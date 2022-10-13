Read full article on original website
Two-story bank fire extends to roof, flames subdued by firefighters
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A rubbish fire outside a two-story bank on El Cajon Boulevard that extended to the roof was knocked down today by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at 3531 El Cajon Blvd. and firefighters arrived at 7:44 a.m., officials said. The main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:50 a.m.
Mother suspected of killing 2-month-old daughter,
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Police say a mother killed her 2-month-old daughter and is facing a murder charge today. San Diego Police Homicide Defectives responding to a call in the 10300 block of Mission Road at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday arrested 35-year-old Christine Mendoza, suspecting her of killing her 2-month-old daughter.
The San Diego Gulls are partnering with the USO San Diego to host a street hockey clinic for local military families
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Gulls are partnering with USO San Diego to bring some smiles to military families. Gulls Broadcaster Andy Zilch joined KUSIs’ Lauren Phinney to talk about the event and how to get involved.
Escondido Mayor McNamara says strategy to combat homelessness must be non-enabling
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mayoral Race for Escondido is underway and current Mayor McNamara is running for re-election. He says the right way to address homelessness has to be non-enabling and responsible. Mayor McNamara joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss his platform and why he thinks he is...
San Diegan who funded ISIS efforts to be sentenced Monday, Oct. 17
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A former San Diego resident who helped fund the travel of North Americans who fought overseas for ISIS was slated to be sentenced today to a federal prison term. Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi, 37, pleaded guilty last year to federal charges stemming from his financial assistance...
Little Tommy’s Breaking and Entering Christmas exclusively on KUSI
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Little Tommy Sablan, Hall of Fame Radio Producer and Founder of Breaking and Entering Christmas, announces that his iconic event will be on KUSI exclusively on Saturday morning, Dec. 10. They are looking for families to help! If you know a family in need, email...
