The Yankton Bucks fell 29-7 to Aberdeen Central Friday night at Crane-Youngworth Field, falling to 4-4 on the season, and to 4th in the Class 11AA Standings, behind Pierre, Tea Area and Aberdeen. On a positive note for the Bucks, senior Tyler Sohler climbed to #1 in the YHS All-Time Receiving Yards list, surpassing Buck alumn and current Mount Marty University Lancer, Rex Ryken. Sohler now is atop the record books in both career receptions and yards. Yankton now prepares to host (2-6) Huron Thursday night at Crane, which is the regular season finale, and a Yankton victory would ensure a first-round home playoff game for the Bucks. You can catch the action live on KYNT and KYNTV with Bryce Ladwig and Josh Boelter, 6pm pregame, 7pm kickoff.

YANKTON, SD ・ 11 HOURS AGO