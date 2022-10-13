ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, VT

mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Lyndon

LYNDON, Vt. — Ben Frechette visits the quintessential Vermont community of Lyndon in the Northeast Kingdom this week. He spoke with Jodi Wheeler of H.O.P.E. – a charity that provides community-sourced items at a discounted price to those in need. Ben also stopped by the famous Miss Lyndonville...
LYNDON, VT
Addison Independent

Vermont State Police Log: Identity thief strikes county

ADDISON COUNTY — Vermont State Police last week reached out to the public asking for help solving a brazen case of identity theft in the county. State police report that between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 a man visited the Vermont Federal Credit Union branches in Middlebury, Vergennes and South Burlington and withdrew money while falsely identifying himself as a 48-year-old Ferrisburgh resident. Police did not say how much money was stolen.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
CBS Boston

Person of interest in unsolved murder in Concord, NH arrested in Vermont

CONCORD, N.H. -  A person of interest in an unsolved murder in Concord, New Hampshire last spring is now under arrest in Vermont.South Burlington Police said 26-year-old Logan Clegg was taken into custody "without incident" Wednesday at the town library. He was taken in on an arrest warrant out of Utah.Police said Clegg is homeless and is "a person of interest in an unsolved homicide which occurred in Concord, NH in April of this year."South Burlington Police directed all questions about the murder to Concord, NH police. There has been no comment yet from New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella...
CONCORD, NH
mynbc5.com

Over-the-counter hearing aids hit shelves

MONTPELIER, Vt. — In an effort to make them more available and more affordable, you can now buy over-the-counter hearing aids without a prescription. The new FDA ruling allows anyone 18 and older to purchase one from stores including Best Buy, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart. The Vermont Agency of...
MONTPELIER, VT
mynbc5.com

Stowe Auto Toll Road remains open for another week

STOWE, Vt. — If you still have some leaf-peeping to do, there's time to drive up theAuto Toll Road in Stowe. Stowe Mountain Resort posted a photo on social media, announcing plans to extend the season another week. The road stretches for 4.5 miles, up 3,800 feet on Mount...
STOWE, VT
PhillyBite

Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver facing numerous charges after DUI in Newbury

NEWBURY — A 45-year-old man from Hardwick was arrested for DUI following an incident in Newbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an intoxicated man in a vehicle at the P&H Truck Stop at around 2:15 p.m. Police say they identified the man as Jerad Milgrim, and through...
NEWBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Crash shuts Route 22A for around 5 hours in Benson

BENSON — The Orwell Volunteer Fire Department was toned out for a tractor-trailer accident on Rt 22A just north of the Benson town line yesterday morning. According to unofficial reports from the scene, a southbound grain truck went into the ditch to avoid a tractor-trailer in his lane. No...
BENSON, VT
NECN

One Dead in Truck Crash on I-93 in Bow, NH

Authorities are investigating a fatal truck crash that occurred early Thursday morning on Interstate 93 South in Bow, New Hampshire. A Toyota Tacoma had struck a tractor-trailer that was traveling south, according to police. Authorities performed CPR on the driver of the vehicle and was later transported to the hospital...
BOW, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify 18-year-old who fell to his death while climbing in New Hampshire

WEARE, N.H. — Police have identified an 18-year-old man who fell to his death while climbing at a dam in New Hampshire over the weekend. Emergency crews responding to a report of a person who had fallen near the Everett Dam in Weare on Sunday around 3:15 p.m. learned the victim was not equipped with climbing gear or safety equipment, according to the Weare Police Department.
WEARE, NH
Boston Globe

Listed: A tiny house on the Black River in Vermont for $225,000

The home spans 396 square feet. Three hundred ninety six square feet may not seem too small for a city apartment, but it’s quite unusual in Vermont. 80 Pleasant Street in Ludlow packs a punch in its tiny yellow frame, which is located in the heart of the neighborhood on a .07-acre lot. Built in 2018, the property is now listed at $225,000.
LUDLOW, VT

