NFL: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans
Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) celebrate after a defensive stop during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Denver Broncos Training Camp
Aug 5, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson (3) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Commanders QB Carson Wentz (hand) out 4-6 weeks
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks after fracturing the ring finger of his throwing hand in last week's win over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported Monday. Wentz will have surgery later Monday, multiple reports said. Wentz could land on injured reserve, which would sideline him for a minimum of four games. ...
NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoffs-Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith (59) walks on the sideline during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Buffalo Bills won 41-15. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Bills release LB Andre Smith following suspension
The Buffalo Bills released linebacker Andre Smith on Monday, the same day his PED suspension ended. On June 1, the league suspended Smith for the season's first six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Smith, 25, appeared in 27 games over the previous two seasons with Buffalo after playing his first two seasons for the Carolina Panthers. A seventh-round pick by Carolina in 2018, he has recorded 27 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 46 career games. --Field Level Media
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Bucs coach: Tom Brady doesn’t get ‘special treatment’
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Tom Brady doesn't get "special treatment" while addressing the quarterback's absence from the team's final walkthrough to attend the wedding of Robert Kraft. But it is getting special attention. Brady missing Saturday's final walkthrough is getting scrutiny in the aftermath of Tampa's bad loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Bucs were 9.5-point favorites but lost 20-18. ...
Report: Cards acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers
The Arizona Cardinals acquired wide receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network reported Monday. There was no immediate word on a return for the Panthers. The move comes one day after interim Panthers coach Steve Wilks kicked Anderson out of a game against the Los Angeles Rams. Arizona added another weapon for quarterback Kyler Murray on the same day All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins returned from...
Saints' Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore unlikely for 'TNF'
Wide receiver Michael Thomas and cornerback Marshon Lattimore are not likely to play Thursday night for the New Orleans Saints due to injuries, according to NOLA.com. Thomas and Lattimore, along with wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave, could progress enough by Wednesday to be considered game-time decisions against the Arizona Cardinals. But, according to the report, only Olave (concussion) is viewed as having a strong chance to play on the short week. ...
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins returns from suspended list
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins returned from the suspended list Monday and could be back on the field Thursday night when the New Orleans Saints roll into town. And for 2-4 Arizona, the help couldn't be more timely. "He's gonna be anxious to get the ball in his hands and be super competitive. We need him to lift us up, there's no question, with how we're playing right now,"...
NFL・
Postponed: Game 5 moves to Tuesday due to weather
For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
