Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Man found dead inside Uptown business after shooting
A man was found dead following a shooting in the Uptown area of Minneapolis late Sunday night. The shooting was reported at the intersection of Lagoon Avenue and Fremont Avenue South at 11:46 p.m., with the man found suffering from gunshot wounds inside the rear of business property. The man...
fox9.com
Jury convicts woman charged with mistreatment of 11 horses in North Branch
NORTH BRANCH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman who had 11 horses removed from her property in 2019 due to malnourishment has been convicted on animal cruelty. A jury found 61-year-old Carmen Burth guilty in the case last week. Burth was charged in 2019 after a complaint alleged 20 horses...
Police: Man points gun at officers during foot chase after downtown Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a man pointed a gun toward officers in Minneapolis's North Loop this weekend before they chased him down.Early Sunday morning, police say there was gunfire near Washington and 5th avenues. Officers ran after the armed man and a second man. They eventually recovered two guns and the armed man was booked for assault. The second man had been shot and went to the hospital.The North Loop has seen a slight decrease in the number of shots fired calls this year compared to this time last year.Citywide, there have also been fewer of those calls, and fewer people shot versus in 2021.RELATED: Operation Endeavor showing promising early results, helping to drive down crime
Victim of fatal Minneapolis shooting identified as 23-year-old Atlanta man
A 23-year-old Atlanta man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in north Minneapolis earlier this month. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified Deljuan Dennis Pendleton, 23, as the man who died two days after being shot in Minneapolis on Oct. 3. His cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head.
Charges: Maple Grove man shot ex 12 times in front of child
Six weeks after he was arrested and charged for strangling and assaulting his ex-wife, and only a week after he allegedly shot another man multiple times, a Maple Grove man is back in jail for allegedly shooting his ex-wife 12 times in front of their 1-year-old child. The woman survived...
fox9.com
Charges: Man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s Minneapolis home, allegedly shoots her 12 times
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Maple Grove man faces felony charges for premeditated attempted murder after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Minneapolis on Monday and shot her 12 times in front of their child. Tylynne Lashawn Wilson, 40, was charged by warrant with premeditated first-degree...
willmarradio.com
Big meth bust in Scott County
(Shakopee, MN) -- A Shakopee man is jailed on five million dollars bail after getting caught with more than 31 pounds of methamphetamine. Scott County prosecutors charged 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda with five felonies including first-degree sale of a controlled substance. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task searched his property last week and said it found coolers containing meth buried in the woods. Officers say they also located evidence that he was making the drug. Investigators say a tip in Blue Earth County last month resulted in an informant making three purchases from Pineda.
KIMT
Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
Police searching for Mpls. murder suspect who may be in St. Cloud
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say they're searching for a murder suspect, and they want the public's help. Police say Erica Shameka Roberts has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in March. Thirty-year-old Ta-Nasha Brittanya Shurnene Austin was shot after an argument escalated on the 1900 block of Colfax Avenue South. She later died at a hospital.Police said Roberts is likely in the St. Cloud area, and should be considered "armed and dangerous." Anyone who knows where she is or sees her is asked to call 911.Roberts is 36 years old, 5 feet tall and 125 pounds, police said.
fox9.com
Ice Castles returning to Minnesota this winter
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Ice Castles are back in Minnesota this winter, with the popular attraction returning to Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton. The frozen attraction, known for its slides, tunnels and sculptures, will have a new feature this year: an ice bar, offering a selection of adult beverages. There will also be a "re-imagined and enhanced light walk" and "fun whimsical winter characters" for guests to meet, a news release said.
fox9.com
Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student, having intimate relationship
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is accused of grooming a student in a criminal complaint filed by Eden Prairie police last week. Fifty-one-year-old Craig Hollenbeck is charged with one count of endangering a child in the case. According to the complaint, the investigation dates back to September 2021 when police received a complaint from a mandated reporter.
edinamn.gov
Edina Police Ask for Help in Identifying Suspects
Edina, Minn., Oct. 11, 2022 – The Edina Police Department seeks the public help in identifying two men involved in auto thefts and strong-arm robberies in Edina and Minneapolis earlier this year. In late July, there were a series of purse snatchings in the 50th & France District. The...
fox9.com
Norway's Queen Sonja visits Minneapolis church to cap off Minnesota visit
Norway's Queen Sonja visits Minneapolis church to cap off Minnesota visit. The Queen of Norway departed from Minnesota on Sunday, after spending the better part of a week in the state. But before she left, at the final event on her calendar Queen Sonja greeted hundreds of churchgoers, to celebrate a big milestone for a Minneapolis church.
kduz.com
Two Arrested for Theft South of Hutchinson
Two suspects were arrested after a theft was reported south of Hutchinson Wednesday night. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says at 11:04pm, they responded to a theft on Hwy 15, south of Hutchinson. Hutchinson Police and the MN State Patrol also assisted. As a result, a 19-year-old St. Paul...
Guilty plea in massive $86 million elder-fraud scheme affecting Minnesotans
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in May 2021. When then-U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Erica MacDonald announced charges in a massive telemarketing scheme in October 2020, she called it "the largest elder fraud scheme in the nation." On Friday, in...
Bruno, Big Lake Police K-9, dies following medical emergency
BIG LAKE, Minn. – The Big Lake Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved member of its team.K-9 Bruno died Wednesday from "an unforeseen medical emergency." "I assure you, his handler Officer Chafee, emergency veterinarian personnel, and the members of the Big Lake Police Department did everything they could," said Big Lake Police Chief John Kaczmarek.Bruno was not on duty at the time of his fatal emergency.
27-year-old driver killed in collision with semi in southwestern Minnesota
A driver was killed in Pipestone County Thursday morning after being in a collision with a semi truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Camry was being driven on Highway 30 in Burke Township just before 7 a.m., when it crossed the center line and crashed into the semi near 150th Avenue.
Charges Filed in Huge Southern Minnesota Meth Bust
Bail was set at $5 million today for the Shakopee man accused of a major methamphetamine operation that was busted by authorities earlier this week. 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda was arraigned today in Scott County Court on five felony drug charges, including four counts of first-degree sale of a controlled substance. He was arrested on Tuesday after agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and other law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his home in Shakopee.
Maple Grove man charged with first-degree murder for shooting ex-girlfriend 12 times
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Maple Grove man is charged with first-degree premeditated murder after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend 12 times in her Minneapolis home.Tylynne Lahawn Wilson, 40, who was charged by warrant, has been involved in multiple shootings over the past two weeks, police say. His whereabouts are unknown.Charging documents say that officers were called to Oliver Avenue North on Monday morning, and found a woman lying on the bedroom floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 1-year-old baby was on the floor next to her.She said her ex-boyfriend, Wilson, had shot her and he "kept shooting until he was out of...
Crime Stoppers of Minnesota
You can take a closer look at unsolved cases or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website.
Comments / 2