Andrew Brister, a former Louisiana Tech QB, charged with felony hit-and-run in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A former Louisiana Tech quarterback has been arrested and charged in a fatal hit-and-run that killed one man Sunday night.

Andrew Brister turned himself into Baton Rouge police Wednesday, according to his attorney John McLindon.

Brister, whose father Bubby Brister III won Super Bowl rings with the Denver Broncos as a backup quarterback to John Elway in 1998 and 1999, has been charged with felony in the hit and run, McLindon said.

Brister, 21, struck and killed Jude Jarreau with his vehicle between Ben Hur Road and Creek Center Drive just after midnight Sunday, according to police in an incident report obtained by The Daily Advertiser.

Jarreau, 44, died at the scene, according to the report.

"When (Andrew) realized the next morning something had happened, he immediately called his father. His father called another lawyer who put him in touch with me," McLindon said. "I was on the phone with (East Baton Rouge District Attorney) Hillar Moore Sunday.

"We were on this right away. We just don't want the public to think he was hiding or running or anything like that. He wasn't."

McLindon arranged for Brister to turn himself in on Wednesday. He was released on $10,000 bail, McLindon confirmed.

"Wednesday morning was the first available time that everybody could do it," McLindon said. "So that's what we did."

Brister was a quarterback at Louisiana Tech but left the team in August, according to a university spokesperson. The university declined to comment on the charge against Brister. He completed his only pass attempt with the program as a freshman in 2021.

Like his father, Brister attended Neville High School and was the Tigers' starting quarterback.

Bubby Brister passed for 14,445 yards and 81 touchdowns in his 14-season career. Before playing in the NFL, he attended the ULM and Tulane and was drafted in the fourth round of the MLB Draft out of Neville by the Detroit Tigers.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.