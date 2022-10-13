ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

By Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
 Oct 9, 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d3PPt_0iY0b0Q000

Oct 9, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) stands on the field during warmup prior to the Commanders' game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans

Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) celebrate after a defensive stop during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NASHVILLE, TN
Commanders QB Carson Wentz (hand) out 4-6 weeks

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks after fracturing the ring finger of his throwing hand in last week's win over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported Monday. Wentz will have surgery later Monday, multiple reports said. Wentz could land on injured reserve, which would sideline him for a minimum of four games. ...
WASHINGTON, DC
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears

Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith (59) walks on the sideline during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Buffalo Bills won 41-15. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
CHICAGO, IL
Bills release LB Andre Smith following suspension

The Buffalo Bills released linebacker Andre Smith on Monday, the same day his PED suspension ended. On June 1, the league suspended Smith for the season's first six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Smith, 25, appeared in 27 games over the previous two seasons with Buffalo after playing his first two seasons for the Carolina Panthers. A seventh-round pick by Carolina in 2018, he has recorded 27 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 46 career games. --Field Level Media
BUFFALO, NY
Bucs coach: Tom Brady doesn’t get ‘special treatment’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Tom Brady doesn't get "special treatment" while addressing the quarterback's absence from the team's final walkthrough to attend the wedding of Robert Kraft. But it is getting special attention. Brady missing Saturday's final walkthrough is getting scrutiny in the aftermath of Tampa's bad loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Bucs were 9.5-point favorites but lost 20-18. ...
TAMPA, FL
Report: Cards acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals acquired wide receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network reported Monday. There was no immediate word on a return for the Panthers. The move comes one day after interim Panthers coach Steve Wilks kicked Anderson out of a game against the Los Angeles Rams. Arizona added another weapon for quarterback Kyler Murray on the same day All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins returned from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Saints' Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore unlikely for 'TNF'

Wide receiver Michael Thomas and cornerback Marshon Lattimore are not likely to play Thursday night for the New Orleans Saints due to injuries, according to NOLA.com. Thomas and Lattimore, along with wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave, could progress enough by Wednesday to be considered game-time decisions against the Arizona Cardinals. But, according to the report, only Olave (concussion) is viewed as having a strong chance to play on the short week. ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins returns from suspended list

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins returned from the suspended list Monday and could be back on the field Thursday night when the New Orleans Saints roll into town. And for 2-4 Arizona, the help couldn't be more timely. "He's gonna be anxious to get the ball in his hands and be super competitive. We need him to lift us up, there's no question, with how we're playing right now,"...
NFL
Cheyenne, WY
