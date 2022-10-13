Read full article on original website
Related
Putin aide says Russia is not prioritizing the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner
Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia on drug smuggling charges. A close aide to Vladimir Putin said her release is not Russia's "main issue."
Ukraine Situation Report: Retaking Kherson City Is Critical
(Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP)If Ukraine can capture Kherson City and control both sides of the river, it could open the door for liberating southern Ukraine
Comments / 0