoming dark comedy-drama series “Mammals,” starring James Corden and Sally Hawkins. All six episodes will drop Nov. 11. Directed by Stephanie Laing and written by Jez Butterworth, “Mammals” follows Jamie (Corden), a chef who discovers shocking secrets about...
Tamron Hall teams up with the Purple Leash Project
The Purple Leash Project is helping by creating special spaces for animals to sleep and play so everyone can heal.
Rihanna Drops Teaser For Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4
Rihanna's annual Savage X Fenty show will help the mogul end 2022 with a bang.
