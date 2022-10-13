The perplexing question of why Travis Kelce is always open

One of the most amazing things about the Chiefs offense - and there are several to choose from - is the frequency with which tight end Travis Kelce is open.

Seriously, this guy is undeniably the most destructive tight end in the NFL, a player you would think opposing defenses would never allow to run free, yet it happens all the time. Like. All. The. Time.

Last Monday in the Chiefs 30-29 victory over the Raiders, he caught seven passes for just 25 yards. But guess what? Four of those went for touchdowns, all from inside the 8-yard-line. And on every one, Kelce was open. How is it possible, in such a tight area of the field, could one of the best players in the NFL be that unaccounted for?

The Bills have been trying to figure that out this week as they get ready for Sunday’s showdown at Arrowhead Stadium against a player who has killed them for years.

“Honestly I think it’s the freedom that they give him,” said nickel cornerback Taron Johnson who will have a big role in trying to prevent Kelce from adding too much to his career totals of 41 catches for 469 yards and seven TDs in seven games against Buffalo counting the postseason.

Johnson meant that in the Chiefs offense, rather than strict route combinations, the Chiefs passing game targets have more freelancing opportunities than most teams.

“I feel like they kind of let him do his own thing, like he has a route but I feel like they tell him to like break it off, basically wherever you see fit,” Johnson said. “Find open space. I feel like some other receivers or tight ends don’t have that same freedom to where you don’t have to be in a certain spot.”

Johnson probably has that answer nailed, and the Chiefs can do that because quarterback Patrick Mahomes is so good at keeping plays alive and improvising faster than almost any QB on the planet. “That gives Kelce more time to kind of freestyle,” Johnson said.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who is expected to be back in the lineup, will also have a key role in limiting Kelce, but it’s easier said than done.

“He’s just a guy that’s been in a system for a while, obviously had a lot of success,” Edmunds said. “But it’s not just the system, he’s a talented guy. I know he makes plays as you can see, he makes things happen as far as he feels a defense and finds ways to get open. We live in a league nowadays man, you go against these athletic tight ends so there’s a lot of guys that present challenges for you and you accept those challenges.”

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, one of the best in the business, has had a few games where his unit has held Kelce in reasonable check, but then there have been the playoff games the last two seasons when he caught a combined 21 passes for 214 yards and three TDs.

“He’s a guy that can really wreck the game and he’s a handful,” Frazier said. “We’ll have to figure out ways to slow him down and minimize the damage that he does, but you’re not going to completely shut him down. You just got to be able to control some of the effectiveness that he can provide for an offense.”

Here are some other key Chiefs to watch

▶ QB Patrick Mahomes: Josh Allen is having a great season, but no one should be sleeping on Mahomes who, as usual, has been a hurricane of brilliance. He threw for 360 yards and five TDs last week against the Bucs and then 292 and the four TDs against the Raiders Monday.

▶ RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire: The former first-round pick has had an up-and-down start to his NFL career, but he has become a better player in 2022 and is averaging 4.46 yards per rush and also has 16 catches for 137 yards and five total TDs. The Raiders did hold him to 15 yards rushing Monday.

▶ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: He was signed away from the Steelers, and he remarked how great it is to now play in a real offense. Ouch. He’s a tough possession receiver who Mahomes can rely on in the short zones.

▶ WR: Marquez Valdes-Scantling: He left Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay to join Mahomes in Kansas City. Nice life he’s living. He’s essentially the replacement for departed Tyreek Hill, a receiver who can hurt you deep. He had six catches for 90 yards Monday.

▶ DT Chris Jones: The Bills have faced some of the best DTs in the NFL this season with Aaron Donald of the Rams, Jeffery Simmons of the Titans, Christian Wilkins of the Dolphins, and Cam Heyward of the Steelers, and they’ve handled them all. Jones is next on the list. He’s another beast.

▶ DE George Karlaftis: The rookie first-round pick earned his first half-sack in the NFL Monday night and he’s been a force. He has 14 pressures, second only to Jones’ 20 on the team.

▶ CB L’Jarius Snead: He’s been pretty good in coverage, though you can throw against him as he has allowed 24 catches on 31 targets for 215 yards and 2 TDs. He also has been productive in run support.

