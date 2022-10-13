ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Gephardt Daily

Intermountain Healthcare gifts Weber State University $1 million

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Intermountain Healthcare and Weber State University have announced a $1 million donation from IHC to the university. The funding is vital to increasing the number of students accepted into current medical programs and building the foundation for future programs, according to a WSU press release, such as the emerging physician assistant program.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Flu season is ahead of us, Utahns aren’t afraid

SALT LAKE CITY– Utah can expect an early and severe flu season according to reports. Although flu activity is currently low we can observe activity in the Southern hemisphere as well as neighboring states. To stay up to date with flu trends in Utah you can visit Utah’s report tracker.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

BYU Law Dean to step down at end of academic year

Brigham Young University Law announced Thursday that Dean D. Gordon Smith will step down at the end of the 2022-23 school year, returning to his position as a faculty member. Smith is the second-longest serving dean of the J. Reuben Clark Law School at BYU. He was initially appointed to a five-year term as dean in May 2016, which was eventually extended to a second term with the potential to serve through May 2026.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Program helps Utahns convert wood-burning fireplaces and stoves to gas

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A new state program will help Utahns convert their wood-burning fireplace or stove to gas. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality, DAQ, created the program to help eligible Utahns cover the cost of converting their stoves or fireplaces. The Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program could cover up to 95% of costs.
UTAH STATE
grizzlygrowl.com

What is Copper Hills Doing This Year Vs. Last to Combat Blackface?

In previous years, there have been some acts of unsportsmanlike conduct performed by the Copper Hills student section, like breaking the bleachers from multiple schools and taking pieces with them back to school. Last year, some students also wore blackface during Copper Hills’ blackout games. In the 2022 school year, there seems to be a difference in the student section at their athletic events, and they are noticeable.
WEST JORDAN, UT
utahbusiness.com

Big-D Construction joins forces with Colorado based CFC Construction

Salt Lake City —Big-D Construction, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, announced it has acquired CFC Construction. Based in Golden, Colorado, CFC Construction has served the state for 45 years. Under new ownership, the company will continue to be locally managed and operate under the same name. Chairman and Founder, EJ Olbright, will continue in his role with CFC, along with CFC President Pat Smith.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah’s largest school district changes dress code

AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
ALPINE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UTA auctioning off retired Comet cars

SALT LAKE CITY — After retiring its FrontRunner Comet cars in April, the Utah Transit Authority is auctioning them off. The UTA said it had to get rid of the cars in order to apply for federal grants for new railcars. According to the UTA, the cars were originally...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah elections 2022: Here are some local races to watch

SALT LAKE CITY — It's election season. On Oct. 18, ballots will be mailed to Utah's registered voters — Election Day is Nov. 8, and by January, a few new faces will be sworn in to help lead the Beehive State. All eyes are on the U.S. House...
UTAH STATE
luxury-houses.net

Undeniably, this $5.8M Impressive Estate on Its Secluded Setting in Park City, UT is the Perfect Place for Relaxing

The Estate in Park City is a luxurious home which has just been updated with a new kitchen, flooring, lighting, wine cellar and more move-in-ready amenities now available for sale. This home located at 2429 Iron Canyon Dr, Park City, Utah; offering 07 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,475 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie Hopkins (Phone: 435-901-0616) – KW Park City Keller Williams for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Park City.
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Children’s rings sold in discount stores recalled due to lead

SALT LAKE CITY — A toy ring sold at discount stores nationwide has been recalled because the manufacturers reportedly violated a lead content ban. The discount stores sold the U.P. Fashion Children’s Rings from April 2021 through July 2022. Dollar Store and other discount retail outlets sold the...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah officials decry the dangers of new “rainbow” fentanyl

SALT LAKE CITY — The synthetic opioid, fentanyl, is dangerous enough, Utah safety officials said at a press conference today. But, with the increasing trend of fake fentanyl pills and the addition of color to create the new “rainbow fentanyl,” officials are concerned that the ongoing opioid crisis in the United States could become worse.
UTAH STATE

