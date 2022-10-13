ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kusi.com

Two-story bank fire extends to roof, flames subdued by firefighters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A rubbish fire outside a two-story bank on El Cajon Boulevard that extended to the roof was knocked down today by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at 3531 El Cajon Blvd. and firefighters arrived at 7:44 a.m., officials said. The main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:50 a.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Mother suspected of killing 2-month-old daughter,

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Police say a mother killed her 2-month-old daughter and is facing a murder charge today. San Diego Police Homicide Defectives responding to a call in the 10300 block of Mission Road at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday arrested 35-year-old Christine Mendoza, suspecting her of killing her 2-month-old daughter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diegan who funded ISIS efforts to be sentenced Monday, Oct. 17

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A former San Diego resident who helped fund the travel of North Americans who fought overseas for ISIS was slated to be sentenced today to a federal prison term. Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi, 37, pleaded guilty last year to federal charges stemming from his financial assistance...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Little Tommy’s Breaking and Entering Christmas exclusively on KUSI

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Little Tommy Sablan, Hall of Fame Radio Producer and Founder of Breaking and Entering Christmas, announces that his iconic event will be on KUSI exclusively on Saturday morning, Dec. 10. They are looking for families to help! If you know a family in need, email...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy