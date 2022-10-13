Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Touch A Tractor event at Shelburne Farms returns
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s back. The Touch A Tractor event at Shelburne Farms has made its debut after the pandemic, and the farm says it’s here to stay. Shelburne Farms always has its Touch a Tractor Weekend in the month of October. The farm takes 10 to...
WCAX
YCQM: Oct. 16, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” Christina Nolan, the former US Attorney for Vermont, discusses the Aita Gurung murder trial. Plus, we speak with Zach Rounds, a St. Michael’s College student who has just returned from Florida, where he was helping with recovery from Hurricane Ian.
NECN
65-Year-Old Bicyclist Killed in South Burlington, Vt. Crash
A bicyclist who was hit by a car in South Burlington, Vermont over the weekend has died, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. Gerard Malavenda, 65, of Williston, was hit during a crash that happened around noon Saturday on Hinesburg Road, the South Burlington Police Department told WPTZ. First responders took...
WCAX
Ethan Allen train ridership numbers see steady start
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Ethan Allen Express is preparing for another trip, and so far state leaders say it appears to be a success. The most recent data shows about 2,500 riders boarded in Burlington, Vergennes and Middlebury in July and about 3,000 in August. VTrans said while it’s...
montpelierbridge.org
Three Penny Taproom to Host Suicide Awareness Fundraiser
Three Penny Taproom in Montpelier will host an all-day fundraiser for the Vermont chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Vermont on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Three Penny will donate 5% of all sales to support the first annual Central Vermont Out of the Darkness Community Walk hosted by the foundation’s Vermont chapter at 10 a.m., Oct. 29, on the Statehouse lawn in Montpelier. This walk supports the suicide prevention foundation’s education and support programs and its goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide by 20% by the year 2025.
WCAX
Saving an exclusive Vermont family business
All were invited to be a citizen scientist for a day in Middlebury to help fungal enthusiasts and conservationists find and catalog fungi or mushrooms. Learning from comic books was the idea for this convention. Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police in South Burlington...
WCAX
Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash
All were invited to be a citizen scientist for a day in Middlebury to help fungal enthusiasts and conservationists find and catalog fungi or mushrooms. Learning from comic books was the idea for this convention. Saving an exclusive Vermont family business. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont Wagyu held its 4th...
WCAX
Fungi were the focus of this Middlebury BioBlitz
Police in South Burlington shut down Hinesburg Rd. for several hours as they investigated a fatal car and bike accident. Vermont Wagyu held its 4th annual Wagyu Beef livestock auction Saturday in Springfield. Peace and Justice Center closing Burlington storefront. Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT. Peace and...
WCAX
Suspect in NH double-murder was investigated in Wash. stabbing death
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man arrested in Vermont who is suspected in a New Hampshire double-murder was previously investigated in connection with a stabbing death in the state of Washington. Police arrested Logan Clegg at the South Burlington Library last week. He’s a suspect in the murders last...
WCAX
Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a busy weekend for rescue crews on Mount Mansfield where multiple people needed help getting down the mountain. Stowe Mountain Rescue said in a Facebook post that they assisted three and a half people Saturday, one on the Stowe Pinnacle and two and a half on Sunset Ridge.
WCAX
First ever Non-fiction Comics Festival in Burlington
All were invited to be a citizen scientist for a day in Middlebury to help fungal enthusiasts and conservationists find and catalog fungi or mushrooms. Police in South Burlington shut down Hinesburg Rd. for several hours as they investigated a fatal car and bike accident. Saving an exclusive Vermont family...
WCAX
How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As two former Burlington High School educators seek to sue a PCB manufacturer in a new federal lawsuit filed earlier this month, similar cases are unfolding on the other side of the country. And those lawsuits could help the plaintiffs in Vermont win their case. Monday,...
WCAX
In the Garden: Preserving flower bulbs
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we dig deeper into fall, it may be time to dig up your flower bulbs for preservation. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer give us some tips on this week’s In the Garden.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Randy, Stuart, and Gerald
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re searching for three little pigs -- guinea pigs that is -- meet Randy, Stuart, and Gerald. The three are waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find their forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Randy, Stuart,...
WCAX
MiVT: MTN Local Snowboards
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Max Holzman is a big “boards” guy. He’s been snowboarding since the ‘80s and skateboarding for a long time, too. So, it should not be a shock that he spent a chunk of his career working for a big snowboarding company in Burlington.
WCAX
Construction on Burlington roadway to include blasting in coming weeks
Social Security recipients will get an annual cost of living adjustment of 8.7% next year, the largest increase since 1981. Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to stealing bottles of liquor from a neighbor’s home in Vermont. Bicyclist injured in Clinton County hit-and-run Updated: 4 hours ago. Sheriff's deputies...
The Valley Reporter
‘The Salmon of the Clyde River’ documentary premieres at Big Picture Theater
An apparent demise in salmon in the Clyde River in northern Vermont led avid fisherman and documentary filmmaker Ian Sweet, Warren, to make the documentary “The Salmon of the Clyde River.” The film premieres on Thursday, October 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Big Picture Theater in Waitsfield. The 67-minute film was made for PBS and edited, directed and produced by Sweet.
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
PhillyBite
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
Bicyclist, 65, dies in Hinesburg Road crash
Hinesburg Road was closed to traffic while police investigated.
Comments / 1