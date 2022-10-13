Read full article on original website
Illinois football celebrates No. 18 ranking with special ticket offer for Michigan State game
Illinois is now 6-1 heading into the bye week after beating Minnesota on Saturday. The Fighting Illini are having a special offer for fans now that the team is ranked 18th. Illinois plays Michigan State on Nov. 5. To celebrate being the No. 18 ranked team in the country, tickets are going to be $18 for the next 18 hours. The sale officially kicks off Monday morning at 9 am.
Minnesota vs. Illinois picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Big Ten West rivals meet up, one unexpectedly ranked and one unexpectedly not, as Minnesota and Illinois square off in college football's Week 7 action on Saturday. Minnesota comes in at 4-1 and off its idle week after falling out of the polls, while Illinois ended its long, long streak ...
Tommy DeVito threads beautiful ball to Brian Hightower setting up second-half TD for Illini
Tommy DeVito is making plays in his return from injury. He left the Iowa game with an ankle injury in Week 6. The Illinois offense was creeping into Minnesota territory when DeVito threw a great ball to receiver Brian Hightower to put Illinois within scoring distance. Hightower wasn’t able to score, but DeVito had a 5-yard rushing touchdown just a couple plays later.
College Football Rankings: Week 8 AP Top 25 Poll released
4 B1G teams cracked the Week 8 AP top 25 Poll: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Illinois, the same as last week. The Buckeyes are rated as the No. 2 team in the country, with Michigan as No. 4 just behind Tennessee, who beat Alabama to jump the Wolverines.
Penn State football: Michigan expresses regret for funereal day in Ann Arbor
Michigan should at least have the decency to put up a marker or something. Nothing fancy, mind you. Something small but tasteful off in some out-of-the-way nook or cranny of the Wolverines’ cavernous stadium. This is where the Penn State 2022 football season lost its life. The Lions were...
Trey Palmer snubbed? Huskers react to star WRs absence from weekly B1G awards
Trey Palmer’s name was not seen on the Players of the Week awards for Week 7. This was even after he had a 237 yards receiving performance against Purdue. Palmer also had a 60 yard rushing touchdown as well, which gave him more total yards than Illinois RB Chase Brown, who had 233 total yards.
Coaches Poll Week 8: 4 B1G teams crack top 25
The USA Today Coaches Poll is here after an insane week of college football. 4 B1G teams cracked the top 25: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Illinois, the same as last week. The Buckeyes are rated as the No. 2 team in the country, with Michigan as No. 3 and beating out Tennessee despite a Vols win over Alabama.
Wisconsin announces it will be without usual play-by-play announcer vs. Purdue
Wisconsin football will be without its usual play-by-play announcer on Saturday. Matt Lepay, the Badgers’ Director of Broadcasting, announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he would miss the game on Saturday as he attends a celebration of life for his sister. Stepping in for Lepay will be Mike Heller,...
1 thing I learned about every Big Ten team in Week 7
The battle lines are drawn in the race to Indianapolis. In the East, everything is playing out as expected. For the second straight year, it will boil down to Michigan and Ohio State for the division title. And by default, it seems, the College Football Playoff appearance that comes with that.
Ohio State football: 1 reason each second-half foe could trouble OSU, 1 reason each won't
Ohio State is where they want to be at the season’s halfway point: 6-0, a solid elite, now among the clear top 2 teams in the nation. But the first half of the season was really just getting into position for the second half. With the Buckeyes coming off an off week, we’ll look ahead at the back half of the Ohio State schedule, and give you a point of possible concern … and why Ohio State won’t truly have trouble anyway.
Urban Meyer praises JJ McCarthy’s performance against Indiana, has prediction for Penn State matchup
Urban Meyer was pleased with Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy’s performance against Indiana in Week 6. Michigan is a top 5 team and McCarthy’s leadership on offense has helped the team remain undefeated into Week 7. McCarthy will look to have another big performance for Michigan this week. In...
ZZ Clark, brother of Illinois G Skyy Clark, decommits from Fighting Illini
Illinois has lost out on a commitment from a familiar face. ZZ Clark, brother of freshman guard Skyy Clark, announced Monday that he would be decommitting from the University of Illinois. He sent the following note to On3 Sports on Monday. “After further thought and discussion with my family, I...
College GameDay announces Week 8 destination
College GameDay is heading northwest for its Week 8 on-site show. The Crew will be set up outside of Oregon’s matchup against UCLA next Saturday. And that should be quite the matchup. The Ducks and Bruins have played well since getting blown out by Georgia in Week 1. The 2 teams are both going to be ranked in the top 10 next week after wins over Arizona and Utah a few weeks ago for the Bruins. UCLA was on a bye week last week.
Michigan State deletes schedule announcement for Michigan game after rivalry troll attempt backfires
Michigan State football tweeted a graphic ahead of next week’s rivalry game against Michigan. Then it was deleted. On Monday afternoon, MSU football deleted a tweet with a graphic that had the Michigan “M” placed upside down to look like a “W.” The reasoning for the switch is a bit confusing, but regardless of the reasoning, it backfired horrifically.
Labaron Philon, 4-star G, includes Big Ten program in top 8
Class of 2024 guard Labaron Philon included Michigan in his top 8 teams, he announced Monday via Twitter. The rest of his top 8 included Alabama, Michigan, Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Kansas, Ole Miss and Tennessee. Philon is a 4-star according to 247Sports, and is No. 40 player in the nation...
B1G Monday morning: Will PJ Fleck and James Franklin always be also-rans?
When the Big Ten schedule came out, Minnesota at Penn State felt for all the world like it was going to be the premier game of Week 8. Shoot. That much seemed true as recently as Oct. 1. Both teams were likely to be ranked. With any luck, they’d both...
B1G has 3 teams in preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll
The AP Top 25 preseason poll is out. There were three B1G schools on the list, and you can view them here. North Carolina is No. 1 after coming up short in the NCAA Tournament final last season to Kansas. The top 10 has a lot of blue bloods with Gonzaga, Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, and UCLA being just some of the teams mentioned.
Andy Katz explains why 10 B1G hoops teams could crack AP Top 25 poll this season
Andy Katz of the Big Ten Network recently reacted to the first AP Top 25 poll being released. Indiana, Illinois and Michigan are the 3 B1G teams showing up in the initial rankings. However, Katz believes that up to 10 teams from the B1G could crack the rankings at some point this season.
Nebraska football midseason grades: How the Huskers stack up across the board
Tis the season for midterm evaluations. We’ve reached the approximate midway point of the college football season. It’s time to take a glance at how things are going in Lincoln. Has it really been less than a month since Scott Frost was fired? Seems like ages ago. Interim...
James Franklin gets roasted for weekly ‘1-0’ post on social media following loss to Michigan
James Franklin made an interesting prediction about the upcoming Minnesota game before Penn State has even stepped on the field. Social media let him have it after what he said. Franklin made a Twitter post asking fans, students, alumni and many others to get locked in for the Minnesota game...
