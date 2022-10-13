Leanne Davis (She/Her/Hers) is Senior Director of Education & Training Services at the Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice at Temple University. In this role she leads the overall strategy and design for the Hope Impact Partnerships (HIP), collaborating with state, system, and institutional leaders who are interested in using real-time data to assess students’ basic needs while receiving technical assistance to analyze, plan, and take action on their data. Leanne also leads The Hope Center’s role in a National Science Foundation (NSF) S-STEM Research Hub, which focuses specifically on STEM affordability and will explore non-tuition barriers for students from low-income backgrounds at community colleges. Before joining Hope, she was an Associate Director of Research and Policy at the Institute for Higher Education Policy (IHEP) where she led research, policy, and advocacy projects centering on equitable access to and success in postsecondary education. At IHEP she led two national initiatives--Degrees When Due, comprised of 200 institutions from 23 states focused on reengaging students with some college and no degree to accomplish a shared vision of ensuring all students are awarded the credentials they’ve earned, and TransferBOOST, working with stakeholders in three states to design transfer affordability guarantees. Leanne’s work has been featured or quoted in numerous media outlets including: USA Today, The Hechinger Report, Virginia Public Media, Inside Higher Education, Diverse Issues in Higher Education, and The Chronicle of Higher Education.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO