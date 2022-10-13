Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Lyndon
LYNDON, Vt. — Ben Frechette visits the quintessential Vermont community of Lyndon in the Northeast Kingdom this week. He spoke with Jodi Wheeler of H.O.P.E. – a charity that provides community-sourced items at a discounted price to those in need. Ben also stopped by the famous Miss Lyndonville...
Massachusetts duo accused of drug trafficking in Rutland
A criminal complaint was unsealed Thursday against two Springfield, Massachusetts men, accusing them of drug trafficking in Rutland, Vermont.
Addison Independent
Vermont State Police Log: Identity thief strikes county
ADDISON COUNTY — Vermont State Police last week reached out to the public asking for help solving a brazen case of identity theft in the county. State police report that between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 a man visited the Vermont Federal Credit Union branches in Middlebury, Vergennes and South Burlington and withdrew money while falsely identifying himself as a 48-year-old Ferrisburgh resident. Police did not say how much money was stolen.
WCAX
Man wanted in connection with NH homicides arrested in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A person of interest in the murder of a New Hampshire couple appeared in court Thursday after police picked him up at the South Burlington Library. South Burlington Public Chief Shawn Burke says Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested Wednesday after authorities saw him on Williston...
WMUR.com
Man referred to by police as person of interest in Concord homicide taken into custody in Vermont
CONCORD, N.H. — A man considered to be a person of interest in what police referred to as an unsolved homicide in Concord earlier this year was taken into custody in Vermont on Wednesday, according to the South Burlington Police Department. Logan Clegg, 26, was wanted by law enforcement...
Person of interest in unsolved murder in Concord, NH arrested in Vermont
CONCORD, N.H. - A person of interest in an unsolved murder in Concord, New Hampshire last spring is now under arrest in Vermont.South Burlington Police said 26-year-old Logan Clegg was taken into custody "without incident" Wednesday at the town library. He was taken in on an arrest warrant out of Utah.Police said Clegg is homeless and is "a person of interest in an unsolved homicide which occurred in Concord, NH in April of this year."South Burlington Police directed all questions about the murder to Concord, NH police. There has been no comment yet from New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella...
WCAX
Mass. man arrested for drug trafficking in Vt. after high-speed chase
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A man from Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested for allegedly bringing drugs into Vermont, and police said he didn’t come quietly. The Windham County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a car speeding on Interstate 91 in Westminster on Sept. 29. As the deputy got...
mynbc5.com
Over-the-counter hearing aids hit shelves
MONTPELIER, Vt. — In an effort to make them more available and more affordable, you can now buy over-the-counter hearing aids without a prescription. The new FDA ruling allows anyone 18 and older to purchase one from stores including Best Buy, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart. The Vermont Agency of...
mynbc5.com
Stowe Auto Toll Road remains open for another week
STOWE, Vt. — If you still have some leaf-peeping to do, there's time to drive up theAuto Toll Road in Stowe. Stowe Mountain Resort posted a photo on social media, announcing plans to extend the season another week. The road stretches for 4.5 miles, up 3,800 feet on Mount...
PhillyBite
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
newportdispatch.com
Driver facing numerous charges after DUI in Newbury
NEWBURY — A 45-year-old man from Hardwick was arrested for DUI following an incident in Newbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an intoxicated man in a vehicle at the P&H Truck Stop at around 2:15 p.m. Police say they identified the man as Jerad Milgrim, and through...
Press Invited To N.H. Prison Play Featuring Inmate Who Tried To Have Woman Murdered
CONCORD – Some members of New Hampshire’s press corps were invited to Thursday’s special event at the state prison in Concord, a play featuring Kyle Buffum, the man convicted of trying to have a woman murdered in a brutal attack. Buffum appears to be the featured player,...
NECN
Vermont Brook's ‘Offensive' Name Is Changed After Months of Discussion
The name of a small waterway in southeastern Vermont has been changed after a state committee determined the previous name was a relic of history that needed to be thrown out to ensure a welcoming atmosphere to everyone. The Vermont Board of Libraries, which is in charge of what to...
WMUR.com
Woman charged in fatal crash sentenced to prison after pleading guilty
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A judge has sentenced a woman to prison after she pleaded guilty to charges related to a fatal DUI crash in 2019. Maggie Doorlag was sentenced to two to six years in prison on a charge of negligent homicide. According to court documents, Doorlag was driving...
Police investigating after three people pulled from fiery crash in Andover, N.H.
New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fiery crash that occurred in Andover Wednesday afternoon. According to the NHSP, a preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle heading westbound on Route 11 crossed the center yellow line and collided head-on with a vehicle traveling the opposite way. Although both vehicles caught...
newportdispatch.com
Crash shuts Route 22A for around 5 hours in Benson
BENSON — The Orwell Volunteer Fire Department was toned out for a tractor-trailer accident on Rt 22A just north of the Benson town line yesterday morning. According to unofficial reports from the scene, a southbound grain truck went into the ditch to avoid a tractor-trailer in his lane. No...
NECN
One Dead in Truck Crash on I-93 in Bow, NH
Authorities are investigating a fatal truck crash that occurred early Thursday morning on Interstate 93 South in Bow, New Hampshire. A Toyota Tacoma had struck a tractor-trailer that was traveling south, according to police. Authorities performed CPR on the driver of the vehicle and was later transported to the hospital...
Police identify 18-year-old who fell to his death while climbing in New Hampshire
WEARE, N.H. — Police have identified an 18-year-old man who fell to his death while climbing at a dam in New Hampshire over the weekend. Emergency crews responding to a report of a person who had fallen near the Everett Dam in Weare on Sunday around 3:15 p.m. learned the victim was not equipped with climbing gear or safety equipment, according to the Weare Police Department.
Man falls to his death in New Hampshire state park
A man has died after falling off a cliff near Everett Dam in New Hampshire.
Boston Globe
Listed: A tiny house on the Black River in Vermont for $225,000
The home spans 396 square feet. Three hundred ninety six square feet may not seem too small for a city apartment, but it’s quite unusual in Vermont. 80 Pleasant Street in Ludlow packs a punch in its tiny yellow frame, which is located in the heart of the neighborhood on a .07-acre lot. Built in 2018, the property is now listed at $225,000.