▶ LB Nick Bolton: He is the Chiefs leading tackler with 37, and he has a team-high 17 stops, defined by Pro Football Focus as a tackle that caused a failure for the offense. He has not been good in coverage, though, so the Bills might want to exploit that with their backs or tight ends.

What they said in the locker room

∎ Josh Allen on playing against Patrick Mahomes: “As a football fan myself, when I’m watching games, I love watching him play. He’s a fantastic player. He can do everything you want. His teammates love him, and I know he’s got a good grasp in the locker room over there and how he carries himself, the things that he does off the field for his charity. He’s a special football player and a special guy. Anytime he’s playing, I think people are watching.”

∎ Von Miller on the Chiefs without WR Tyreek Hill: “It changes everything. I’m sure they would say the same thing. It’s just a different team, but it doesn’t mean that this team is not as effective as it was with Tyreek Hill. I think with Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, they just had this special connection. It was just special to watch and special to play against. I’ve been playing Kansas City for a long time and having Tyreek Hill is definitely a different team.”

Extra points

The Bills are leading the NFL in point differential at a whopping plus-91, and they also lead the league in fewest points allowed at 61.

The Bills have not been scored on in the third quarter this season, the first team to do that through the first five games since the Vikings in 2016.

Since the start of 2021, Gabe Davis has made 46 catches in the regular season and 38 of those have converted first downs, an 82.6% success rate which is No. 1 among all players in the NFL.

Since joining the Bills in 2020, Stefon Diggs’ 269 receptions are second-most in the league behind only Cooper Kupp (286) of the Rams.

This is the fourth straight season the Bills have started 4-1 or better. The only time they’ve ever done this was in 1990-93, and all four of those years they went to the Super Bowl.

The Bills are now 41-4 under McDermott in games they have led at halftime.

Tyler Bass has made 90 straight extra points, the fourth-longest streak in NFL history. The record is 225 by Rian Lindell, but that was before the extra point was lengthened to 33 yards.

Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson is a Buffalo native who played his high school ball at South Park High.

Bills receivers coach Chad Hall played his final NFL season in 2013 with the Chiefs and caught two passes for 20 yards.

Getting to know … C Mitch Morse

Imagine being the Bills center, you just lost one of the most remarkable games in NFL postseason history, and now you have to go home for the offseason, and that home is smack dab in the middle of the place where you just lost the game.

Morse began his career playing for the Chiefs, and since his last year in Kansas City in 2018, he has lived in the suburb of Overland Park, just a short drive to Arrowhead Stadium, where he and his wife, Caitlin, are raising their two children, Kennedy and Deacon.

Brutal, right?

“Potentially,” Josh Allen said with a smile.

Actually, though, not as bad as you might think.

“My neighbors are good people, my neighbors are nice,” Morse said this week, also with a smile on his face. “They’re always looking after us. We’re the younger crew in the neighborhood and you might get a jab here and there (about the 42-36 divisional round loss) but they understand that you take a lot of pride and it’s a livelihood and even if there’s some diehard fans in there, they’re neighbors first. I’m very lucky in regards to my neighbors.”

Now, when Morse ventured off his street, sure, people still recognize him and can’t resist twisting the knife a little farther. “You run into some Joe Schmo’s around town and they might give you a little, but I’ve always felt going back there and running into fans, they’ve always been very gracious,” Morse said. “They’ve always been very kind to me, and I really appreciate that.”

Since coming to Buffalo as a free agent in 2019, Morse and the Bills have had to play the Chiefs four times, three of those games at Arrowhead, and now there is a fifth Sunday afternoon. Buffalo has won just once, last year’s 38-20 victory in the regular season. When Morse played for the Chiefs, the teams split a pair of games, also both in Kansas City, so there isn’t anyone on either team more familiar with this rivalry than him.

He also has the distinction of being the only man to have centered for both Mahomes and Allen. “Both fiercely competitive players,” Morse said of the star QBs. “Through the ebbs and flows of the season, the game, they’re unwavering in their professionalism and their fiery spirit. Both guys who are very approachable as people. And both guys who are loved by their locker rooms respectively.”

