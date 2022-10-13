ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Prosecutor charges Macomb County veterinarian caught on camera abusing dog

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County veterinarian captured on camera choking and beating a dog is facing charges. Prosecutor Pete Lucido authorized a misdemeanor charge of animals - abandoning/cruelty to one animal on Monday after conferring with veterinary experts. He noted that the sheriff's office did not ask for a felony charge on its request for charges. The charge carries a penalty of 93 days in jail, $1,000, up to 200 hours of community service, or any combination of the penalties.
DPD: Robbers claiming to be police assault victims during Detroit break-in

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a crime where a group of suspects pretended to be Detroit Police and robbed people inside a home on the city's west side. Police said around 2:50 a.m. on Monday, several armed suspects allegedly announced themselves as Detroit Police...
Grosse Pointe Woods man dragged to white van while walking dog during attempted abduction, police say

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grosse Pointe Woods man was walking his dog Sunday when someone allegedly tried to abduct him, police said. According to police, the 20-year-old man was walking in the 2100 block of Lennon Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was assaulted and dragged to a white work van. Police say the victim was able to hit the suspect and get away.
Detroit man charged with assaulting 5 women at Wayne State University

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man was charged in connection with the assault of multiple women last week on Wayne State University's campus. On Oct. 10 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., 58-year-old Frederick Barnett allegedly assaulted multiple women at different locations on Wayne State University's campus. An...
17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave

MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
Shots fired at Macomb Mall; police investigating

ROSEVILLE (FOX 2) - Roseville police are investigating after shots were fired at Macomb Mall. The shooting happened Sunday at around 2:00 p.m. Police say 2-4 males were outside Dick's Sporting goods when one of the men fired shots in the air. Police say 2-3 shots were fired before they...
Shots fired at Macomb Mall after altercation; suspect on the run

ROSEVILLE (FOX 2) - Roseville police are investigating after shots were fired at Macomb Mall. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon outside Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one...
Elderly Detroit woman's home destroyed by fire

A Detroit woman was thankfully gone for surgery when her home caught fire early Monday. However, she lost her house and memories that were inside. Her family is now working to find her a new place to live.
DPD: Man drives into pole, fatally shot before crash

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit police responded to the scene of a car that had struck a pole on the city's northwest side and discovered that the driver had been shot. Officials said at 10:40 p.m. on Saturday the man was driving a white 2019 Chevy Equinox when he struck a pole on Curtis St and Schaefer Hwy.
