Springfield, MO

Update: Man in custody after standoff with police in west Springfield

By Nathan Papes, Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago

Update: The man surrendered and has been taken into custody. Previous reporting:

Springfield police are negotiating with a man who they say fled from police before coming to a stop in west Springfield.

According to police spokesperson Cris Swaters, police were called to check the well-being of a man at Kensington Park Apartments on West Bennett Street just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

She said officers reported that the man made threatening statements and appeared to be under the influence. She said he fled in a vehicle from officers and hit a patrol car. Officers pursued him with approval and after spike strips were placed at Kansas Expressway and West Bypass, the suspect ran over the spikes and continued to flee.

Swaters said the man stopped his vehicle at 3720 West Chestnut Expressway, but refused to exit the vehicle and continued until he was stopped at Orchard Crest Avenue and Junction Street. She said he is currently barricaded between two armored vehicles while officers negotiate with him.

This is a developing story. The News-Leader will report more information as it is available.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Update: Man in custody after standoff with police in west Springfield