As for January’s crushing loss, Morse remains philosophical about it, and he maintains that result will have nothing to do with what happens Sunday.

“We just ended up on the wrong side of maybe one of the greatest games in postseason history,” Morse said. “I think that might be more of a storyline outside of the locker room. It stings, but time marches on. You understand and you learn from those experiences, you understand that games are truly never over until the clock hits zero.”

Here are a few things to know about Morse:

College: He’s from Austin, Texas, but he went to Missouri and helped the Tigers go 24-5 and win back-to-back SEC East division championships in his last two seasons there.

He’s from Austin, Texas, but he went to Missouri and helped the Tigers go 24-5 and win back-to-back SEC East division championships in his last two seasons there. Changed positions in the NFL: Morse played the final 38 games of his college career at right tackle, but when the Chiefs picked him in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft they moved him to center and he started all 49 games he played for the Chiefs at that position.

Morse played the final 38 games of his college career at right tackle, but when the Chiefs picked him in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft they moved him to center and he started all 49 games he played for the Chiefs at that position. Concussion problems: Morse missed big chunks of the 2017 and 2018 seasons with concussion issues, but since he’s been in Buffalo, he has missed only three games, one of those in Week 3 this year at Miami.

Morse missed big chunks of the 2017 and 2018 seasons with concussion issues, but since he’s been in Buffalo, he has missed only three games, one of those in Week 3 this year at Miami. Charity is important : During the COVID crisis, Morse and his wife donated $100,000 to FeedMore WNY, formerly known as Meals on Wheels.

: During the COVID crisis, Morse and his wife donated $100,000 to FeedMore WNY, formerly known as Meals on Wheels. Proudest achievement: Getting married and becoming a father.

Getting married and becoming a father. Skill he wants to learn: Speak a new language.

Speak a new language. Favorite vacation spot: His couch (I’m all on board with that one).

His couch (I’m all on board with that one). First job : Worked on a farm performing many tasks.

: Worked on a farm performing many tasks. Favorite player growing up : Former NBA star Manu Ginobili.

: Former NBA star Manu Ginobili. Superpower he’d like to have: Being able to eat cake and not get fat (I’m also all in on that one).

Blast from the past: Bills vs. Chiefs

Josh Allen has made many of us forget all about the two decades of quarterback incompetence the Bills endured between his arrival in Buffalo and the retirement of Jim Kelly.

But some things we can’t forget, such as the regrettable, and thankfully short-lived Bills career of Jeff Tuel. It spanned only two games in the 2013 season, with one quite memorable start on Nov. 3, 2013, and it will forever be known as the Tuel game, a 23-13 loss to Kansas City which kept the Chiefs undefeated at 9-0.

Tuel was forced into the lineup because rookie E.J. Manuel and his backup, Thad Lewis - yes, perhaps the very pinnacle of Bills quarterback misery - were injured.

And on a day when the Bills completely outplayed the Chiefs, they found a way to lose because that’s what the Bills were so proficient at during their 17-year playoff drought.

Leading 10-3 in the third quarter and looking to take a commanding lead, the overmatched rookie quarterback threw a horrible pass at the goal line which Chiefs cornerback Sean Smith picked off and returned 100 yards for a game-changing 14-point swing.

That is the defining play and the reason why this is the Tuel game, but the game-clinching TD was not his fault. Early in the fourth quarter with the score deadlocked at 13-13, Tuel threw a pass to T.J. Graham who promptly fumbled and Kansas City’s Tamba Hali returned it 11 yards for a touchdown to put the Chiefs ahead for good.

“It was two plays, that’s what it all boils down to,” running back Fred Jackson said. “We gave up 14 points and we can’t do that. To beat a team that’s 8-0 you have to play almost perfect, and those two plays cost us the game.”

The Bills outgained the Chiefs 470-210, with 241 of that on the ground as C.J. Spiller had 116 yards. Tuel was 18 of 39 for 229 yards.

“I’m pissed,” first-year coach Doug Marrone said. “I’m going to go home, not talk to anybody, just shut it down. I’m going to be by myself, I’m not going to pet my dog, and I’m going to get fired up. Then we’re going to go to work and get ready to go.”

Oh, what a time it was.

