Gephardt Daily
Intermountain Healthcare gifts Weber State University $1 million
OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Intermountain Healthcare and Weber State University have announced a $1 million donation from IHC to the university. The funding is vital to increasing the number of students accepted into current medical programs and building the foundation for future programs, according to a WSU press release, such as the emerging physician assistant program.
kslnewsradio.com
Flu season is ahead of us, Utahns aren’t afraid
SALT LAKE CITY– Utah can expect an early and severe flu season according to reports. Although flu activity is currently low we can observe activity in the Southern hemisphere as well as neighboring states. To stay up to date with flu trends in Utah you can visit Utah’s report tracker.
BYU Law Dean to step down at end of academic year
Brigham Young University Law announced Thursday that Dean D. Gordon Smith will step down at the end of the 2022-23 school year, returning to his position as a faculty member. Smith is the second-longest serving dean of the J. Reuben Clark Law School at BYU. He was initially appointed to a five-year term as dean in May 2016, which was eventually extended to a second term with the potential to serve through May 2026.
Park Record
Summit County seniors want to age in place, but housing supply is limited
Summit County seniors have an overwhelming desire to stay in the Park City area as they become older, but the lack of housing options in the area highlights a difficult choice many residents face as they age. A senior housing survey, organized by Leadership Park City Class 28 (LPC28) as...
kslnewsradio.com
Program helps Utahns convert wood-burning fireplaces and stoves to gas
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A new state program will help Utahns convert their wood-burning fireplace or stove to gas. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality, DAQ, created the program to help eligible Utahns cover the cost of converting their stoves or fireplaces. The Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program could cover up to 95% of costs.
grizzlygrowl.com
What is Copper Hills Doing This Year Vs. Last to Combat Blackface?
In previous years, there have been some acts of unsportsmanlike conduct performed by the Copper Hills student section, like breaking the bleachers from multiple schools and taking pieces with them back to school. Last year, some students also wore blackface during Copper Hills’ blackout games. In the 2022 school year, there seems to be a difference in the student section at their athletic events, and they are noticeable.
BYU Newsnet
Orem City Council members express concern over school district split resolution
Several members of Orem City Council expressed concerns over the Oct. 11 resolution outlining council support to create a new Orem School District. The Orem City Council voted 4-3 on Tuesday in favor of a resolution outlining their support to separate from the current district. Orem schools are part of...
utahbusiness.com
Big-D Construction joins forces with Colorado based CFC Construction
Salt Lake City —Big-D Construction, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, announced it has acquired CFC Construction. Based in Golden, Colorado, CFC Construction has served the state for 45 years. Under new ownership, the company will continue to be locally managed and operate under the same name. Chairman and Founder, EJ Olbright, will continue in his role with CFC, along with CFC President Pat Smith.
Utah’s largest school district changes dress code
AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
gastronomicslc.com
Locals lament as Deli closes, losing one of the best burgers in SLC
For once, here’s a story about a local restaurant closure that isn’t mired in disquiet. Today sees one of the most long lived operations in Salt Lake county finally lock their doors, and do so, happily on their own terms. Last Friday was the technical closure for Bell’s...
Salt Lake City ranked 23rd best place to live in America for 2nd year in a row
One Utah city has earned the title as the 23rd best place to live in America for a second year in a row.
kslnewsradio.com
UTA auctioning off retired Comet cars
SALT LAKE CITY — After retiring its FrontRunner Comet cars in April, the Utah Transit Authority is auctioning them off. The UTA said it had to get rid of the cars in order to apply for federal grants for new railcars. According to the UTA, the cars were originally...
'I lost everything': Recovering addict helps law enforcers warn Utahns of 'rainbow fentanyl'
Over the past four months, Unified fire crews have responded to 247 overdose incidents due to opioids within Salt Lake County. Law enforcers believe one reason for the dramatic increase is drug dealers began lacing other drugs with fentanyl.
ksl.com
Utah elections 2022: Here are some local races to watch
SALT LAKE CITY — It's election season. On Oct. 18, ballots will be mailed to Utah's registered voters — Election Day is Nov. 8, and by January, a few new faces will be sworn in to help lead the Beehive State. All eyes are on the U.S. House...
Gentrification is here. This is how a new Salt Lake City group wants to fix it
How should the housing market crisis and gentrification be solved? Housing solutions shouldn’t come down to NIMBYism or ‘yes or no’ debate. Housing shouldn’t just come as single-family homes or apartments, says director of the new advocacy group SLC Neighbors for More Neighbors
A Utah man gave a public prayer about ‘evil’ in schools. The state superintendent calls it ‘a dagger to my heart’
The father of Orem Mayor David Young prayed in an Orem City Council meeting about “evil” in public schools. He prayed for the passage of Proposition 2, which would allow Orem City to form its own school district.
luxury-houses.net
Undeniably, this $5.8M Impressive Estate on Its Secluded Setting in Park City, UT is the Perfect Place for Relaxing
The Estate in Park City is a luxurious home which has just been updated with a new kitchen, flooring, lighting, wine cellar and more move-in-ready amenities now available for sale. This home located at 2429 Iron Canyon Dr, Park City, Utah; offering 07 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,475 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie Hopkins (Phone: 435-901-0616) – KW Park City Keller Williams for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Park City.
kslnewsradio.com
Children’s rings sold in discount stores recalled due to lead
SALT LAKE CITY — A toy ring sold at discount stores nationwide has been recalled because the manufacturers reportedly violated a lead content ban. The discount stores sold the U.P. Fashion Children’s Rings from April 2021 through July 2022. Dollar Store and other discount retail outlets sold the...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah officials decry the dangers of new “rainbow” fentanyl
SALT LAKE CITY — The synthetic opioid, fentanyl, is dangerous enough, Utah safety officials said at a press conference today. But, with the increasing trend of fake fentanyl pills and the addition of color to create the new “rainbow fentanyl,” officials are concerned that the ongoing opioid crisis in the United States could become worse.
BYU law school unveils artist Jorge Cocco’s new paintings of Jesus Christ’s 7 law-related roles
The BYU J. Reuben Clark Law School is the permanent home of sacrocubist Jorge Cocco’s new paintings of Jesus Christ’s seven law-related roles. Jared and Ruth Sine commissioned the Cocco paintings and donated them to BYU.
