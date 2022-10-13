Read full article on original website
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Construction moves forward on Elm Street, Legacy Drive projects in Frisco
Progress continues to move forward on key road construction projects in Frisco. Construction started last week on Elm Street in Frisco’s Rail District, kicking off an infrastructure overhaul that will aim to support the downtown area.
fox4news.com
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
starlocalmedia.com
Curious what is planned for housing developments in the Fields in Frisco? Here’s a sneak peek
In a video presentation released by the Cheney Group in Frisco, Jeff Cheney outlines the various housing developments planned for the Fields area of Frisco, located next to the PGA Frisco and Omni PGA Frisco Resort. The Fields overall master plan is the largest zoning project in the history of...
WFAA
DFW Weather: Rain enters North Texas overnight into Sunday morning. But how much? And for how long?
Thanks to a cold front coming down from Oklahoma, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area will see rain by 7 a.m. on Sunday. And then? Actual cold! (Well, relatively.)
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell Business Briefs: Road update, Sunshine Room at The CORE, company opening
S. Belt Line Road is coming together with concrete pours that happened on Friday, Oct. 7 and Tuesday, Oct. 11. For more reconstruction updates, visit the City of Coppell’s website.
Grapevine takes over Persimmons Bar & Grill; Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate and more top DFW news
The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 7-13. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of the restaurant’s operations at its Oct. 4 meeting. McKinney. Charley’s Philly Steaks will open a location inside of Walmart...
starlocalmedia.com
Q&A: You can find this Frisco ISD graduate's food truck around town
Tian Dai graduated from Independence High School and soon after graduated from Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. Today, their food truck 88 Bites can be found around the community. Check out 88bitesgourmet.com for a menu and calendar of truck stops. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening date for new store in Plano
H-E-B opened its Frisco store on Sept. 21. Its Plano store will open Nov. 2. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. This is the Texas-based company's second location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Its Frisco...
Dallas Police: Officer arrested in Plano, charged with DWI
The Dallas Police Department announced Sunday that an officer on the squad was arrested by another North Texas law enforcement agency. Officer Austin Marshall was arrested just after midnight Sunday morning in Plano.
nypressnews.com
Fall temperatures have moved in; North Texas is cooler and will get cold this week
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dramatic changes in the weather are in progress. First off, it rained at DFW this morning. That’s the first measurable rain at DFW since Sept. 2, 43 days ago. This has been the year of dry streaks; the 67-day streak this summer is the 2nd longest in the 123-year record. The one that ended this morning was the 12th longest streak.
Witnesses report a car in the water at Lake Arlington, dive team finds no one inside
fter an extensive search Thursday night, an Arlington dive team did not find anyone inside a car seen rolling into Lake Arlington. Just before 10 p.m. police took calls from witnesses who saw a car rolling down the boat ramp
Alert system catches wrong-way driver who went 14 miles on Dallas North Tollway, DPS says
DALLAS — A wrong-way driver went 14 miles on the Dallas North Tollway early Friday morning before she was arrested by troopers who caught her on a wrong-way alert system, officials said. The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, and no one was injured. The driver got...
3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales
Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
TxDOT to start using technology to avoid wrong-way crashes on Dallas highways
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A spokesman with TXDOT tells CBS-11 that starting in the spring of 2024, the agency will use technology to detect wrong-way drivers in Dallas.One location is along Central Expressway between Knox-Henderson and Woodall Rogers Freeway and the second is the Woodall Rogers Freeway, which is between Central Expressway and I-35E.Tony Hartzel, Director of Northeast Texas Communications for TXDOT, said Friday they are still evaluating which technology to use. "We look at corridors where they may be more incidents and where there's been past incidents and so that's why we're looking at the U-S 75 Central Expressway corridor."Funding for...
Police investigate North Richland Hills murder; person of interest fatally shot in Southlake
A person of interest in a North Richland Hills murder was shot by police Monday afternoon in Southlake, authorities say. The man’s condition was not immediately available.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina ISD hosts beam signing for third elementary school
The Celina community gathered Monday afternoon at the site of CISD's future third elementary school to conduct a beam signing on the campus. The campus, slated to open in 2023, is located at 2905 North Louisiana Drive.
starlocalmedia.com
Triad meeting between Allen entities sees 121 corridor update
From offices to parks to entertainment, Allen’s 121 corridor is slated to be a hotspot for Collin County. At a triad meeting between the city of Allen, Allen ISD and the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce last week, Dan Bowman, CEO of the Allen Economic Development Corporation, highlighted some of the major developments coming to Highway 121.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Remodeled Home with Fabulous Outdoor Entertaining Areas Seeks $4.1 Million in Fort Worth, Texas
5801 Cypress Point Dr Home in Fort Worth, Texas for Sale. 5801 Cypress Point Dr, Fort Worth, Texas is stunning remodeled estate in guarded and gated Mira Vista community on a cul-de-sac lot overlooking the 7th tee box, green and lake. This Home in Fort Worth offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5801 Cypress Point Dr, please contact Deeann Moore (Phone: 817-294-8200) at Moore Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
McKinney police amp up speed limit enforcement on SH 121
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're driving through McKinney, you might notice officers out on the road enforcing the speed limit. Their area of focus is State Highway 121 from Highway 75 to Custer Road. Over the past two days, officers have issued 60 speeding tickets. Many drivers are going over 100 mph. "I take my daughter to daycare in Plano every morning," Luth Wende said. "I leave at 7:30 like clockwork and I've seen them up and down 121 parked.. posted up."McKinney police say this comes after three months of receiving numerous complaints about cars speeding and even racing...
McKinney National Airport could offer commercial flights as soon as 2026, officials say
MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney National Airport could join DFW and Love Field in offering commercial service flights as soon as 2026, city officials say. The plan is still in its early phases. To bring it to life, voters would need to approve a bond referendum, and an airline would need to commit. But the director of the airport, Ken Carley, told WFAA carrier interest shouldn't be a problem.
Comments / 0