Kansas City, MO

Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 6

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ppEy_0iY0aQvm00

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills both released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams saw key players upgraded in terms of their practice participation, while others were downgraded.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VRc9I_0iY0aQvm00
AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Player Injury Participation*

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Hamstring/Quad FP

WR Skyy Moore Ankle FP

WR Mecole Hardman Heel FP

LB Nick Bolton Quad FP

TE Travis Kelce Hip/Back FP

RG Trey Smith Pec FP

DE Mike Danna Calf FP

DE Frank Clark Illness DNP

K Harrison Butker Left Ankle FP

S Bryan Cook Concussion DNP

CB Rashad Fenton Hamstring DNP

CB Chris Lammons Hip pointer FP

DT Tershawn Wharton Left Knee DNP

S Justin Reid Hand FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • So long as there are no unforeseen setbacks, Dave Toub says K Harrison Butker will play in Week 6. Butker practiced in full on Thursday.
  • Remember, Chiefs rookie CB Trent McDuffie isn’t required to appear on the injury report until he’s been activated to the 53-man roster. The team’s DB coach, Dave Merritt, indicated on Thursday that it’s not a stretch to think McDuffie would be able to return against the Bills.
  • Frank Clark was a non-participant in practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.
  • Justin Reid was added to the injury report with a hand injury, but was a full participant.
  • Mike Danna and Chris Lammons were both upgraded to full participants in practice.

Bills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27HhpA_0iY0aQvm00
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation*

CB Cam Lewis Forearm LP

WR Isiah McKenzie Concussion FP

DT Ed Oliver Ankle FP

CB Christian Benford Hand LP

LB Tremaine Edwards Hamstring LP

CB Kaiir Elam Foot FP

DT DaQuan Jones Hip FP

TE Dawson Knox Foot/Hamstring LP

LB Von Miller Rest –

Elbow FP

DT Jordan Phillips Hamstring LP

S Jordan Poyer Ribs LP

RB Taiwan Jones Knee DNP

WR Jake Kumerow Ankle DNP

OG Rodger Saffold Rest –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Really no setbacks for Buffalo apart from CB Cam Lewis, who was downgraded to limited after practicing in full on Wednesday.
  • Former Chiefs C Mitch Morse was upgraded to a full participant and he could be a big difference-maker in this game if fully healthy.
  • A second consecutive limited practice for Tremaine Edmunds, Dawson Knox, Jordan Phillips and Jordan Poyer is concerning for Buffalo, but Friday will tell the tale of their game status.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

