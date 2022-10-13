ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Fair Grounds Field demolition delayed until Dec. 1

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The scheduled demolition of Fair Grounds Field in Shreveport has been pushed back. The Caddo Parish Clerk of Court says the restraining order has been extended. A hearing set for Friday, Oct. 14 was delayed until Dec. 1 at 9:30 a.m. The restraining order has been extended until 5 p.m. on Dec. 1, meaning the demolition of the facility is currently on-hold.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

First frost and freeze of the fall expected by midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The coldest air of the fall so far is starting to settle into the ArkLaTex. Frost is likely for everyone by Tuesday night with a freeze for many parts of the ArkLaTex by Wednesday morning. Other than the chill, dry weather and sunshine will be with us the remainder of the week.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Practice home heating safety before the cooler temperatures set in

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The prospect of overnight lows in the 30s in some parts of the ArkLaTex this week likely has some thinking about their home heating needs. Industry experts, however, suggest that you first ensure everything is in working order before firing up your furnace, lighting up your fireplace or indoor stove or turning on your space heater.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man hit by car on E Texas Street in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering from his injuries after being hit by a car early Sunday morning. The Bossier City Police Department says it happened Sunday, Oct. 16 around 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of E Texas Street near Butler Street. Police say the man was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle that was headed east on E Texas Street. The man was reportedly not in a designated crosswalk when he was hit.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Shreveport home destroyed in early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire crews were called out to a fully involved house fire early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 17 on Perrin Street between Elder and Hartman streets around 4:30 a.m. More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department initially responded to the blaze. KSLA’s...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Red River Brewpub holds grand opening in new East Bank location

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — It’s been a decade of establishment and adaptation. Red River Brewpub started as a distribution brewery and now has made its way to Bossier City’s East Bank District. The homegrown brewery shuttered its location on Marshall Street in Shreveport in 2021. “Red...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Big cool-down ahead after weekend showers and storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We have a beautiful day ahead of us here in the ArkLaTex with highs being summer-like, in the low-90s. You will begin to see some changes this afternoon in the form of cloud cover moving in. Tonight, there are chances of some pop-up storms in our northern counties and there is a low chance of severe storms tonight. Lows will drop to the 60s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City Council Candidate, Derrick L Henderson holds drive-up petition against Hustler Hollywood adult shop

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City Council Candidate for District G, Derrick L Henderson, and some citizens are trying to prevent a new adult shop from opening on Financial Plaza. A drive-up petition is being held by Henderson on Oct. 17 at 7601 Pines Road, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in an effort to stop the new Hustler Hollywood adult shop from opening up in the closed IHOP on Financial Plaza. He and his supporters believe the new business should not open within walking distance of the two schools in the area, Huntington High School and Turner Elementary.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Firefighters fight railroad bridge fire

The fire started in Garland City, about 20 miles east of Texarkana.
GARLAND CITY, AR
KSLA

MPC responds to 'Hustler Hollywood' concerns

The fire started in Garland City, about 20 miles east of Texarkana.
GARLAND CITY, AR
KSLA

Shreveport rugby teams hope to introduce more players to sport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Rugby Club hosted their very first Shreveport Rugby Day on Saturday, Oct. 15. The club, along with other rugby clubs and spectators, met at AC Steere Park. Players say they hope to expand the sport outside of the Broadmoor area, and further integrate rugby...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Firefighters battling blaze on wooden railroad bridge

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - First responders were called to a fire on the Union Pacific Railroad Bridge at around 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The fire started in Garland City, about 20 miles east of Texarkana. Officials say they are unsure of how the fire started at this time....
GARLAND CITY, AR
KSLA

Doyline man killed in motorcycle crash in Webster; speeding suspected cause

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police (LSP) troopers are investigating a one-vehicle crash that led to the death of a Doyline man. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 15 just after 11 p.m. on LA Hwy 527 at Junior Edwards Road. When troopers arrived, they discovered 41-year-old Marvin Champlain had crashed his 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
DOYLINE, LA
KSLA

Music Prize 2022 coming to a close

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Prize Fest 2022 is officially in full swing!. Music Prize kicked off last night in downtown Shreveport, with bands like Bond Plus, Amane Rose and The Neon Highway performing. “It feels good, it feels like a huge bonding experience for our band because this is our...
SHREVEPORT, LA

