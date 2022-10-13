Read full article on original website
Crews respond to structure fire in Tea Monday
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Tea Monday morning. The call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m. The fire was reported on Thomas Ave in Tea, just west of I-29 at the Tea exit. The fire sent heavy smoke billowing into the sky...
SDHP: Woman killed in rollover crash in Hanson County
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. – One person died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash three miles southwest of Alexandria in Hanson County. The name of the only person involved has not yet been released, pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on...
Injured hiker rescued; Escaped inmate caught in 10 minutes; Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman had to be rescued after hurting her hip on a Custer County trail. Authorities say an inmate who tried...
Police: Man jumped, stabbed multiple times in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, a man believes he was set up when he agreed to meet in a parking lot and was then jumped and stabbed multiple times. Authorities say the injuries are non-life threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a man...
UPDATE: Police locate missing 17-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say a missing 17-year-old has been found. Just before 5 p.m., they posted that update on social media. Police say the teenager is safe. They thanked the public for keeping an eye out for the boy.
South Dakota inmate’s escape try foiled within 10 minutes
YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a South Dakota inmate who tried to escape from a hospital where he was receiving treatment was caught within 10 minutes. The 26-year-old man who was housed at the Yankton County Jail had been taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for a medical issue Thursday evening when he ran away from a correctional officer. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was apprehended less than two blocks away.
The Weekend File – The Yankton City Commission & the Huether Aquatic Center
Welcome to the Weekend File…a public affairs presentation of WNAX News…. The Yankton City Commission this week debated rates and usage for the Huether Family Aquatic Center and the Summit Activities Center. City Manager Amy Leon explained the proposed rate changes for the aquatic center….https://on.soundcloud.com/3b8c3. The Weekend...
‘Store My Gun’ program offers safe, secure gun storage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We hear it time and time again, police warning people to store their guns in a safe and secure place. A military organization in Sioux Falls is now willing to help with its ‘Store My Gun’ program. At the South Dakota Military...
48-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash near Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle roll-over crash Friday in Hanson County. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was headed west on 260th street when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road.
South Dakota nursing home permanently closes
The town of Salem is still reeling from the effects of the derecho that struck back in May. A nursing home that was severely damaged has announced it is permanently closing its doors as a result.
Sioux City Police release trick-or-treating hours
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Trick-or-treating will be observed in Sioux City on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Sioux City Police Department suggests the following safety tips for a safe and fun Halloween. For Parents and Trick-or-Treaters:. Halloween costumes should be made of fire-retardant...
SF police officer injured after being hit by car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls police officer is recovering from injuries after being hit by a car. The officer was investigating a report of stolen AirPods when he approached a woman at a pawn shop near 10th Street and Kiwanis Avenue Thursday afternoon. As the woman tried to flee, police say she hit the officer with her car while backing out at a high speed.
Suspects face felony charges after pursuit in stolen vehicle, police say
A pursuit involving a stolen car ended in a collision in Sioux City on Sunday.
How much out-of-state hunters spend in SD during pheasant season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Out-of-state hunters drop a lot of money in South Dakota while they’re here during pheasant season. Hunters from across the U.S. flew into Sioux Falls Friday ahead of Saturday’s pheasant opener. They acknowledged that inflation has made the sport more expensive for them, but they say the opportunity to hunt in a pheasant hotspot is worth the added investment.
POLICE INVESTIGATE A-T-M BURGLARY ATTEMPT
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE ATTEMPTED BURGLARY OF AN A-T-M MACHINE EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. POLICE SAY SOMEONE PRIED OPEN THE MACHINE LOCATED AT TELCO TRIAD CREDIT UNION LOCATED AT 5500 MILITARY ROAD AROUND 5:40 A.M. THE THIEF FAILED TO GAIN ACCESS TO THE CASH BOXES INSIDE THE MACHINE AND...
Sioux City residents paying nearly $2,000 a month on bills
Reports have shown that Sioux City residents pay nearly $2,000 on bills, with mortgage taking the lead as the most expensive monthly cost.
TWO CITY TRAFFIC CAMERAS MOVED TO NEW LOCATIONS
SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RE-POSITIONED TWO TRAFFIC CAMERA KIOSKS TO NEW LOCATIONS. ONE IS NOW LOCATED IN THE 2900 BLOCK OF TRANSIT AVENUE, AND THE SECOND ONE IS AT THE 3400 BLOCK OF MILITARY ROAD. BOTH ARE UP AND RUNNING AND SIGNS ARE POSTED SAYING THE STREETS ARE PHOTO ENFORCED.
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police say 11-year-old boy found safe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police asked for the community’s help locating a missing child, who has since been found and is safe. UPDATE: The child has been found and is safe. Previously: According to the Sioux Falls Police Department Facebook post, the 11-year-old boy,...
Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge
YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
Police: Teen stabbed over a disagreement in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police responded to an early morning call and found a teen with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the chest. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to an apartment complex in southwest Sioux Falls. The teens were arguing outside the apartment when one used a knife to stab the other in the chest. The victim was able to get inside an apartment, where officers found him.
