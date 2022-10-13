ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Report: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. to start vs. Bears

By Field Level Media
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d3PPt_0iY0b2BS00

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to start in Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported, in another step of his return after he was shot multiple times two months ago in an attempted robbery. A third-round draft pick out of Alabama, Robinson made his NFL debut on Sunday when he rushed for a team-high 22 yards on nine carries in a 21-17 defeat to the Tennessee Titans. "I really can't really explain the feeling," Robinson said after Sunday's game. "It's just being back out on the field. I mean, the ups and downs, but everything finally came into the light. I'm just so blessed to be back out there with all the fans, the team, everybody involved." Robinson, 23, was released from the hospital on Aug. 29 after undergoing surgery for two gunshot wounds, one in the glute and the other near his right knee, during the attempted robbery in Washington, D.C., the previous day. Doctors said at the time he sustained no structural damage. Robinson was running agility drills 18 days after the incident. While his production on offense was modest on Sunday for the 1-4 Commanders, everything else about his debut was monumental. "That was the test that I needed. I was like, 'OK, I'm glad that's over,'" Robinson said through a team official after he took a hit near his right knee. "The fact that I can walk off the field healthy and come back ... and get ready to do it all over again is pretty good." Robinson rushed for 57 yards on 14 carries with one touchdown in the preseason. He added two catches for 15 yards. As a senior at Alabama in 2021, Robinson rushed for 1,343 yards with 14 touchdowns for the national title runner-up. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Report: Rams lose LT Joe Noteboom to torn Achilles

Los Angeles Rams starting left tackle Joe Noteboom is out for the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles against the Carolina Panthers, ESPN reported Monday. Noteboom, 27, was carted off Sunday after just nine offensive snaps in the Rams' win over the Panthers. He took over the position this season after the retirement of Andrew Whitworth. It's another blow to an offensive line that was already without starting...
NFL
Wyoming News

Commanders QB Carson Wentz (hand) out 4-6 weeks

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks after fracturing the ring finger of his throwing hand in last week's win over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported Monday. Wentz will have surgery later Monday, multiple reports said. Wentz could land on injured reserve, which would sideline him for a minimum of four games. ...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wyoming News

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans

Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) celebrate after a defensive stop during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NASHVILLE, TN
Wyoming News

Bills release LB Andre Smith following suspension

The Buffalo Bills released linebacker Andre Smith on Monday, the same day his PED suspension ended. On June 1, the league suspended Smith for the season's first six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Smith, 25, appeared in 27 games over the previous two seasons with Buffalo after playing his first two seasons for the Carolina Panthers. A seventh-round pick by Carolina in 2018, he has recorded 27 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 46 career games. --Field Level Media
BUFFALO, NY
Wyoming News

Cowboys' Dak Prescott says he expects to return next week

If Dak Prescott has his way, he will be under center for the Dallas Cowboys next weekend when the Detroit Lions come to town. Prescott hasn't played since sustaining a fractured right thumb in Dallas' season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was taking snaps and throwing passes last week and was listed as questionable to face the Eagles, although coach Mike McCarthy indicated he wanted the seventh-year quarterback...
DALLAS, TX
Wyoming News

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears

Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith (59) walks on the sideline during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Buffalo Bills won 41-15. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
CHICAGO, IL
Wyoming News

Report: X-rays negative for Bucs' Cameron Brate (neck)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate underwent testing and X-rays on his neck showed no fractures, ESPN reported Monday. Brate, 31, was released from a Pittsburgh hospital late Sunday night following a scary helmet-to-helmet collision. He was carted off the field during the third quarter of the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. ...
TAMPA, FL
Wyoming News

Report: Cards acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals acquired wide receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network reported Monday. There was no immediate word on a return for the Panthers. The move comes one day after interim Panthers coach Steve Wilks kicked Anderson out of a game against the Los Angeles Rams. Arizona added another weapon for quarterback Kyler Murray on the same day All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins returned from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wyoming News

Report: Titans reach deal with mayor on new $2.2B stadium

The Tennessee Titans have reached a deal with Nashville Mayor John Cooper on a new $2.2 billion domed stadium, Axios reported Monday. The deal needs to get approved by the Nashville Metro Council. The new stadium would be located east of the Titans' current home, Nissan Stadium, along the East Bank, per the report. An announcement is expected to come later Monday. A domed stadium would allow the city to bid and potentially host winter events like the Super Bowl and College Football Playoff games. Per the report, Titans ownership would put up $800 million with another $500 million coming from the state, in part. Nissan Stadium is 23 years old. --Field Level Media
NASHVILLE, TN
Wyoming News

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins returns from suspended list

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins returned from the suspended list Monday and could be back on the field Thursday night when the New Orleans Saints roll into town. And for 2-4 Arizona, the help couldn't be more timely. "He's gonna be anxious to get the ball in his hands and be super competitive. We need him to lift us up, there's no question, with how we're playing right now,"...
NFL
Wyoming News

Saints' Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore unlikely for 'TNF'

Wide receiver Michael Thomas and cornerback Marshon Lattimore are not likely to play Thursday night for the New Orleans Saints due to injuries, according to NOLA.com. Thomas and Lattimore, along with wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave, could progress enough by Wednesday to be considered game-time decisions against the Arizona Cardinals. But, according to the report, only Olave (concussion) is viewed as having a strong chance to play on the short week. ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
24K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy