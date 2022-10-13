Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
Prosecutor charges Macomb County veterinarian caught on camera abusing dog
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County veterinarian captured on camera choking and beating a dog is facing charges. Prosecutor Pete Lucido authorized a misdemeanor charge of animals - abandoning/cruelty to one animal on Monday after conferring with veterinary experts. He noted that the sheriff's office did not ask for a felony charge on its request for charges. The charge carries a penalty of 93 days in jail, $1,000, up to 200 hours of community service, or any combination of the penalties.
fox2detroit.com
Southfield woman surrenders in hit-and-run death of man in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Hills Police Department announced on Monday that a Southfield woman turned herself in and admitted to hitting and killing a man on 12 Mile in Farmington Hills. Police said they were called just before 8 a.m. on Saturday to 12 Mile between...
fox2detroit.com
DPD: Robbers claiming to be police assault victims during Detroit break-in
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a crime where a group of suspects pretended to be Detroit Police and robbed people inside a home on the city's west side. Police said around 2:50 a.m. on Monday, several armed suspects allegedly announced themselves as Detroit Police...
fox2detroit.com
Grosse Pointe Woods man dragged to white van while walking dog during attempted abduction, police say
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grosse Pointe Woods man was walking his dog Sunday when someone allegedly tried to abduct him, police said. According to police, the 20-year-old man was walking in the 2100 block of Lennon Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was assaulted and dragged to a white work van. Police say the victim was able to hit the suspect and get away.
fox2detroit.com
Man shot multiple times after leaving a business in Redford Twp
REDFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Redford Twp Police are investigating a crime where a man was shot multiple times after leaving a business in the area. On Friday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m., a man was walking out of a business in the 25200 block of Plymouth Road. While he...
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old stabs mom to death • 17-year-old found dead on I-94 • Macomb man killed in crash that split car
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old stabbed her mom to death in Detroit after an argument, a woman found dead on I-94 was identified as a 17-year-old from Detroit, and a Macomb man was killed in a crash that split his Corvette in half on Romeo Plank: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man charged with assaulting 5 women at Wayne State University
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man was charged in connection with the assault of multiple women last week on Wayne State University's campus. On Oct. 10 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., 58-year-old Frederick Barnett allegedly assaulted multiple women at different locations on Wayne State University's campus. An...
fox2detroit.com
It was all hands on deck at Macomb Mall for shots fired
"We were calling people in off duty," said Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe. "Our neighboring jurisdictions were sending us officers."
fox2detroit.com
Fire destroys 81-year-old Detroit woman's home while she was gone for surgery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit family is thankful their loved one wasn't home when a fire destroyed her house early Monday. Catherine Allen, 81, would have been at her home on Strathmoor when the fire started just before 5 a.m., but she was away for surgery. "I get a...
fox2detroit.com
Macomb Mall shooting: Police search for at least two gunmen after shots fired outside mall
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Roseville Police spent Sunday afternoon and evening collecting evidence as they search for at least two suspects after multiple gunshots were fired outside the Macomb Mall. "Every officer in the city was there. We were calling people in off duty," said Roseville Police Chief Ryan...
fox2detroit.com
17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
fox2detroit.com
Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Stolen BMW flees trooper and crashes into two cars; suspect lost on foot
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police Department is looking for the driver of a stolen BMW that fled from a trooper on I-94 Sunday afternoon. At 6:30 p.m., a trooper driving westbound on I-94 saw a BMW speeding off the Lodge Fwy ramp onto I-94. According to...
fox2detroit.com
Shots fired at Macomb Mall; police investigating
ROSEVILLE (FOX 2) - Roseville police are investigating after shots were fired at Macomb Mall. The shooting happened Sunday at around 2:00 p.m. Police say 2-4 males were outside Dick's Sporting goods when one of the men fired shots in the air. Police say 2-3 shots were fired before they...
fox2detroit.com
Shots fired at Macomb Mall after altercation; suspect on the run
ROSEVILLE (FOX 2) - Roseville police are investigating after shots were fired at Macomb Mall. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon outside Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one...
fox2detroit.com
Elderly Detroit woman's home destroyed by fire
A Detroit woman was thankfully gone for surgery when her home caught fire early Monday. However, she lost her house and memories that were inside. Her family is now working to find her a new place to live.
fox2detroit.com
DPD: Man drives into pole, fatally shot before crash
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit police responded to the scene of a car that had struck a pole on the city's northwest side and discovered that the driver had been shot. Officials said at 10:40 p.m. on Saturday the man was driving a white 2019 Chevy Equinox when he struck a pole on Curtis St and Schaefer Hwy.
fox2detroit.com
33-year-old Pontiac man killed in hit-and-run crash in Farmington hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Farmington Hills police are investigating a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that left a man dead on Saturday. The crash happened on Twelve Mile Road near Balmoral Way Road, which is located between Middlebelt Road and Inkster Road. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call at...
fox2detroit.com
Investigators search for suspects after shots fired outside Macomb Mall
Sunday afternoon at the Macomb Mall turned into chaos as someone fired multiple rounds outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Now police are searching for at least two suspects.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for driver who fatally struck woman outside Little Caesars Arena
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a driver who fatally struck a woman outside the Little Caesars Arena. The crash happened Saturday night on Woodward near Winder Street. Police say an unidentified woman was hit by a suspect who was possibly driving a Jeep Gladiator. The driver...
Comments / 1