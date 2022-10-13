Read full article on original website
SFGate
‘Mammals’ Teaser: James Corden and Sally Hawkins Star in Prime Video Dramedy Series (TV News Roundup)
Prime Video has released the official teaser trailer for the upcoming dark comedy-drama series “Mammals,” starring James Corden and Sally Hawkins. All six episodes will drop Nov. 11. Directed by Stephanie Laing and written by Jez Butterworth, “Mammals” follows Jamie (Corden), a chef who discovers shocking secrets about...
SFGate
Dove Cameron’s Queer Anthem ‘Boyfriend’ Poised for Grammy Love: ‘Mind-Blowing,’ Says Singer
When Dove Cameron sat down to write “Boyfriend,” the 26-year-old singer-actor thought no one would ever hear it. “It was my first foray into trying to write for myself,” Cameron tells Variety. “I was like, ‘I just want to write a song that I know no one’s gonna hear, just for me as an experiment.’”
SFGate
Brendan Fraser Apologizes to San Francisco for ‘George of the Jungle’ Traffic Jam, 25 Years Later: ‘My Bad. It Won’t Happen Again’
Brendan Fraser’s awards season with “The Whale” continued over the weekend at the Mill Valley Film Festival, where he was on hand for a screening of the film and to accept the annual event’s lifetime achievement award. Speaking to SFGATE on the red carpet (via Entertainment Weekly), Fraser issued a humorous apology to the city of San Francisco due to a traffic jam the “George of the Jungle” production caused over 25 years ago. Mill Valley is about 14 miles north of San Francisco.
SFGate
Jesse Williams and ‘Take Me Out’ Co-Stars Discuss Need for Hot Water in Infamous Shower Scenes
Jesse Williams and the company of “Take Me Out” are especially grateful to the plumbing on Broadway. Without hot water flowing through the pipes at the Schonfeld Theatre, the infamous locker room scenes in the Tony-winning revival would be even more daunting to the actors who bare it all on stage.
MLB・
‘Dancing With The Stars’: A Beloved Competitor Makes The Shocking Decision to Drop Out
It’s most memorable year night on Dancing with the Stars! It’s also the halfway point of season 31, which means if you haven’t subscribed yet to Disney+ to watch your favorite pros, then you probably never will. And that’s okay! We watch so you don’t have to. Bring on those unforgettable moments from the past! Selma Blair and Sasha Farber. Once she was finally diagnosed with MS in 2018, Blair felt the “beginning of my recovery as a person.” But like a record scratch, Blair followed up her most memorable year with very sad news. After undergoing a recent MRI,...
SFGate
Brandon Liebman, Former Agent to Armie Hammer, Parts Ways With WME (EXCLUSIVE)
Talent agent Brandon Liebman has parted ways with longtime employer WME, multiple sources tell Variety. A partner at the power agency since 2014, Liebman’s exit was announced in a brief companywide memo circulated on Monday. WME declined to comment on the matter. Liebman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
SFGate
Blackpink In Your Area: How to Get Tickets to Blackpink’s ‘Born Pink’ Tour Online
Blackpink are coming to North America with their highly-anticipated “Born Pink Tour.” The tour, which kicked off October 15 in Korea, marks the girl group’s first global jaunt since their “In Your Area” World Tour in 2019 (the group also performed a special livestream concert in 2021 during Covid).
SFGate
Jonathan Majors Talks Preparing for ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ With Director Destin Daniel Cretton, Why He Wants to Play Dennis Rodman
Michael B. Jordan shared the first official look of Majors as boxer Damian “Dame” Anderson in “Creed III” on Monday morning, but Variety caught up with the actor over the weekend at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala and the Newport Beach Film Festival honors.
SFGate
Spit Take: Yungblud Just Dropped a Necklace Collection Made From His Chewed-Up Gum
Yungblud is no stranger to a fashion moment, but for his latest collaboration, the British singer may have bit off more than he can chew… literally. Yungblud and 5 Gum have teamed up to launch an exclusive collection of necklaces made from pieces of gum chewed by the artist (no, really). Dubbed the “Masterpieces” collection, the necklaces were custom-made by New York City jeweler Greg Yuna using pieces of Cobalt Peppermint 5 gum that were chewed up and spit out by Yungblud during his album release tour last month.
