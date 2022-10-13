Read full article on original website
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KSLA
Fair Grounds Field demolition delayed until Dec. 1
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The scheduled demolition of Fair Grounds Field in Shreveport has been pushed back. The Caddo Parish Clerk of Court says the restraining order has been extended. A hearing set for Friday, Oct. 14 was delayed until Dec. 1 at 9:30 a.m. The restraining order has been extended until 5 p.m. on Dec. 1, meaning the demolition of the facility is currently on-hold.
KSLA
First frost and freeze of the fall expected by midweek
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The coldest air of the fall so far is starting to settle into the ArkLaTex. Frost is likely for everyone by Tuesday night with a freeze for many parts of the ArkLaTex by Wednesday morning. Other than the chill, dry weather and sunshine will be with us the remainder of the week.
KSLA
Practice home heating safety before the cooler temperatures set in
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The prospect of overnight lows in the 30s in some parts of the ArkLaTex this week likely has some thinking about their home heating needs. Industry experts, however, suggest that you first ensure everything is in working order before firing up your furnace, lighting up your fireplace or indoor stove or turning on your space heater.
KSLA
Mayor announces Steven Goudeau Day to honor Shreveporter making waves in fashion industry
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport native is making his mark in the fashion world. In September, Steven Goudeau headlined his own fashion show in New York City for Fashion Week. And on Sunday, Oct. 16, he received a proclamation from the mayor declaring Oct. 16 as Steven Goudeau Day.
KSLA
Man hit by car on E Texas Street in Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering from his injuries after being hit by a car early Sunday morning. The Bossier City Police Department says it happened Sunday, Oct. 16 around 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of E Texas Street near Butler Street. Police say the man was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle that was headed east on E Texas Street. The man was reportedly not in a designated crosswalk when he was hit.
KSLA
Shreveport home destroyed in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire crews were called out to a fully involved house fire early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 17 on Perrin Street between Elder and Hartman streets around 4:30 a.m. More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department initially responded to the blaze. KSLA’s...
KSLA
Pastor shares complaints about Hustler Hollywood store; planning commission says public is ‘misinformed’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some Shreveport community members are speaking out over the proposed opening of a store that sells adult products. Hustler Hollywood is slated to open in the Financial Plaza in west Shreveport. [RELATED: Hustler Hollywood coming to west Shreveport]. Pastor Juan Bryant with the Logos and Life...
KSLA
Red River Brewpub holds grand opening in new East Bank location
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — It’s been a decade of establishment and adaptation. Red River Brewpub started as a distribution brewery and now has made its way to Bossier City’s East Bank District. The homegrown brewery shuttered its location on Marshall Street in Shreveport in 2021. “Red...
KSLA
Big cool-down ahead after weekend showers and storms
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We have a beautiful day ahead of us here in the ArkLaTex with highs being summer-like, in the low-90s. You will begin to see some changes this afternoon in the form of cloud cover moving in. Tonight, there are chances of some pop-up storms in our northern counties and there is a low chance of severe storms tonight. Lows will drop to the 60s.
KSLA
City Council Candidate, Derrick L Henderson holds drive-up petition against Hustler Hollywood adult shop
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City Council Candidate for District G, Derrick L Henderson, and some citizens are trying to prevent a new adult shop from opening on Financial Plaza. A drive-up petition is being held by Henderson on Oct. 17 at 7601 Pines Road, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in an effort to stop the new Hustler Hollywood adult shop from opening up in the closed IHOP on Financial Plaza. He and his supporters believe the new business should not open within walking distance of the two schools in the area, Huntington High School and Turner Elementary.
KSLA
Firefighters fight railroad bridge fire
KSLA
Caddo Parish Deputy fired, arrested after allegedly victimizing elderly woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), a deputy of 10 years has been fired and arrested after an investigation into the victimization of an elderly woman. On Oct. 14, CPSO announced on Facebook that Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator has fired a ten-year deputy...
KSLA
MPC responds to 'Hustler Hollywood' concerns
KSLA
Shreveport rugby teams hope to introduce more players to sport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Rugby Club hosted their very first Shreveport Rugby Day on Saturday, Oct. 15. The club, along with other rugby clubs and spectators, met at AC Steere Park. Players say they hope to expand the sport outside of the Broadmoor area, and further integrate rugby...
KSLA
Firefighters battling blaze on wooden railroad bridge
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - First responders were called to a fire on the Union Pacific Railroad Bridge at around 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The fire started in Garland City, about 20 miles east of Texarkana. Officials say they are unsure of how the fire started at this time....
KSLA
Doyline man killed in motorcycle crash in Webster; speeding suspected cause
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police (LSP) troopers are investigating a one-vehicle crash that led to the death of a Doyline man. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 15 just after 11 p.m. on LA Hwy 527 at Junior Edwards Road. When troopers arrived, they discovered 41-year-old Marvin Champlain had crashed his 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
KSLA
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The identity of a suspect has been released after reports that two people had been assaulted with a vehicle, one stabbed with a knife, and a camper intentionally set on fire. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they received multiple emergency calls about a disturbance...
KSLA
Music Prize 2022 coming to a close
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Prize Fest 2022 is officially in full swing!. Music Prize kicked off last night in downtown Shreveport, with bands like Bond Plus, Amane Rose and The Neon Highway performing. “It feels good, it feels like a huge bonding experience for our band because this is our...
