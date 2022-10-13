ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castalian Springs, TN

Murders, medicine and mourning: Visitors hear tales of the Victorian-era Wynnewood family

By Katie Nixon, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

Murder, Medicine and Mourning is a sell-out topic. Crowds gathered for the second annual tour to hear stories of the family and walk the grounds at Wynnewood State Historic Site in Castilian Springs on Oct. 8.

Similar to last year, the event sold out rather quickly, leaving Historic Castalian Springs staff to discuss the option of hosting additional tour dates next year, even outside the spooky season.

“We will be doing this event again (next year) and we’ve even talked about doing it outside of October,” Historic Castalian Springs Executive Director Tonya Staggs said – a welcome addition for those who have been unable to secure tickets the last two years.

For those lucky enough to have snagged a ticket, staff hope visitors were able to gain an understanding for families like the Wynnes who experienced death more than a century ago.

“One of the things we really try to drive home is that while these things feel foreign and strange to us perhaps that this was how people dealt with their grief and how people dealt with mourning the loss of loved ones,” Historic Castalian Springs Executive Director Tonya Staggs said.

“We challenge people to think about the way we grieve and mourn today and challenge people, when we’re looking at people in the past, that we’re not looking at them as weird and creepy, but as people who loved and lost and dealt with death with the same emotions as we do but had different ways in navigating those emotions,” she said. “We hope to kind of humanize that… and make it a little bit more about understanding how we as humans have dealt with death in the past.”

Several new topics and features were added to the tour this year including how death often impacted multiple family members such as in childbirth and disease and tour guides dressed in three traditional stages of mourning attire.

“And we did have a couple of extra bodies in the house (this year),” Staggs chuckled.

An original mirror from the Winchester family was on display in the home for the first time as well, draped with an original piece of crepe, Staggs said.

Tour groups were led on a spooky tour of the historic Wynnewood estate where they observed actors dressed in mourning fashion and learned about medical practices and mourning customs appropriate to the Victorian Era.

Guests explored Bledsoe’s Lick by lantern light and heard tales of the area’s infamous murders before visiting the doctor to learn about the weird and gruesome practices of Victorian-era medicine.

“I get to do the storytelling on (Bledsoe’s) Lick and I just love doing that, it’s just so much fun to be out there telling kind of spooky stories,” Staggs said.

For those who missed out on the event, the home will remain dressed in mourning artifacts and décor through Sunday, Oct. 30.

“It won’t be the same exact tour as we do for the event and of course we won’t have things like storytelling and music, but we will still have the house dressed for mourning,” she said, noting how beautiful the home looks dressed in mourning décor.

“It just looks really beautiful that way, it maybe sounds kind of morbid to say that draped with the black crepe and everything, but it just looks really beautiful.”

Interested in attending future events at Wynnewood and Cragfont State Historical Sites this month?

Guests can discover the role of herbs in historical funeral practices and as agents of death in The Herbal Hearth: Herbs of Death at Cragfont State Historic Site on Oct. 29.

Presented in association with Americorps, the event is free of charge, though donations to Historic Castalian Springs are always greatly appreciated. Tickets may be purchased online.

And back for a second year, the annual Cemetery Tour on Oct. 29 and 30, will guide visitors through the historic cemetery at Cragfont and explore the significance of those entombed, including their tombstone shapes and epitaphs, and hear of the tragic and untimely deaths of the Winchesters and Wynnes.

Though the event is sold out both days, those interested can join a waitlist.

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com or (615) 517-1285.

