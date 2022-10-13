Read full article on original website
Jay Ellis talks possible 'Top Gun: Maverick' sequel
Fans may want another "Top Gun" movie, but one of the stars of the latest isn't sure that will happen. Jay Ellis, who played Lt. Reuben "Payback" Fitch in "Top Gun: Maverick," recently talked to People about it. "No, I don't think there will be," he said. "What do I...
Ralphie returns in first teaser HBO Max's 'A Christmas Story' sequel
Most would agree that it isn't Christmas without a repeat viewing of the 1983 classic "A Christmas Story," and this year, there's an extra reason to rejoice. On Monday, the first teaser for upcoming sequel, "A Christmas Story Christmas," was released, and it promises to be a nostalgic trip down memory lane.
'The Vow Part Two' turns to Nxivm on trial in docu-sequel
The bizarre and salacious nature of "The Vow," with its intensely detailed look at the Nxivm cult, made the docuseries an understandable sensation, so much so that HBO came back for more. While "The Vow Part Two" gives viewers a front-row seat of the federal trial against founder Keith Raniere, it's a more fragmented exercise that feels unduly stretched over six parts.
The queen of rock and roll is now a Barbie
Tina Turner, the iconic singer known as the "Queen of Rock and Roll," has now been immortalized with a Barbie doll in her honor. The doll was inspired by Turner's Grammy-winning hit, "What's Love Got to Do With It." The Barbie depicts Turner's outfit from the song's music video, wearing a black mini dress, denim jacket and drop earrings, along with her famous hairstyle.
Netflix's 'The Midnight Club' breaks the record for most jump scares in one episode
Jump scare haters, beware of Netflix's new series "The Midnight Club." The show, a horror mystery-thriller that debuted on October 7, has broken a world record for its plethora of jump scares, according to a news release from Guinness World Records. A jump scare describes the classic horror movie trope...
Taylor Swift's new lyrics got a Times Square reveal
Taylor Swift takes over Times Square. To celebrate her upcoming album "Midnights," Spotify and Swift are sharing some lyrics leading up to the release on Oct. 21. "Listeners around the world have spent many a midnight with Taylor Swift. Through life's triumphs, celebrations, and hardships, Taylor's music and lyrics have always been a source of comfort when the clock strikes 12 and beyond," read a Spotify statement from. "This is why Spotify has teamed up with Taylor to exclusively reveal lyrics from her new album Midnights around the world leading into the album's release."
Mikaben, Haitian singer, dead at age 41 after collapsing on stage
Haitian singer and musician Mikaben has died following a medical incident on stage in Paris over the weekend, according to a statement from the venue for the performance. He was 41. Mikaben, whose name is Michael Benjamin, was performing with the Haitian group Carimi at the Accor Arena on Saturday...
Tim Allen shares a tweet asking: ‘Who is the face of woke’
Tim Allen took to Twitter on Monday to address the "woke" community. The actor, 69, previously went viral on the platform for making a joke about President Biden.
