Illinois State

Illinois football celebrates No. 18 ranking with special ticket offer for Michigan State game

Illinois is now 6-1 heading into the bye week after beating Minnesota on Saturday. The Fighting Illini are having a special offer for fans now that the team is ranked 18th. Illinois plays Michigan State on Nov. 5. To celebrate being the No. 18 ranked team in the country, tickets are going to be $18 for the next 18 hours. The sale officially kicks off Monday morning at 9 am.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Tommy DeVito threads beautiful ball to Brian Hightower setting up second-half TD for Illini

Tommy DeVito is making plays in his return from injury. He left the Iowa game with an ankle injury in Week 6. The Illinois offense was creeping into Minnesota territory when DeVito threw a great ball to receiver Brian Hightower to put Illinois within scoring distance. Hightower wasn’t able to score, but DeVito had a 5-yard rushing touchdown just a couple plays later.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
College Football Rankings: Week 8 AP Top 25 Poll released

4 B1G teams cracked the Week 8 AP top 25 Poll: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Illinois, the same as last week. The Buckeyes are rated as the No. 2 team in the country, with Michigan as No. 4 just behind Tennessee, who beat Alabama to jump the Wolverines.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Coaches Poll Week 8: 4 B1G teams crack top 25

The USA Today Coaches Poll is here after an insane week of college football. 4 B1G teams cracked the top 25: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Illinois, the same as last week. The Buckeyes are rated as the No. 2 team in the country, with Michigan as No. 3 and beating out Tennessee despite a Vols win over Alabama.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wisconsin announces it will be without usual play-by-play announcer vs. Purdue

Wisconsin football will be without its usual play-by-play announcer on Saturday. Matt Lepay, the Badgers’ Director of Broadcasting, announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he would miss the game on Saturday as he attends a celebration of life for his sister. Stepping in for Lepay will be Mike Heller,...
MADISON, WI
1 thing I learned about every Big Ten team in Week 7

The battle lines are drawn in the race to Indianapolis. In the East, everything is playing out as expected. For the second straight year, it will boil down to Michigan and Ohio State for the division title. And by default, it seems, the College Football Playoff appearance that comes with that.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ohio State football: 1 reason each second-half foe could trouble OSU, 1 reason each won't

Ohio State is where they want to be at the season’s halfway point: 6-0, a solid elite, now among the clear top 2 teams in the nation. But the first half of the season was really just getting into position for the second half. With the Buckeyes coming off an off week, we’ll look ahead at the back half of the Ohio State schedule, and give you a point of possible concern … and why Ohio State won’t truly have trouble anyway.
COLUMBUS, OH
ZZ Clark, brother of Illinois G Skyy Clark, decommits from Fighting Illini

Illinois has lost out on a commitment from a familiar face. ZZ Clark, brother of freshman guard Skyy Clark, announced Monday that he would be decommitting from the University of Illinois. He sent the following note to On3 Sports on Monday. “After further thought and discussion with my family, I...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
College GameDay announces Week 8 destination

College GameDay is heading northwest for its Week 8 on-site show. The Crew will be set up outside of Oregon’s matchup against UCLA next Saturday. And that should be quite the matchup. The Ducks and Bruins have played well since getting blown out by Georgia in Week 1. The 2 teams are both going to be ranked in the top 10 next week after wins over Arizona and Utah a few weeks ago for the Bruins. UCLA was on a bye week last week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Michigan State deletes schedule announcement for Michigan game after rivalry troll attempt backfires

Michigan State football tweeted a graphic ahead of next week’s rivalry game against Michigan. Then it was deleted. On Monday afternoon, MSU football deleted a tweet with a graphic that had the Michigan “M” placed upside down to look like a “W.” The reasoning for the switch is a bit confusing, but regardless of the reasoning, it backfired horrifically.
EAST LANSING, MI
Labaron Philon, 4-star G, includes Big Ten program in top 8

Class of 2024 guard Labaron Philon included Michigan in his top 8 teams, he announced Monday via Twitter. The rest of his top 8 included Alabama, Michigan, Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Kansas, Ole Miss and Tennessee. Philon is a 4-star according to 247Sports, and is No. 40 player in the nation...
ANN ARBOR, MI
B1G has 3 teams in preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll

The AP Top 25 preseason poll is out. There were three B1G schools on the list, and you can view them here. North Carolina is No. 1 after coming up short in the NCAA Tournament final last season to Kansas. The top 10 has a lot of blue bloods with Gonzaga, Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, and UCLA being just some of the teams mentioned.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

